XAU channel breakout

"I present a trading system that operates on the channel breakout principle (price cannot stay within the same range forever). 

XAU channel breakout — Smart Channel Breakout System for XAUUSD (Gold)

Strike Gold with Precision Breakouts

Stop guessing and start following a clean, rule-based channel breakout strategy. XAU channel breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for high-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD) – where strong breakouts actually happen.

🔹 Pure breakout logic with dynamic risk management

🔹 Fully optimized for XAUUSD (tested 2024–2026)

📈 Realistic Backtest Results

  • Maximum drawdown: limited by built‑in risk control

  • Recommended margin usage: 15% of free margin

The strategy is simple: price cannot stay in a range forever. When a clean channel breakout happens, the EA captures the move while keeping risk under control.

//Initial lot = 0.01; (minimum starting lot //Maximum lot = 0.5; (maximum lot after reaching which resets to initial)

//Channel width = 0.02; (width of the channel whose breakout we are waiting for in % of price, I recommend not setting it too large, the smaller the better)

//Target profit = 0.1; (expected profit per trade in % of balance)

//Distance for recovery = 1.5; (distance for the price to pass to gain profit % of price, I recommend setting >0.5)

//Take_Profit_Percent = 0.09; (take profit position % of price)

//Reset_On_Max_Lot = true; (reset to the initial position upon reaching the maximum lot, I recommend keeping = true)

//Magic number = 123456;

//Maximum slippage in points = 30; (slippage)

Risk management parameters (recommended used in the test)

//Use money management = true;

//Maximum margin usage = 15.0; (%)

//Maximum allowed drawdown = 20.0; (%)

// Max_Consecutive_Losses = 5; (recommended to use in the test >50)

 Display parameters

//Upper channel line color = clrBlue;

//Lower channel line color = clrRed;

//Line width = 1;

//Line style = 0;

Important: When calculating your risks for a live account, be sure to pay attention to the maximum drawdown and the initial deposit used in these tests.

Happy trading."


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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