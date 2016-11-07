MagicClose
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 23 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Did you ever wish if you can control how to auto close multiple trades in your account that are opened by multiple/different EA's ?
Well.. Good news.. You're at the right place because now you can do this with MagicClose.
Below are the inputs of MagicClose, going through them will give you a detailed idea what this handy EA is capable of:
Chart timeframe: any
Parameters
- Settings to control the Buys open trades:
- Enable Buys monitoring - true/false
- Buys Magics to monitor - Enter magic number followed by a comma: 1234,5678,9000 or leave blank for all Buys.
- Buys TP $
- Buys SL $
- Settings to control the Sells open trades:
- Enable Sells monitoring - true/false
- Sells Magics to monitor - Enter magic number followed by a comma: 1122,5678,9000 or leave blank for all Sells.
- Sells TP $
- Sells SL $
- Settings to control the All-Ballance (Buys and Sells both) open trades:
- Enable All trades monitoring - true/false
- All Magics to monitor - Enter magic number followed by a comma: 5678,9000 or leave blank for all account balance.
- All TP $
- All SL $
- Settings to filter which currencies to monitor:
- Enable currency filtering - true/false
- Currencies to monitor - Enter Symbol's name followed by a comma: EURUSD,USDJPY or leave blank for all Symbols.
- Trailing Settings (Works only on a single trades, ex: works if there is 1 buy only or 1 sell only):
- Enable Trailing - true/false
- Trailing Stop - 3
- Trailing Gap - 1
- Include trades commission in calculations: true/false