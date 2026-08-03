Market profile session 3

Market Profile Sessions — Session-Based Volume Profile with POC & Value Area


Market Profile Sessions builds a color-coded volume profile histogram on your chart, with the Point of Control (POC) and Value Area (VAH/VAL) calculated for each trading session.


Key Features


Separate profile, POC and Value Area for Asian, London and New York sessions, each in its own color

Composite mode for a single profile over the full lookback period

Adjustable resolution, lookback period, Value Area %, session hours and colors

Works on any symbol and timeframe


How it works

The profile is built from tick volume (the standard volume proxy for forex/CFD symbols in MT5). Each bar’s volume is distributed across the price levels it touched; the level with the most volume becomes the POC, and the Value Area expands from there until the selected % of volume is captured.



Recommended products
Momentum waves oscillator
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
The Momentum Waves Oscillator is an indicator designed for traders who want to declutter their charts. It does not generate "magic" signals; instead, it structures market data to provide an immediate, noise-free reading of momentum and volatility. This tool transforms price action into an organized visual grid, facilitating rapid and confident decision-making. Key Features: "Snap-to-Grid" Points: Prices are normalized on a scale of -100 to +100 with a step of 5. This eliminates chart "jitter" an
Institutionnal VWAP
Cyril Louis Marc Maillet
Indicators
VWAP Pro – Institutional VWAP Indicator                       Professional MT5 Indicator Trade With Institutional Precision VWAP Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), one of the most widely used institutional benchmarks in financial markets. Used by banks, hedge funds and professiona
Buy vs Sell Force Real Time
Hericlezia Andrade Assuncao
Indicators
Buy Sell Strength Realtime displays buying and selling pressure directly on each candle of the main chart, with no separate window needed. For each bar, the indicator calculates the proportion of buyers and sellers based on the close position within the bar range (high and low), multiplied by tick volume. Results appear as: Green number below the low — buying strength Red number above the high — selling strength Instantly identify which side is dominating bar by bar, without switching wind
Fixed Volume Profile
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Indicators
This indicator, titled "Fixed Volume Profile.mq5", is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to calculate and display a Volume Profile over a user-defined fixed time range. The Volume Profile shows the distribution of trading volume at different price levels during a specific period, helping to identify areas of high activity (such as Points of Control or POCs) and volume-based support/resistance areas. Main Functionality: Interactive Range: The indicator creates two vertical lines on
FREE
Equivalent MA
Yuya Kogoshi
Indicators
THE NUMBER CHANGES. THE MEANING DOESN’T. Change timeframes. Keep your reference. SAME PERIOD. DIFFERENT MEANING. Change the timeframe, and the MA you trusted is no longer measuring the same market horizon. The problem The same MA period measures a different amount of market time when the chart timeframe changes. The solution Equivalent MA changes the number — so your reference keeps the same meaning. H4 EMA 50 = H1 EMA 200 = M15 EMA 800 USER MANUAL Complete setup instructions, feature details,
VWAP Indicator MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating. O
SmartTrader Pro Gold Trend and Reversal EA
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
Experts
Overview SmartTrader Pro Gold Trend and Reversal EA executes the SmartTrader AI Pro scoring model, with the option to place trades semi-automatically (a confirmation prompt by default) or fully automatically. It's built on one core principle: every claim below is something we actually tested, not something we're asking you to take on faith. Key Features Semi-automatic or fully automatic execution modes M1 Counter-Trend mode (primary, evidence-backed) and H1 Trend-Following mode (secondary) Long-
Klinger volume oscillator mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
Klinger Volume Oscillator  Short Description A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram. Detailed Description The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements. The indicat
News Clock
Victor Klenov
Indicators
The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
Trailing Uses Quadratic Regression
Vladimir Komov
Indicators
- This is an indicator of directional movement that allows you to determine the trend at the time of its inception and set the levels of a protective stop. Trailing can be carried out both from below, when the stop level is below the current price and is pulled up behind the price if it increases, and above, when stop levels are above the current price. Unlike trailing with a constant distance, the stop level is set at the lower boundary of the quadratic regression channel (in the case of tra
TakVWAP
Oscar Alejandro Palacios Aranguiz
5 (1)
Indicators
tak.VWAP – Volume Weighted Average Price A reliable and lightweight VWAP indicator designed for traders who require flexibility and visual clarity. Key Features: Two calculation modes: Rolling VWAP: Based on a configurable number of candles. Daily VWAP: Automatically resets at the start of each trading day. Fully customizable line style : color, width, visibility, and line type. Clean input structure with grouped sections for ease of use. EA-friendly : exposes buffer for use in Expert Advisors
