XAU channel breakout
- Experts
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- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 1 August 2026
- Activations: 20
"I present a trading system that operates on the channel breakout principle (price cannot stay within the same range forever).
XAU channel breakout — Smart Channel Breakout System for XAUUSD (Gold)
Strike Gold with Precision Breakouts
Stop guessing and start following a clean, rule-based channel breakout strategy. XAU channel breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for high-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD) – where strong breakouts actually happen.
🔹 Pure breakout logic with dynamic risk management
🔹 Fully optimized for XAUUSD (tested 2024–2026)
📈 Realistic Backtest Results
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Maximum drawdown: limited by built‑in risk control
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Recommended margin usage: 15% of free margin
The strategy is simple: price cannot stay in a range forever. When a clean channel breakout happens, the EA captures the move while keeping risk under control.
//Initial lot = 0.01; (minimum starting lot //Maximum lot = 0.5; (maximum lot after reaching which resets to initial)
//Channel width = 0.02; (width of the channel whose breakout we are waiting for in % of price, I recommend not setting it too large, the smaller the better)
//Target profit = 0.1; (expected profit per trade in % of balance)
//Distance for recovery = 1.5; (distance for the price to pass to gain profit % of price, I recommend setting >0.5)
//Take_Profit_Percent = 0.09; (take profit position % of price)
//Reset_On_Max_Lot = true; (reset to the initial position upon reaching the maximum lot, I recommend keeping = true)
//Magic number = 123456;
//Maximum slippage in points = 30; (slippage)
Risk management parameters (recommended used in the test)
//Use money management = true;
//Maximum margin usage = 15.0; (%)
//Maximum allowed drawdown = 20.0; (%)
// Max_Consecutive_Losses = 5; (recommended to use in the test >50)
Display parameters
//Upper channel line color = clrBlue;
//Lower channel line color = clrRed;
//Line width = 1;
//Line style = 0;
Important: When calculating your risks for a live account, be sure to pay attention to the maximum drawdown and the initial deposit used in these tests.
Happy trading."