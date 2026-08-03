Market profile session 3

Market Profile Sessions — Session-Based Volume Profile with POC & Value Area





Market Profile Sessions builds a color-coded volume profile histogram on your chart, with the Point of Control (POC) and Value Area (VAH/VAL) calculated for each trading session.





Key Features





• Separate profile, POC and Value Area for Asian, London and New York sessions, each in its own color

• Composite mode for a single profile over the full lookback period

• Adjustable resolution, lookback period, Value Area %, session hours and colors

• Works on any symbol and timeframe





How it works

The profile is built from tick volume (the standard volume proxy for forex/CFD symbols in MT5). Each bar’s volume is distributed across the price levels it touched; the level with the most volume becomes the POC, and the Value Area expands from there until the selected % of volume is captured.