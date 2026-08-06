AZ_OrderGun MT4 - Professional 1-Click Trading Panel

AZ_OrderGun is the all-in-one panel to execute and manage your trades without wasting time setting up SL/TP.

🔥 KEY FEATURES:

1. 4 INSTANT ENTRIES: ✓ Buy SLL - Buy with SL on Low of previous candle ✓ Sell SLH - Sell with SL on High of previous candle ✓ Buy SLO / Sell SLO - SL on Open of previous candle > Fully configurable % Risk

2. ADVANCED VISUAL MANAGEMENT: ✓ Draggable lines for Pending and Market orders ✓ Auto calculation of Lot Size, $ Risk, RR and TP on chart ✓ Configurable RR

3. FULL TRADE CONTROL: ✓ BE All - Move all to Break Even ✓ Close All / Close Pending ✓ Close Winners / Close Losers ✓ Close % - Partial close by percentage Fast, lightweight and 100% visual. No more manual SL/TP setup.