News Notifier

The News Notifier EA downloads, displays and sends email or push notifications with the news of the intraday economic calendar from investing.com, as well as the status of the trading account.
Easy adjustment of input parameters for:

  • Choosing the language of the news (English, Russian);
  • Settings the color for the information bar and text;
  • The number of lines of news displayed;
  • Selecting the period and time for automatic updating and notification of information;
  • Selecting the type of the broadcast news (already announced or upcoming, as well as expected volatility and currency).

That is, even before the release of news important for you, you can be notified of their announcement in advance and will be able to correct the trading in advance.


Input parameters

  • ShowNewsPanel - if you select 'false', the panel will not be created and the news will not be downloaded.
  • NewsRowsAmount - number of simultaneously displayed rows.
  • PanelColor - color of the information panel.
  • PanelHeadColor- color of the panel header.
  • ListBgColor - background color of the news text.
  • ButtonsBgColor - button background color.
  • ButtonsTextColor- button text color.
  • NewsTextColor - news text color.
  • RestTextColor - color of the remaining text.
  • Language - language of the displayed news: UK(Eng:Gmt+1), US(Eng:Gmt-4) and RU(Rus:Gmt+3).
  • SendNews - if 'true', news will be sent to email (if SendEmails='true') or as push notifications (if SendPushNotifications='true').
  • SendEmails - if 'true', news will be sent to email.
  • SendPushNotifications - if 'true', news will be sent as push notifications.
  • NewsAutoUpdatePeriod - frequency of updating information from the site (in hours). When set to 'Never', automatic updates are disabled.
  • NewsAutoUpdateMinute - the minute (0-59) for updates.
  • SendEmailAllNewsAfterAutoUpdate - if 'true', all news will be sent to email after every update.
  • SendEmailActualNewsAfterAUDuringLastHours - if the time elapsed since the automatic update of a specific news event is less than SendEmailActualNewsAfterAUDuringLastHours (in hours), then this news is sent to email.
  • SendPushActualNewsAfterAUDuringLastHours - if the time elapsed since the automatic update of a specific news event is less than SendPushActualNewsAfterAUDuringLastHours (in hours), then this news is sent as a push notification.
  • UpcomingNewsNotifyMinutes - if the time left until the announcement of a specific news event is less than this parameter (in minutes: 1-1440), then the news will be sent to email or as a push notification. That is, if 40 minutes are left before the announcement of a specific news, and the value of UpcomingNewsNotifyMinutes is 60, then this news will be sent by email or push notification so that you will be able to prepare by the time this news is announced.
  • SendEmailAccountStatusEachHours - frequency (in hours) of sending emails about the status of the trading account. If 'Never', emails are not sent.
  • SendPushAccountStatusEachHours - frequency of sending push notifications to mobile devices about the status of the trading account. If 'Never', notifications are not sent.
  • AccountStatusSendMinute - the minute (0-59) to send emails and notifications.
  • SendEmailMarketOrdersStatus - if 'true', emails about the status of each market order are sent every SendEmailAccountStatusEachHours.
  • SendPushMarketOrdersStatus - if 'true', push-notifications about the status of each market order are sent every SendPushAccountStatusEachHours.
  • SendEmailPendingOrdersStatus - if 'true', emails about the status of each pending order are sent every SendEmailAccountStatusEachHours.
  • SendPushPendingOrdersStatus - if 'true', push-notifications about the status of each market order are sent every SendPushAccountStatusEachHours.
To allow the Expert Advisor to receive information from the Internet, the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" (Ctrl+O -> "Expert Advisors") option must be enabled and the following URL must be added: https://www.investing.com (for Language=US), https://uk.investing.com (UK), https://ru.investing.com (RU).

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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Copy Trade Copier
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Copy Trade Copier Expert Advisor copies orders to several trading accounts (regardless of a broker) if their respective MetaTrader 4 terminals are opened on a single PC/VPS. This resource-saving trade copier features rich functionality, as well as easy and flexible settings. The EA may copy from multiple (unlimited) initial accounts to a single target one or from a single initial account to multiple (unlimited) target ones. The work of other EAs and manual trading on initial and target accounts
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