Ind2tompson
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U The 2indtompson indicator is an indicator for comparing two instruments for determining volumes, for balancing in pair trading or arbitrage trading, prepared from an analog version for the MT4 terminal. So if you need to compare how much two instruments will weigh and you don't know how to do it, then put an indicator on the chart and it will automatically calculate the volumes needed for balancing. Additionally, the indicator shows the stat
FREE
ClearArrows MT5
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
For any trader, the result of market analysis is the correct determination of entry and exit points from the market. The ClearArrows indicator does not display any unnecessary information that may distract or mislead the trader, but only the most important thing. The indicator is very easy to use, when a down arrow appears, you need to open a SELL deal, when an up arrow appears you need to open a BUY deal. The ClearArrows indicator, despite its outward simplicity, has a large analytical algori
Expert VWAP TripleMA
Michael Amorim Vieira
Indicators
Expert VWAP TripleMA is a visual indicator developed for traders who want to concentrate essential readings of average price, trend, and operational confluence into a single tool. It combines a daily VWAP, VWAP standard deviation bands, and up to 3 independent moving averages, all fully configurable by the user. Its purpose is to reduce dependence on multiple external indicators and provide a cleaner, more objective, and better organized view directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. The indicator was
MultiVision Dashboard
Amine Largou
4 (1)
Indicators
MultiVision Dashboard – Monitor Multiple Markets at a Glance. The MultiVision Dashboard is an advanced, user-friendly MQL5 indicator that allows traders to monitor multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously in a single, intuitive dashboard. It's designed to simplify market analysis by presenting essential data clearly, helping traders quickly identify opportunities and make better trading decisions. Key Features Flexible Symbol & Timeframe Selection Customize the dashboard with your prefe
FREE
Best trend indicator
Xiao Dong Feng
Indicators
https://c.mql5.com/31/761/best-trend-indicator-logo-200x200-8493.png The indicator uses a solid line of red and green to reflect the myriad changes in market prices. The green line indicates a period of rising market prices and the red line indicates a period of falling market prices. Solid line color change indicates that the market has changed and the market is likely to reverse! It is recommended that you use this indicator on your daily K-chart. This indicator is not suitable for you to do
G FiboTrend
Lee Teik Hong
Indicators
G-FiboTrend — Indicator Description G-FiboTrend is a trend-channel indicator for MetaTrader 5 that plots dynamic Fibonacci-based price zones over a rolling lookback period. How It Works The indicator scans a user-defined number of bars ( FiboPeriod ) to identify the highest high (HH) and lowest low (LL) within that window. From this range, it derives three key levels: Upper Band — Fibonacci level (default 61.8%) Mid Band — 50.0% midpoint Lower Band — Fibonacci level (default 38.2%) These levels
Oscillation boundary
Mark Nosov
Indicators
The third indicator from the set for market analysis. The first one is here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/65258 The second one is here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/65347 The indicator builds a channel of maximum price fluctuations for a specified period. Additionally, the middle of the channel is drawn. All color settings, line types are customizable. The indicator allows you to see the picture of price movement from a slightly different angle. You can use several indic
Aklamavo Market Sessions Monitor
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
Aklamavo Market Sessions Monitor-EA (Expert Advisor) is a   Global Stock Exchange Market Hours Dashboard   for MetaTrader 5. It provides a comprehensive visual display of the opening status and trading hours of 7 major stock exchanges around the world. The EA creates a real-time dashboard that shows whether each stock exchange is currently: OPEN   (Green background) CLOSED   (Red background) PRE-MARKET   (Light Green background) POST-MARKET   (Light Pink background) Unique Features: Progress Ind
SyncCrosshair Pro
Jaume Sancho Serra
Indicators
OVERVIEW SyncCrosshair Pro synchronizes your crosshair across all open chart windows. When you move your mouse on one chart, all other charts instantly display the crosshair at the exact same time position. Perfect for traders who analyze multiple timeframes or correlated instruments simultaneously. KEY FEATURES Multi-Chart Crosshair Sync • Vertical line synchronized by time • Horizontal line synchronized by price • Works across different symbols (EURUSD, XAUUSD, indices, crypto...) • Works ac
OnScreen Calendar
Edwin Kipchirchir
Indicators
Onscreen Calendar uses the Metatrader calendar events and displays them automatically right on the screen within the range of days of your choice. With many factors influencing every trade, it is easy to lose sight of what truly moves the market, so having the calendar visible at all times can greatly help. You will also save a lot of time understanding how different types of news, such as moderate impact news, affect the market.  You have total control of the content to display on your screen.
Market Equilibrium Index Pro MT5
Black Panther AI
Indicators
