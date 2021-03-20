Multi time frame navigation and research tool

Multitimeframe navigation and research tool (XY expert advisor) is a convenient tool that allows analyzing the trading instruments on different time frames and fast switching between them. Easy to use. It has no adjustable parameters.

Charts with an XY Expert Advisor can be either the same symbol (instrument) or different (from version 2.0).

When a symbol is changed on one of the charts with the XY expert advisor , cascade change of symbols occurs on other charts with the XY attached.

The XY expert advisor facilitates navigating to the required date and time on all charts it is attached to at once.

This allows you to explore the passage of the price of certain technical levels of both one symbol and different symbols at different time intervals.

Press Ctrl + left mouse button and move the vertical Y line to search for the required date and time on all charts with XY.

Press Shift + left mouse button and move the horizontal X line to search for the required price on all charts with XY.


Keyboard Shortcuts

  • "z" - this action enables / disables fixing the scale on the current chart from XY
  • "a" - this action enables / disables the fixation of the scale on all charts with XY
  • "x" - this action scrolls the chart to the last bar on the current chart from XY
  • "s" - this action scrolls the chart to the last bar on all charts from XY
  • "c" - this action enables / disables automatic scrolling of the chart on the current chart from XY
  • "d" - this action enables / disables automatic scrolling of the chart on all charts with XY
  • "q" - this action changes characters on all charts with XY as on the current chart
  • "w" - eacch press cyclically changes the color of the X and Y indicators on all charts with XY


Video Multi time frame navigation and research tool
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5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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