"I present a trading system that operates on the channel breakout principle (price cannot stay within the same range forever).

XAU channel breakout — Smart Channel Breakout System for XAUUSD (Gold)

Strike Gold with Precision Breakouts

Stop guessing and start following a clean, rule-based channel breakout strategy. XAU channel breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for high-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD) – where strong breakouts actually happen.

🔹 Pure breakout logic with dynamic risk management

🔹 Fully optimized for XAUUSD (tested 2024–2026)

📈 Realistic Backtest Results

Maximum drawdown : limited by built‑in risk control

Recommended margin usage: 15% of free margin

The strategy is simple: price cannot stay in a range forever. When a clean channel breakout happens, the EA captures the move while keeping risk under control.

//Initial lot = 0.01; (minimum starting lot //Maximum lot = 0.5; (maximum lot after reaching which resets to initial)

//Channel width = 0.02; (width of the channel whose breakout we are waiting for in % of price, I recommend not setting it too large, the smaller the better)

//Target profit = 0.1; (expected profit per trade in % of balance)

//Distance for recovery = 1.5; (distance for the price to pass to gain profit % of price, I recommend setting >0.5)

//Take_Profit_Percent = 0.09; (take profit position % of price)

//Reset_On_Max_Lot = true; (reset to the initial position upon reaching the maximum lot, I recommend keeping = true)

//Magic number = 123456;

//Maximum slippage in points = 30; (slippage)

Risk management parameters (recommended used in the test)

//Use money management = true;

//Maximum margin usage = 15.0; (%)

//Maximum allowed drawdown = 20.0; (%)

// Max_Consecutive_Losses = 5; (recommended to use in the test >50)

Display parameters

//Upper channel line color = clrBlue;

//Lower channel line color = clrRed;

//Line width = 1;

//Line style = 0;

Important: When calculating your risks for a live account, be sure to pay attention to the maximum drawdown and the initial deposit used in these tests.

Happy trading."