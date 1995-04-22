PASr Trend

# XAU PSAR Trend H4





**Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus**

**Version:** 1.00





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## What it is





**XAU PSAR Trend H4** is an Expert Advisor for **gold** on the **H4** chart. Parabolic SAR trend ride for gold H4.





Built for structured automated participation — **not grid**, **not martingale**. Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use.





This product is a **technical system**. Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are **not** published here.









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## Advantages





- Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols

- Clean fixed-lot research defaults (start small: 0.01)

- Designed for **H4** participation

- English packaging and high-level inputs overview

- No grid / no martingale marketing story





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## Features





- PSAR

- TREND RIDE

- H4

- Selectable risk / exit style inputs where present in the EA source

- Magic number isolation and max hold bars (typical SC100 packaging)

- Slippage / lot floor inputs when exposed by the EA





Exact structure thresholds remain internal.





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## Inputs (parameter list — high level)





Typical SC100 research packaging exposes controls similar to:





### Position / risk

| Input | Description |

|-------|-------------|

| `InpLots` | Fixed lot size (default often 0.01) |

| `InpMinLot` | Broker minimum floor |

| `InpUseRiskPerTrade` | Optional risk % sizing when enabled |

| `InpRiskPercent` | Risk percent when risk mode is on |

| `InpRiskMode` | Exit style selector (reverse / RR / trail) when present |

| `InpRR` | Reward–risk multiplier when used |

| `InpTrailAtrPeriod` / `InpTrailAtrMult` | Trail volatility settings when used |

| `InpMagic` | Magic number |

| `InpMaxHoldBars` | Maximum bars to hold |

| `InpSlippagePoints` | Max slippage in points |

| `InpAtrPeriod` | ATR period for risk distance context |





### Strategy knobs

Product-specific sensitivity inputs may appear (depth, period, threshold knobs). Treat them as **tuning knobs** — not a full recipe dump.





Open the `.mq5` under `VERSIONS/` for the exact Input list of this build.





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## Recommended setup





| Item | Recommendation |

|------|----------------|

| Symbol | XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym) |

| Timeframe | **H4** |

| Lots | Start small — fixed 0.01 |

| Account | Demo first with your broker’s spreads |





Always forward-test on a **demo** account before live capital.





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## Illustrative research note (not a promise)





Public Market screenshots use a **last ~2 years** filtered window

(**2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31**), XAUUSD H4, 0.01 lots, deposit model $5,000:





| Metric | Value |

|--------|------:|

| Net | $369.37 |

| Profit Factor | 1.14 |

| Max DD % | 13.97% |

| Trades | 119 |









**Not a profit guarantee.** Figures come only from MT5 HTM/JSON (`_research/2y_metrics.json` or full sample when selected) — never invented. Source sample: `window_2y`.





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## Risk notice





Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in **loss of capital**. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.



