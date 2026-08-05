LinePilot Trade Manager

LinePilot — Trade Manager

Manage your open trades by dragging lines on the chart. No dialogs, no order windows, no typing.

Battle-tested. Built and refined over months of live discretionary trading — every feature earned its place at the chart, not on a spec sheet.

What it does

  • Grab a stop-loss or take-profit line and drag it — the change goes out the moment you let go
  • Live P/L and risk-to-reward on every trade, updating as price moves
  • One-click break-even, trailing, and partial profit booking — per trade or fully automatic
  • Quick-close panel: close everything, or a chosen percentage, in one click
  • Plain-English on-chart message whenever the broker rejects something

Rock solid where it counts

  • Every order request is tracked to confirmation — no duplicate closes, no silent failures
  • Your break-even and trailing settings survive restarts, timeframe changes and reconnects
  • Slippage adapts to the instrument and to current conditions automatically

Built for Scalpers and discretionary traders who manage positions by hand and need speed more than automation.

Notes

  • Manages existing trades only — it does not open positions or generate signals
  • Works on any symbol and any broker
  • Light and dark chart themes supported

Settings

  • Trade Selection — which trades on the chart it manages
  • Trailing Stop — activation trigger and distance
  • Break-Even — when to move the stop to entry
  • Partial Profit Booking — when and how much to close
  • Execution — slippage control
  • Sound Alerts — on or off

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3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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