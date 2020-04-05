XAU Bar Break — Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD)

📈 Breakout on H1 Bars: Simple & Effective

XAU Bar Break is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. The strategy analyzes the size of the current and previous bar: a trade signal is generated when the current bar exceeds the previous bar by a specified expansion ratio Inp_ExpansionRatio (default 1.1). This approach filters out market noise and false breakouts common on lower timeframes.

✅ Recommended timeframe: H1. Lower timeframes introduce excessive noise and increase false signals.

🔥 Key Features

Feature Description Instrument XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe H1 (optimal) Signal Compare current bar size vs previous bar + expansion ratio Risk Management Full control: max lot limit, trailing stop, dynamic stop-loss Transparency No "black boxes" — all parameters are configurable 2025–2026 Test 2.5x deposit growth on XAUUSD history

⚙️ How the Strategy Works

The EA analyzes the size of each completed H1 candle. If the current bar exceeds the previous bar by the Inp_ExpansionRatio (e.g., 1.1 → 10% larger), a trade is opened in the breakout direction. Position management uses trailing stop, dynamic profit taking, and a daily profit target.

🛡️ Full Risk Control

cpp // ======= Signals ======= Inp_ExpansionRatio = 1.1; // Bar expansion ratio Inp_UseHighLowSignal = true; // Close trade on opposite signal Inp_InvertSignal = false; // Invert signals (Buy <-> Sell) // ======= Risk Management ======= Inp_BaseLot = 0.01; // Base lot size Inp_MaxLotLimit = 0.2; // Maximum lot (reverts to base when reached) Inp_TargetMovePercent = 15.0; // % target for drawdown recovery (lower = more aggressive) Inp_DailyTargetProfitUSD = 10.0; // Desired daily profit (added at 13:00) Inp_DailyResetHour = 13; // Reset hour for daily target // ======= Manual Stop Loss ======= Inp_UseDynamicStop = true; // Dynamic stop on opposite side of the bar Inp_FixedStopLossPoints = 50; // Fixed stop loss (if dynamic is disabled) Inp_RiskRewardRatio = 2.0; // Risk/reward ratio per trade // ======= Trailing Stop ======= Inp_UseTrailing = true; // Enable trailing stop Inp_TrailingStart = 150; // Activation level (in points) Inp_TrailingStep = 50; // Trailing step // ======= Other Settings ======= Inp_MagicNumber = 202413; // EA identifier Inp_Slippage = 20; // Allowed slippage

📊 Backtest Results (2025–2026)

Instrument: XAUUSD, H1

Initial deposit: $1000

Final deposit: $2500

Gain: +150% over the period

Maximum drawdown: controlled by risk management settings

Past results do not guarantee future profits. Always test on a demo account before live trading.

🎯 Why XAU Bar Break?

📐 Clear entry rule – bar expansion only, no complex indicators.

🔄 Adaptability – adjustable expansion ratio for any volatility.

🧠 Smart risk management – dynamic stop-loss, trailing, daily target.

🧪 Full transparency – all parameters are open for optimization.

⚠️ Important Warning

Before using on a live account, always:

Test the EA in the MQL5 Strategy Tester on historical data.

Assess the maximum drawdown and required initial deposit .

Adjust risk management to your trading style and risk appetite.