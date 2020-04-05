Gold Regime Trader

Dual-regime gold EA on the daily opening range — fades ranges, rides trends, switching automatically by ATR. XAUUSD M5.

Full description:

Gold Regime Trader is a dual-regime Expert Advisor built around the daily opening range. It reads conditions with ATR and switches between mean-reversion and momentum automatically — no martingale, no grid.

Regime switch: ATR(14) vs its own average → at/above = TREND, below = RANGE.
RANGE: fades a Bollinger extreme confirmed by RSI at the opening-range boundary; TP at the BB middle.
TREND: EMA9/21 stack + VWAP side + a close through the opening-range boundary; TP at a multiple of risk.

Risk & protection: percent-of-equity sizing with a max stop cap · one position at a time · regime-flip and time exits · daily/weekly loss breakers · economic-calendar news blackout · spread/volume/margin guards · London & NY sessions.

Setup: designed for XAUUSD, M5. Set InpServerUTCOffsetHours to your broker (GMT+3 = 3) — the opening range depends on it.

Trading involves risk. Past or tested performance does not guarantee future results — verify on your own account before trading live
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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