XAU Bar Break

XAU Bar Break — Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD)

📈 Breakout on H1 Bars: Simple & Effective

XAU Bar Break is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. The strategy analyzes the size of the current and previous bar: a trade signal is generated when the current bar exceeds the previous bar by a specified expansion ratio Inp_ExpansionRatio (default 1.1). This approach filters out market noise and false breakouts common on lower timeframes.

 Recommended timeframe: H1. Lower timeframes introduce excessive noise and increase false signals.

🔥 Key Features

Feature Description
Instrument XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe H1 (optimal)
Signal Compare current bar size vs previous bar + expansion ratio
Risk Management Full control: max lot limit, trailing stop, dynamic stop-loss
Transparency No "black boxes" — all parameters are configurable
2025–2026 Test 2.5x deposit growth on XAUUSD history

⚙️ How the Strategy Works

  1. The EA analyzes the size of each completed H1 candle.

  2. If the current bar exceeds the previous bar by the Inp_ExpansionRatio (e.g., 1.1 → 10% larger), a trade is opened in the breakout direction.

  3. Position management uses trailing stop, dynamic profit taking, and a daily profit target.

🛡️ Full Risk Control

cpp

// ======= Signals =======

Inp_ExpansionRatio = 1.1; // Bar expansion ratio

Inp_UseHighLowSignal = true; // Close trade on opposite signal

Inp_InvertSignal = false; // Invert signals (Buy <-> Sell)

// ======= Risk Management =======

Inp_BaseLot = 0.01; // Base lot size

Inp_MaxLotLimit = 0.2; // Maximum lot (reverts to base when reached)

Inp_TargetMovePercent = 15.0; // % target for drawdown recovery (lower = more aggressive)

Inp_DailyTargetProfitUSD = 10.0; // Desired daily profit (added at 13:00)

Inp_DailyResetHour = 13; // Reset hour for daily target

// ======= Manual Stop Loss =======

Inp_UseDynamicStop = true; // Dynamic stop on opposite side of the bar

Inp_FixedStopLossPoints = 50; // Fixed stop loss (if dynamic is disabled)

Inp_RiskRewardRatio = 2.0; // Risk/reward ratio per trade

// ======= Trailing Stop =======

Inp_UseTrailing = true; // Enable trailing stop

Inp_TrailingStart = 150; // Activation level (in points)

Inp_TrailingStep = 50; // Trailing step

// ======= Other Settings =======

Inp_MagicNumber = 202413; // EA identifier

Inp_Slippage = 20; // Allowed slippage

📊 Backtest Results (2025–2026)

  • Instrument: XAUUSD, H1

  • Initial deposit: $1000

  • Final deposit: $2500

  • Gain: +150% over the period

  • Maximum drawdown: controlled by risk management settings

Past results do not guarantee future profits. Always test on a demo account before live trading.

🎯 Why XAU Bar Break?

  • 📐 Clear entry rule – bar expansion only, no complex indicators.

  • 🔄 Adaptability – adjustable expansion ratio for any volatility.

  • 🧠 Smart risk management – dynamic stop-loss, trailing, daily target.

  • 🧪 Full transparency – all parameters are open for optimization.

⚠️ Important Warning

Before using on a live account, always:

  • Test the EA in the MQL5 Strategy Tester on historical data.

  • Assess the maximum drawdown and required initial deposit.

  • Adjust risk management to your trading style and risk appetite.

Start trading gold breakouts systematically. Install XAU Bar Break today!


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