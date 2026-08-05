Reversal pattern signals









This indicator detects two classic reversal candlestick patterns — Pin Bar and Engulfing — and marks them with a simple up/down arrow. Detection is fully customizable: enable either or both patterns, adjust wick/body ratios and the minimum candle size (ATR-based, so it adapts automatically to any symbol or timeframe).





Its main feature is that it’s 100% non-repainting. The arrow on the currently forming candle is provisional and may adjust while that candle is still open — that’s just live price action. But the instant a candle closes, the verdict is final and permanent: the indicator never looks at future candles, so a signal can never be revised or invalidated after the fact.





Important: this indicator is a pattern-recognition tool, not a complete trading system. It’s designed to be used alongside a broader strategy — trend direction, support/resistance, market structure, or another indicator for confirmation — rather than traded on its own. Signals should be filtered through your own context and risk management.