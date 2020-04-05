Gold Impulse Engine

  • Experts
  • Maricel Villanueva
    Maricel Villanueva

    Maricel Villanueva

    Hi! I’m a trader who loves working with Gold (XAUUSD) and building simple, smart trading robots that anyone can use — from beginners to experienced traders. I focus on making things easy: clear instructions, optimized SET files, and honest results that help people trade with confidence.
  • Version: 1.42
  • Activations: 5

Built for traders who refuse to give up — a disciplined impulse‑breakout engine for XAUUSD with real SL/TP, full protection, and a mission to help traders succeed in this career.

Gold trading is one of the most unforgiving paths a trader can choose — but also one of the most rewarding. Gold Impulse Engine was created with a simple motivation: to give traders a structured, disciplined tool that supports their journey toward becoming consistently profitable in this chosen career.

Gold moves in bursts of momentum. When it expands with force, it often continues — but only if the conditions are right. Gold Impulse Engine is built to detect those moments with precision.

On each closed bar, the EA evaluates volatility, trend direction, and candle structure. A valid impulse candle must exceed a configurable ATR multiple, close near its extreme, and align with the trend EMA. When those conditions line up inside your trading window, the EA opens one position — never stacking, never averaging — with a stop placed beyond the impulse and a take‑profit defined by the active profile.

This EA was built for traders who want clarity, discipline, and defined risk. There is no grid, no martingale, no averaging, no hedging, no recovery multiplier. Risk is known before entry and never compounds.

A full protection suite surrounds the entry logic:

  • Volatility‑regime filter — trades only when ATR sits inside a healthy band, avoiding dead or chaotic markets. Automatically adapts to any symbol or broker digits.

  • Session control — restrict entries to London/NY windows or allow full‑day operation.

  • Manual news filter — pause around scheduled releases (no external files or WebRequest).

  • Spread, rollover and weekend guards — skip wide spreads, midnight rollover, and optionally flatten before the weekend.

  • Daily loss limit, daily target and equity protection — halt trading or close positions at your chosen thresholds.

  • Own‑account risk scoping — daily limits apply only to this EA’s trades; other EAs or manual orders never interfere.

  • Consecutive‑loss cooldown, per‑day trade cap, minimum bars between entries, optional time‑based exit.

  • Execution safety — ATR minimum‑stop guard, minimum‑lot guard, per‑trade risk ceiling, margin check, volume‑limit check, freeze‑level handling.

The on‑chart dashboard shows the active profile, ATR, spread, trend direction, session status, news blocks, trades taken, open position, and daily P/L — ideal for monitoring and screenshots.

Manual trading panel

The dashboard includes optional BUY / SELL / CLOSE buttons. Manual entries receive the same SL/TP, breakeven, and trailing logic as automated trades. CLOSE flattens only this EA’s positions. Every position — automated or manual — is managed individually, so stacked manual trades are handled precisely.

Why this EA exists

Gold Impulse Engine was not created as a “magic box.” It was created because many traders struggle with:

  • emotional entries

  • undefined risk

  • inconsistent decision‑making

  • over‑trading

  • revenge trading

  • lack of structure

This EA gives traders a framework — a disciplined, rule‑based system that removes noise and focuses only on high‑probability impulse continuation setups.

It is a trading tool built to support traders who are serious about their craft and committed to improving their results.

Configuration

The EA ships with the recommended Swinger preset: wide ATR‑based stop, 1:3 reward‑to‑risk target, no session restriction, and active trailing. Attach it to an XAUUSD M5 chart and it is ready to run. Advanced users can switch to Custom to control every stop, target, session, limit, and exit directly from the inputs.

Gold Impulse Engine is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use risk settings appropriate to your capital.

Strategy logic (high‑impact summary)

Gold Impulse Engine follows a simple, powerful rule: When gold shows real momentum, join the move — once, with defined risk.

  1. Evaluate ATR and trend EMA

  2. Confirm volatility regime

  3. Confirm session and protection filters

  4. Detect impulse candle

  5. Open one position with ATR‑guarded SL and profile‑defined TP

  6. Manage with breakeven, trailing, time‑exit, and daily/equity protection

Features

  • Single‑entry momentum strategy for XAUUSD

  • Real SL/TP on every trade

  • No grid, martingale, averaging, hedging or recovery

  • Swinger preset + full Custom mode

  • Scale‑free volatility‑regime filter

  • Session, news, spread, rollover, weekend protection

  • Daily loss limit, daily target, equity protection, cooldowns

  • ATR minimum‑stop guard, minimum‑lot guard, per‑trade risk ceiling

  • Fixed‑lot or risk‑percent sizing

  • On‑chart dashboard + optional manual trading panel

  • Managed manual orders (same SL/TP/breakeven/trailing)

  • Per‑position trailing and breakeven

  • Own‑account risk scoping

  • No DLLs, external files, custom indicators or WebRequest

Benefits

  • Built for traders who want structure and discipline

  • Defined risk on every trade — no hidden compounding

  • Ready out of the box — Swinger preset includes a matching .set file

  • Prop‑friendly — daily loss limit, equity protection, per‑trade risk ceiling

  • Transparent — dashboard shows exactly why the EA is or isn’t trading

  • Portable — auto‑scales to any broker digits or symbol suffix

Recommended settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (any suffix)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Default profile: Swinger (1:3 target, trailing on)

  • Account: raw/ECN gold account; VPS recommended

  • Minimum deposit: suitable for 0.01 lots from ~$200; scale risk to capital

  • Broker digits: auto‑detected

  • Set Files can be downloaded below link ranging from $200 to $3000 labeled as High Risk, Medium Risk and Low Risk.

  • Easy SET File & Instructions - My Trading - 17 July 2026 - Traders' Blogs

Version history

v1.42 — Initial MQL5 Market release

  • Momentum impulse breakout engine

  • Swinger preset + Custom mode

  • Scale‑free ATR volatility filter

  • Dashboard + manual trading panel

  • Per‑position breakeven and trailing

  • Own‑account risk scoping

  • Full protection suite

  • Execution safety layer

Support / contact

For setup help, guidance, or profile tuning, message me on MQL5: 

Disclaimer This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit or eliminate the risk of loss. Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and you should evaluate your own financial situation and risk tolerance before using any automated system. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings appropriate to your capital.

Support is provided exclusively through MQL5 private messages. I do not sell this EA or any settings outside MQL5. If someone contacts you on Telegram, WhatsApp, or any external platform claiming to represent this product, it is a scam.

🚨 SCAM WARNING — READ BEFORE BUYING

I do not sell this Expert Advisor outside the MQL5 Market. I also do not sell any .set files anywhere — not on Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, email, or any external platform.

Any person offering you a “special set file,” “optimized settings,” or “secret configuration” for this EA outside MQL5 is a scammer.

The only official place to download, purchase, or receive support for this EA is here on MQL5 through private messages.

Never send money, screenshots, account details, or personal information to anyone outside MQL5.

If someone contacts you pretending to be me or offering paid set files, report the profile immediately.

📢 Official Telegram Channel:

https://t.me/GoldTrendMachineEA


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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
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5 (4)
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
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Experts
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