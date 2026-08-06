AZ OrderGun Pro

  • Utilities
  • Jose Antonio Valle Magana
    Jose Antonio Valle Magana

    Jose Antonio Valle Magana

    The profession of trader is something I love because once you learn a system, you do not need to be learning and learning new things, but all you have to do is apply the knowledge day by day with more and more discipline. I am an architect by profession and a trader at heart.
    1 comment
  • Version: 9.42
  • Updated: 6 August 2026
  • Activations: 5

AZ_OrderGun - Professional Order Management Panel

AZ_OrderGun is a lightweight and fast trade management tool designed for manual traders who need full control over their trades directly from the chart.

🔹 MAIN FEATURES

  • One-Click Trading: Buy SLL, Sell SLH, Buy SLO, Sell SLO with predefined Stop Loss
  • Visual SL/TP Management: Drag and drop Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart
  • Smart Risk Calculation: Automatic lot size calculation based on % risk and SL distance
  • Risk/Reward Ratio: Automatic Take Profit calculation based on RRR
  • Visual Pending Lines: See your risk before sending the order (Lot, SL, TP)
  • Quick Actions: Close All, Close % (partial close 50%), Break Even All, Close Pending
  • Clean Panel: Minimalist panel, does not slow down your terminal

🔹 HOW IT WORKS

  1. Set your RiskPerc and RRR in inputs
  2. Click Buy or Sell button - SL and TP lines will appear
  3. Drag the lines to adjust your trade
  4. Panel shows LOT, SL money and TP money in real-time
  5. Press Send to place pending order, or Mkt. Send for market execution

🔹 INPUT PARAMETERS

  • RiskPerc: Risk percentage per trade for lot calculation
  • RRR: Risk Reward Ratio for automatic TP calculation
  • PanelPosition: Corner of the chart for the control panel
  • ShowPendingLines: Enable/Disable visual pending lines

🔹 IMPORTANT

This is a trade management utility, not an automated trading robot. It does not open trades automatically. It helps you manage your manual trading with professional risk management.

Works on all symbols, Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto.

Recommended: Use on M5 timeframe and above for better visualization.

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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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