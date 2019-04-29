TimePrice ratio

A chart is made by price and time but many traders consider only price.For each swing TIME-PRICE RATIO indicator shows in real time  ratio between price/time and time/price.

Moreover in the past you can read for each swing :number of pips;number of bars;ratio P/T and ratioT/P.

Why it is usefull? because when P/T or T/P is a fibonacci ratio,the probabilities increase for inversion near support/resistance lines.During swing formation an audible alarm and a warning window advise you that a fibonacci ratio is occured.

You can choose number of swings shown with different colours (I prefer two,at most three) using MAGIC NUMBER and playng with input invert_at_pips

TIPS:

TF 1 m   invert_at_pips 50 or 100

TF 5 m   invert_at_pips 100 or 200

TF 15 m invert_at_pips 100 or 200

TF 1H     invert_at_pips 300 or 400

TF 4H and 1D invert_at_pips over 1000

distancefromhigh and distancefromlow allow you to put correct text under/above bars.For example TF1 minute I use distancefromhigh1 5, distancefromlow1 5, distancefromhigh 2 10 and distancefromlow 2 10.

For TF1 H I use distancefromhigh 1 15, distancefromlow 1 15, distancefromhigh 2 40 and distancefromlow 2 40.

Indicator input parameter:

 

magic-in order to allow drawing multiple swings with different parameters

disablealert-set true/false for alarm

whatcorner-choose in what corner you want read ratio value

barsdepth-how many bars in the past for showing swings

invert_at_pips - to change swing amplitude

distancefromhigh 1-set how many points first text is above high bar

distancefromlow 1-set how many points first text is under low bar

distancefromhigh 2-set how many points second text is above high bar

distancefromlow 2-set how many points second text is under low bar



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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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As for the cycle discussion, I invite you to read the TimingCycleWithLLV indicator presentation ...please ask me if something is not clear. I think that time is much more important than price;this is the reason for wich I trade only when one cycle finishes and the new one start. WHAT is Timing Window? It is a certain number of bars within which inversion is probable I do not know how much inversion will be....how many pips,BUT market will inverts with high probability.Time for inversion is ok. S
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