XAU Bar Break
- Experts
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- Version: 3.6
- Activations: 20
📈 Breakout on H1 Bars: Simple & Effective
XAU Bar Break is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. The strategy analyzes the size of the current and previous bar: a trade signal is generated when the current bar exceeds the previous bar by a specified expansion ratio Inp_ExpansionRatio (default 1.1). This approach filters out market noise and false breakouts common on lower timeframes.
✅ Recommended timeframe: H1. Lower timeframes introduce excessive noise and increase false signals.
🔥 Key Features
|Feature
|Description
|Instrument
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|Timeframe
|H1 (optimal)
|Signal
|Compare current bar size vs previous bar + expansion ratio
|Risk Management
|Full control: max lot limit, trailing stop, dynamic stop-loss
|Transparency
|No "black boxes" — all parameters are configurable
|2025–2026 Test
|2.5x deposit growth on XAUUSD history
⚙️ How the Strategy Works
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The EA analyzes the size of each completed H1 candle.
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If the current bar exceeds the previous bar by the Inp_ExpansionRatio (e.g., 1.1 → 10% larger), a trade is opened in the breakout direction.
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Position management uses trailing stop, dynamic profit taking, and a daily profit target.
🛡️ Full Risk Control
// ======= Signals =======
Inp_ExpansionRatio = 1.1; // Bar expansion ratio
Inp_UseHighLowSignal = true; // Close trade on opposite signal
Inp_InvertSignal = false; // Invert signals (Buy <-> Sell)
// ======= Risk Management =======
Inp_BaseLot = 0.01; // Base lot size
Inp_MaxLotLimit = 0.2; // Maximum lot (reverts to base when reached)
Inp_TargetMovePercent = 15.0; // % target for drawdown recovery (lower = more aggressive)
Inp_DailyTargetProfitUSD = 10.0; // Desired daily profit (added at 13:00)
Inp_DailyResetHour = 13; // Reset hour for daily target
// ======= Manual Stop Loss =======
Inp_UseDynamicStop = true; // Dynamic stop on opposite side of the bar
Inp_FixedStopLossPoints = 50; // Fixed stop loss (if dynamic is disabled)
Inp_RiskRewardRatio = 2.0; // Risk/reward ratio per trade
// ======= Trailing Stop =======
Inp_UseTrailing = true; // Enable trailing stop
Inp_TrailingStart = 150; // Activation level (in points)
Inp_TrailingStep = 50; // Trailing step
// ======= Other Settings =======
Inp_MagicNumber = 202413; // EA identifier
Inp_Slippage = 20; // Allowed slippage
📊 Backtest Results (2025–2026)
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Instrument: XAUUSD, H1
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Initial deposit: $1000
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Final deposit: $2500
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Gain: +150% over the period
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Maximum drawdown: controlled by risk management settings
Past results do not guarantee future profits. Always test on a demo account before live trading.
🎯 Why XAU Bar Break?
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📐 Clear entry rule – bar expansion only, no complex indicators.
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🔄 Adaptability – adjustable expansion ratio for any volatility.
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🧠 Smart risk management – dynamic stop-loss, trailing, daily target.
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🧪 Full transparency – all parameters are open for optimization.
⚠️ Important Warning
Before using on a live account, always:
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Test the EA in the MQL5 Strategy Tester on historical data.
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Assess the maximum drawdown and required initial deposit.
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Adjust risk management to your trading style and risk appetite.
Start trading gold breakouts systematically. Install XAU Bar Break today!