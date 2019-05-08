CycleDivergence

Please,put CycleDivergence in the same folder of TimingCycleWithLLV otherwise it does not run.

As for the cycle discussion, I invite you to read the TimingCycleWithLLV indicator presentation ...please ask me if something is not clear.
I think tha time is much more important than price;this is the reason for wich I trade only when one cycle finishes and the new one start.

In order to use the CycleDivergence indicator follow these steps:

1) for example (see imagine number four) 1 minute chart,in the first window you put TimingCycleWithLLV short term B green

2) in the second window you put TimingCycleWithLLV short term A yellow

in practice short term A is half duration of short termB 

3) for trading:

A) looks when ALL two cycles are under zero axis

or

B) looks for divergences of short term A when low sinusoid under zero axis is greater than the previous low and price is lower than previos low and short termB is below zero axis.
For scalping on 1 minute chart look at divergence on :very short term,short term A/B
For scalping of  cycle of some hours look for medium term A/B
Very impressive are divergences on 5/15 minute chart with all settings
On 1hour chart you see cycle divergence lasting some days till weekly and monthly cycles.
 

Deliberately I did not put the input sets for the cycles, this is the secret I discovered in many years of study.


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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
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Elastic Stretched mt5
Enrico Mariani
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Think to an elastic: when you stretched it and then you release…it returns to its state of rest. ELASTIC STRETCHED indicator display in real time distance of any bar:when price is above sma,indicator diplay distance in pips of HIGH from sma....when price is below sma,indicator display distance in pips of LOW from sma. When price goes far from its sma during (for example) downtrend ,can happen two things: A) price returns to sma (reaction) and goes up OR B) price goes in trading range....but in a
TimePrice ratio
Enrico Mariani
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A chart is made by price and time but many traders consider only price.For each swing TIME-PRICE RATIO indicator shows in real time   ratio between price/time and time/price. Moreover in the past you can read for each swing :number of pips;number of bars;ratio P/T and ratioT/P. Why it is usefull? because when P/T or T/P is a fibonacci ratio,the probabilities increase for inversion near support/resistance lines.During swing formation an audible alarm and a warning window advise you that a fibonac
TimingCycleWithLLV
Enrico Mariani
Indicators
TimingCycleWithLLV is an excellent tool to determine the timing of your entry point! Everyone knows that cycles exist both in nature and in financial markets.Cycles are present in all time frames,from 1 minute to 1 year.Sometimes they are very clear to identify,others there is overlap between cycles of varyng duration. I can say this:the one-day cycle corresponds to the duration of a trading day( for example the one-day cycle for GERMAN DAX index is 14 hours as the trading day is 14 hours). Obvi
TimingWindow
Enrico Mariani
Indicators
As for the cycle discussion, I invite you to read the TimingCycleWithLLV indicator presentation ...please ask me if something is not clear. I think that time is much more important than price;this is the reason for wich I trade only when one cycle finishes and the new one start. WHAT is Timing Window? It is a certain number of bars within which inversion is probable I do not know how much inversion will be....how many pips,BUT market will inverts with high probability.Time for inversion is ok. S
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