Built for traders who refuse to give up — a disciplined impulse‑breakout engine for XAUUSD with real SL/TP, full protection, and a mission to help traders succeed in this career.

Gold trading is one of the most unforgiving paths a trader can choose — but also one of the most rewarding. Gold Impulse Engine was created with a simple motivation: to give traders a structured, disciplined tool that supports their journey toward becoming consistently profitable in this chosen career.

Gold moves in bursts of momentum. When it expands with force, it often continues — but only if the conditions are right. Gold Impulse Engine is built to detect those moments with precision.

On each closed bar, the EA evaluates volatility, trend direction, and candle structure. A valid impulse candle must exceed a configurable ATR multiple, close near its extreme, and align with the trend EMA. When those conditions line up inside your trading window, the EA opens one position — never stacking, never averaging — with a stop placed beyond the impulse and a take‑profit defined by the active profile.

This EA was built for traders who want clarity, discipline, and defined risk. There is no grid, no martingale, no averaging, no hedging, no recovery multiplier. Risk is known before entry and never compounds.

A full protection suite surrounds the entry logic:

Volatility‑regime filter — trades only when ATR sits inside a healthy band, avoiding dead or chaotic markets. Automatically adapts to any symbol or broker digits.

Session control — restrict entries to London/NY windows or allow full‑day operation.

Manual news filter — pause around scheduled releases (no external files or WebRequest).

Spread, rollover and weekend guards — skip wide spreads, midnight rollover, and optionally flatten before the weekend.

Daily loss limit, daily target and equity protection — halt trading or close positions at your chosen thresholds.

Own‑account risk scoping — daily limits apply only to this EA’s trades; other EAs or manual orders never interfere.

Consecutive‑loss cooldown , per‑day trade cap, minimum bars between entries, optional time‑based exit.

Execution safety — ATR minimum‑stop guard, minimum‑lot guard, per‑trade risk ceiling, margin check, volume‑limit check, freeze‑level handling.

The on‑chart dashboard shows the active profile, ATR, spread, trend direction, session status, news blocks, trades taken, open position, and daily P/L — ideal for monitoring and screenshots.

Manual trading panel

The dashboard includes optional BUY / SELL / CLOSE buttons. Manual entries receive the same SL/TP, breakeven, and trailing logic as automated trades. CLOSE flattens only this EA’s positions. Every position — automated or manual — is managed individually, so stacked manual trades are handled precisely.

Why this EA exists

Gold Impulse Engine was not created as a “magic box.” It was created because many traders struggle with:

emotional entries

undefined risk

inconsistent decision‑making

over‑trading

revenge trading

lack of structure

This EA gives traders a framework — a disciplined, rule‑based system that removes noise and focuses only on high‑probability impulse continuation setups.

It is a trading tool built to support traders who are serious about their craft and committed to improving their results.

Configuration

The EA ships with the recommended Swinger preset: wide ATR‑based stop, 1:3 reward‑to‑risk target, no session restriction, and active trailing. Attach it to an XAUUSD M5 chart and it is ready to run. Advanced users can switch to Custom to control every stop, target, session, limit, and exit directly from the inputs.

Gold Impulse Engine is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use risk settings appropriate to your capital.

Strategy logic (high‑impact summary)

Gold Impulse Engine follows a simple, powerful rule: When gold shows real momentum, join the move — once, with defined risk.

Evaluate ATR and trend EMA Confirm volatility regime Confirm session and protection filters Detect impulse candle Open one position with ATR‑guarded SL and profile‑defined TP Manage with breakeven, trailing, time‑exit, and daily/equity protection

Features

Single‑entry momentum strategy for XAUUSD

Real SL/TP on every trade

No grid, martingale, averaging, hedging or recovery

Swinger preset + full Custom mode

Scale‑free volatility‑regime filter

Session, news, spread, rollover, weekend protection

Daily loss limit, daily target, equity protection, cooldowns

ATR minimum‑stop guard, minimum‑lot guard, per‑trade risk ceiling

Fixed‑lot or risk‑percent sizing

On‑chart dashboard + optional manual trading panel

Managed manual orders (same SL/TP/breakeven/trailing)

Per‑position trailing and breakeven

Own‑account risk scoping

No DLLs, external files, custom indicators or WebRequest

Benefits

Built for traders who want structure and discipline

Defined risk on every trade — no hidden compounding

Ready out of the box — Swinger preset includes a matching .set file

Prop‑friendly — daily loss limit, equity protection, per‑trade risk ceiling

Transparent — dashboard shows exactly why the EA is or isn’t trading

Portable — auto‑scales to any broker digits or symbol suffix

