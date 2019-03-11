Elastic Stretched mt5

Think to an elastic: when you stretched it and then you release…it returns to its state of rest.
ELASTIC STRETCHED indicator display in real time distance of any bar:when price is above sma,indicator diplay distance in pips of HIGH from sma....when price is below sma,indicator display distance in pips of LOW from sma.
When price goes far from its sma during (for example) downtrend ,can happen two things: A) price returns to sma (reaction) and goes up OR B) price goes in trading range....but in any case price does not down!
I like also MULTI TIME FRAME...so..in order to trading with very low risk we must do the following:
open higher time frame and see in history the elastic band (for example 1H chart)
you must draw one to three orizontal lines where there are extreme values (go to indicator input LEVELS and write extreme values)
first alert (example) downtrend: price touches extreme values
second alert: divergence of price and indicator on 1H chart (price goes down BUT indicator goes up)
after and only after these two important conditions we open lower time frame (for example 5 min chart) and see for:
1) extreme values and another divergence on lower time frame
OR
2) price pattern such as 123 high/low or stocastic divergence or divergence of your favorite indicator.
Why we need pattern confirmation or double elastic stretched on higher/lower time frame? because price may be goes down/up for long time  during downtrend/uptrend...so we need good probability for inversion of price that returns on its sma.
I use 15 sma or 21 sma on every time frame but you can use/select what you want in input window.
You can select also in which corner display distance in pips:
Upper left=0; Lower left=1; Lower right=2 ; Upper right=3



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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Enrico Mariani
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A chart is made by price and time but many traders consider only price.For each swing TIME-PRICE RATIO indicator shows in real time   ratio between price/time and time/price. Moreover in the past you can read for each swing :number of pips;number of bars;ratio P/T and ratioT/P. Why it is usefull? because when P/T or T/P is a fibonacci ratio,the probabilities increase for inversion near support/resistance lines.During swing formation an audible alarm and a warning window advise you that a fibonac
TimingCycleWithLLV
Enrico Mariani
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TimingCycleWithLLV is an excellent tool to determine the timing of your entry point! Everyone knows that cycles exist both in nature and in financial markets.Cycles are present in all time frames,from 1 minute to 1 year.Sometimes they are very clear to identify,others there is overlap between cycles of varyng duration. I can say this:the one-day cycle corresponds to the duration of a trading day( for example the one-day cycle for GERMAN DAX index is 14 hours as the trading day is 14 hours). Obvi
CycleDivergence
Enrico Mariani
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Please,put CycleDivergence in the same folder of TimingCycleWithLLV otherwise it does not run. As for the cycle discussion, I invite you to read the TimingCycleWithLLV indicator presentation ...please ask me if something is not clear. I think tha time is much more important than price;this is the reason for wich I trade only when one cycle finishes and the new one start. In order to use the CycleDivergence indicator follow these steps: 1) for example (see imagine number four) 1 minute chart,in t
TimingWindow
Enrico Mariani
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As for the cycle discussion, I invite you to read the TimingCycleWithLLV indicator presentation ...please ask me if something is not clear. I think that time is much more important than price;this is the reason for wich I trade only when one cycle finishes and the new one start. WHAT is Timing Window? It is a certain number of bars within which inversion is probable I do not know how much inversion will be....how many pips,BUT market will inverts with high probability.Time for inversion is ok. S
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