BTC Jump

BTC Jump is a breakout Expert Advisor developed for Bitcoin against the US dollar. Once per trading day it places a single stop order at the previous day's extreme and waits for the market to reach that level. If the level is reached during the session, the order becomes a position that is managed by a volatility-based stop loss, a fixed take profit and a trailing stop. If the level is not reached, the order is removed at the end of the trading window and no trade is taken that day.

The Expert Advisor does not use grid, martingale or averaging techniques. Each position is opened with a stop loss and a take profit already attached.

How it works

At the start of the daily trading window the Expert Advisor reads the high and the low of the previous day. A buy stop order is placed at the previous high, and a sell stop order at the previous low, depending on which directions are enabled in the settings. The entry level is the price extreme itself, without any added offset.

Stop and target distances are derived from market volatility rather than fixed in points. The Average True Range of the hourly chart is measured at the moment the order is placed. The stop loss is set at a multiple of that value, and the take profit at a larger multiple of the same value. Distances therefore widen during volatile periods and narrow during quiet ones, which matters on an instrument whose daily range has changed by a large factor over recent years.

A minimum distance filter is applied before placing an order. If the previous day's extreme already sits close to the current market price, the setup is skipped for that day. This avoids entering a breakout that has effectively already taken place.

Only one placement attempt is made per day. While a position is open, no pending orders are left on the book, so the Expert Advisor holds a single position at a time.

Trade management

Two management stages are applied to an open position. The first is a move of the stop loss to the entry level once the trade has gained a set fraction of its original stop distance. This stage can be enabled separately for the second and third order slots.

The second stage is a trailing stop. Once the position has gained the trigger amount defined for its slot, the stop loss begins to follow the best price the trade has reached, at a fixed distance behind it. The stop is never moved backwards. Trigger levels are measured against the original stop distance, so trailing behaviour stays consistent after the stop has already been moved.

Up to three order slots can be enabled. Each slot is an independent order with its own trailing trigger, which allows staged exits without using partial closes.

Filters and account protection

Trading is limited to a start and finish time on the trading server clock, and the window may span midnight. Each weekday can be enabled or disabled separately, including the weekend, since Bitcoin trades continuously at many brokers.

Optional equity limits can be enabled. A maximum total loss is measured against the starting balance and a maximum daily loss against the balance at the start of the day. If either limit is reached, open positions are closed, pending orders are removed and trading stops. These limits are useful when account rules require a fixed loss ceiling.

Position sizing can be set either as a percentage of account balance risked per order or as a fixed lot size. If several order slots are enabled, the chosen percentage applies to each of them, so the total risk of a day is the percentage multiplied by the number of active slots. Please take this into account when configuring the Expert Advisor.

After a terminal restart the Expert Advisor recognises its own open positions and resumes managing them. A restart during the day does not cause a second set of orders to be placed.

Recommended use

Symbol: Bitcoin against the US dollar. Timeframe: any, since the volatility measurement uses a fixed hourly period and does not depend on the chart. Account: hedging or netting, with a low spread on Bitcoin. Platform: a virtual server is recommended so that the daily placement time is never missed.

Main parameters

Trade settings: order comment prefix, magic number, stop loss as a multiple of volatility, trailing triggers for the first, second and third slot, switches for each slot, break-even switches for the second and third slot, and removal of pending orders at the end of the window.

Money management: sizing mode, risk percentage per order, and fixed lot size.

Direction: separate switches for breakouts above the previous high and below the previous low.

Account protection: switch for the loss limits, maximum total loss and maximum daily loss, both as a fraction of balance.

Time filter: start hour and minute, finish hour and minute, and a switch for each day of the week.

Additional settings: timeframe and period of the volatility measurement, take profit multiple, trailing distance, minimum distance required between price and the entry level, allowed slippage, and an optional trade log written to file for your own analysis.

Before using the Expert Advisor

Test the Expert Advisor on the historical data of your own broker, using real tick data together with the spread and swap that your broker applies. Contract size, quotation and trading hours for Bitcoin differ noticeably between brokers, and results will differ with them. A period of demo trading is recommended before any live use, so that the daily placement time, symbol specification and margin requirements can be confirmed on your own server.

This Expert Advisor takes at most one trade opportunity per day, and days without a trade are a normal part of its operation.

Trading with leverage carries a risk of loss. Results obtained in the Strategy Tester do not indicate future results.

Support

For questions about installation or settings, please use the comments section of this product or send me a message through the site.


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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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