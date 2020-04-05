QuantSpread Terminal

QuantSpread Terminal — Statistical Pair (Spread) Trading EA

Trade the relationship between two instruments, not their direction.

QuantSpread Terminal is a market-neutral Expert Advisor built around a rolling linear-regression model. Instead of predicting whether a single symbol will rise or fall, it continuously measures the statistical relationship between two correlated instruments (default: EUR/USD and XAU/USD) and trades the moments when that relationship stretches too far from its historical norm — buying the relatively cheap leg and selling the relatively expensive one, then closing both legs together once the spread reverts.

Because every position is simultaneously hedged by an opposite trade on the second symbol, the strategy is designed to be far less sensitive to outright market direction than a typical directional EA, while still producing frequent, short-duration trading opportunities.

How it works

  1. **Regression model** — on every closed bar, the EA runs an Ordinary Least Squares regression of Symbol B against Symbol A over a configurable lookback window, producing a "fair value" spread.
  2. **Z-score with EMA smoothing** — the current spread's deviation from its historical mean is converted into a smoothed z-score.
  3. **Correlation filter** — trades are only allowed when the rolling correlation between the two symbols (price levels or returns) is above a configurable threshold, avoiding periods where the pair relationship has broken down.
  4. **Entry** — when the smoothed z-score exceeds the entry threshold, the EA opens both legs at once in opposite directions.
  5. **Exit** — the basket is closed on whichever comes first: mean reversion of the z-score, a floating-profit money target, a protective loss limit, or a maximum holding-time safety exit.
  6. **Cooldown** — a configurable pause after each closed basket prevents immediate re-entry into the same noise.

Key features

  • Fully self-contained rolling regression / z-score / correlation engine — no external indicators or DLLs required
  • Simultaneous, hedge-aware order execution: if one leg fails to fill, the other is automatically unwound to avoid a naked directional position
  • Configurable position sizing: fixed lots per leg, or % risk-based
  • **Daily profit target and daily loss limit** (% of day-start balance) with automatic trading pause for the rest of the day
  • Hard account-drawdown kill-switch
  • Separate time windows for opening and closing baskets (e.g. avoid opening new trades near session close while still allowing an open position to be managed)
  • Spread filters on both legs, order retry logic on requotes/timeouts, and full trade-journal logging
  • Live on-chart dashboard: account balance/equity/margin, current spread and z-score, correlation, daily/monthly/total P&L, strategy signal state and cooldown timer
  • Built-in `OnTester()` optimization criterion (net profit / max drawdown) for meaningful optimization results

Recommended setup

  • **Symbols:** any two liquid, historically correlated instruments (default configuration: EURUSD / XAUUSD)
  • **Timeframe:** M1 (the EA runs its own regression window internally; chart timeframe only needs to match `InpTimeframe`)
  • **Account type:** ECN/Raw-spread account recommended — the strategy trades frequently, so low spread and commission matter
  • **VPS:** recommended for 24/5 uptime, since baskets are managed on every tick

Important notes

  • This is a statistical strategy: its edge depends on the historical correlation and regression relationship between the two chosen symbols continuing to hold. Always re-validate `InpEntryZScore`, `InpExitZScore`, `InpLookback`, `InpSmoothing` and `InpCorrThreshold` on your own broker's historical data before trading live.
  • Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Statistical arbitrage strategies can experience periods of correlation breakdown; use the built-in daily loss limit and account drawdown kill-switch.
  • Requires both symbols to be available and selected in Market Watch on the trading account/broker.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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