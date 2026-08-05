LinePilot — Trade Manager

Manage your open trades by dragging lines on the chart. No dialogs, no order windows, no typing.

Battle-tested. Built and refined over months of live discretionary trading — every feature earned its place at the chart, not on a spec sheet.

What it does

Grab a stop-loss or take-profit line and drag it — the change goes out the moment you let go

Live P/L and risk-to-reward on every trade, updating as price moves

One-click break-even, trailing, and partial profit booking — per trade or fully automatic

Quick-close panel: close everything, or a chosen percentage, in one click

Plain-English on-chart message whenever the broker rejects something

Rock solid where it counts

Every order request is tracked to confirmation — no duplicate closes, no silent failures

Your break-even and trailing settings survive restarts, timeframe changes and reconnects

Slippage adapts to the instrument and to current conditions automatically

Built for Scalpers and discretionary traders who manage positions by hand and need speed more than automation.

Notes

Manages existing trades only — it does not open positions or generate signals

Works on any symbol and any broker

Light and dark chart themes supported

Settings