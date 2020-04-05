Dual-regime gold EA on the daily opening range — fades ranges, rides trends, switching automatically by ATR. XAUUSD M5.





Full description:





Gold Regime Trader is a dual-regime Expert Advisor built around the daily opening range. It reads conditions with ATR and switches between mean-reversion and momentum automatically — no martingale, no grid.





Regime switch: ATR(14) vs its own average → at/above = TREND, below = RANGE.

RANGE: fades a Bollinger extreme confirmed by RSI at the opening-range boundary; TP at the BB middle.

TREND: EMA9/21 stack + VWAP side + a close through the opening-range boundary; TP at a multiple of risk.





Risk & protection: percent-of-equity sizing with a max stop cap · one position at a time · regime-flip and time exits · daily/weekly loss breakers · economic-calendar news blackout · spread/volume/margin guards · London & NY sessions.





Setup: designed for XAUUSD, M5. Set InpServerUTCOffsetHours to your broker (GMT+3 = 3) — the opening range depends on it.





Trading involves risk. Past or tested performance does not guarantee future results — verify on your own account before trading live