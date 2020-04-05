PASr Trend

# XAU PSAR Trend H4

**Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus**  
**Version:** 1.00

---

## What it is

**XAU PSAR Trend H4** is an Expert Advisor for **gold** on the **H4** chart. Parabolic SAR trend ride for gold H4.

Built for structured automated participation — **not grid**, **not martingale**. Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use.

This product is a **technical system**. Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are **not** published here.


---

## Advantages

- Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols
- Clean fixed-lot research defaults (start small: 0.01)
- Designed for **H4** participation
- English packaging and high-level inputs overview
- No grid / no martingale marketing story

---

## Features

- PSAR
- TREND RIDE
- H4
- Selectable risk / exit style inputs where present in the EA source
- Magic number isolation and max hold bars (typical SC100 packaging)
- Slippage / lot floor inputs when exposed by the EA

Exact structure thresholds remain internal.

---

## Inputs (parameter list — high level)

Typical SC100 research packaging exposes controls similar to:

### Position / risk
| Input | Description |
|-------|-------------|
| `InpLots` | Fixed lot size (default often 0.01) |
| `InpMinLot` | Broker minimum floor |
| `InpUseRiskPerTrade` | Optional risk % sizing when enabled |
| `InpRiskPercent` | Risk percent when risk mode is on |
| `InpRiskMode` | Exit style selector (reverse / RR / trail) when present |
| `InpRR` | Reward–risk multiplier when used |
| `InpTrailAtrPeriod` / `InpTrailAtrMult` | Trail volatility settings when used |
| `InpMagic` | Magic number |
| `InpMaxHoldBars` | Maximum bars to hold |
| `InpSlippagePoints` | Max slippage in points |
| `InpAtrPeriod` | ATR period for risk distance context |

### Strategy knobs
Product-specific sensitivity inputs may appear (depth, period, threshold knobs). Treat them as **tuning knobs** — not a full recipe dump.

Open the `.mq5` under `VERSIONS/` for the exact Input list of this build.

---

## Recommended setup

| Item | Recommendation |
|------|----------------|
| Symbol | XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym) |
| Timeframe | **H4** |
| Lots | Start small — fixed 0.01 |
| Account | Demo first with your broker’s spreads |

Always forward-test on a **demo** account before live capital.

---

## Illustrative research note (not a promise)

Public Market screenshots use a **last ~2 years** filtered window  
(**2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31**), XAUUSD H4, 0.01 lots, deposit model $5,000:

| Metric | Value |
|--------|------:|
| Net | $369.37 |
| Profit Factor | 1.14 |
| Max DD % | 13.97% |
| Trades | 119 |


**Not a profit guarantee.** Figures come only from MT5 HTM/JSON (`_research/2y_metrics.json` or full sample when selected) — never invented. Source sample: `window_2y`.

---

## Risk notice

Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in **loss of capital**. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.

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