Market Equilibrium Index Pro – Advanced Price Balance & Mean Reversion Indicator for MT5   Get the MetaTrader 4 Version Here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165151 Market Equilibrium Index Pro is a quantitative market balance indicator engineered to detect statistically extended price conditions and dynamic equilibrium shifts. Unlike traditional oscillators, this tool applies weighted price distribution logic to calculate real-time equilibrium zones, allowing traders to identify hi
Bullhouse Anchored VWAP
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Indicators
Anchored VWAP Indicator Track the true market consensus price from any point on the chart. This Anchored VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) indicator allows you to anchor the calculation to any candle — highs, lows, breakouts, or key events — offering precise control to identify institutional interest levels. Follow buyer or seller pressure in real-time Add multiple anchors to track various key points of interest simultaneously Ideal for professional and institutional-level analysis
TimeFrameLow milliseconds
Israel Goncalves Moraes De Souza
Indicators
O indicador mostra o preço ou volume em milissegundos, ótimo para identificar padrões de entrada por agressão de preço ou volume e escalpelamento rápido. Características Período de tempo do WPR em milissegundos Oscilador de agressão de preço Tela personalizável O indicador pode indicar movimentos de entrada, como: Cruzamento da linha 0.0 Identificando padrões de onda A velocidade de exibição do gráfico dependerá do seu hardware, quanto menores os milissegundos, mais serão necessários do hardwar
FREE
Volume in Range
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Horizontal volume bars, Cluster analysis, Volume profile Volume in Range gets information about the accumulated volume in a specified vertical range and period in bars. The received data is then plotted on the chart as rectangular boxes with the volume quantity inside. Usage:- The tool acts as a support resistance levels but most importantly it should be used to check in which direction the price breaks out of the significant levels formed by this indicator and then actions to be taken on correc
Quickview
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
Indicators
Quickview The Quickview indicator instantly highlights asset variations, delivering crystal-clear market insights at a glance. Effortlessly track multiple assets with visual simplicity, enabling quicker, smarter, and more confident trading decisions daily. ️ Key Features Real-Time Asset Tracking: Instantly monitor multiple assets simultaneously, never missing a critical market move. Flexible and Intuitive Display: Personalize your view, displaying assets exactly as you want—clear, concise, c
FREE
Williams VIX Fix Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals.  Key Features Market Tops and Bottoms Market
Elo Volume Cluster Profile
Rubia Angelo Burgos
Indicators
==> Key Parameters Explained Candlestick Range  - default 500 ; only bars within this range are processed, older objects are deleted to prevent lag Number of Price Levels  - how many horizontal slices the profile is divided into (default 100 ) Profile Width %  - how wide the profile histogram appears to the right of price (default 30% ) Value Area %  - percentage of total volume that defines the Value Area (default 70% ) POC Line  - yellow line at the highest volume price level VAH / VAL Lines  
GDXM Session Open Line PO3
Gustavo Barros Alexandre D Almeida
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is a specialized utility for traders following the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology, specifically focusing on the Power of Three (PO3) concept: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution. The ICT PO3 Open Line automatically identifies and plots critical opening prices from specific market sessions, allowing you to visualize price action relative to the "True Open" of the day or specific sessions. Key Features 1. Daily PO3 Open Levels The indicator tracks and draws horizonta
FREE
ZEUS indi Premium Signal MT5
Jiri Cetkovsky
Indicators
ZEUS-indi — Premium Multi-Timeframe Signal Indicator ZEUS-indi is a professional signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines 9 internal indicators across 3 timeframes into a single, weighted decision system. Built for traders who value PRECISION over noise. KEY FEATURES Multi-Timeframe Scoring (Base + HiTF + HiTF2)    Real-time agreement percentage across three timeframes    (e.g., M15 + H4 + D
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
More from author
Reversal pattern signals
Dimitri Patrick A Daumerie
Indicators
This indicator detects two classic reversal candlestick patterns — Pin Bar and Engulfing — and marks them with a simple up/down arrow. Detection is fully customizable: enable either or both patterns, adjust wick/body ratios and the minimum candle size (ATR-based, so it adapts automatically to any symbol or timeframe). Its main feature is that it’s 100% non-repainting. The arrow on the currently forming candle is provisional and may adjust while that candle is still open — that’s just live pri
FREE
Auto Gold Signal Telegram Bot
Dimitri Patrick A Daumerie
Utilities
Auto Gold Signals Telegram Bot – French Edition Automatisez entièrement votre canal Telegram de signaux Gold Auto Gold Signals Telegram Bot – French Edition est un Expert Advisor MetaTrader 5 développé pour automatiser entièrement la publication de vos signaux de trading XAUUSD (Gold) sur Telegram. Conçu pour les traders, fournisseurs de signaux, influenceurs Trading et gestionnaires de communautés Telegram, le bot détecte automatiquement les opérations exécutées sur votre compte MetaTrader 5 et
Fibo zone manuel
Dimitri Patrick A Daumerie
Indicators
Fibo Zones Manual — Manual Fibonacci with Buy/SL/TP Zones Fibo Zones Manual is a fully manual Fibonacci tool — drag the two points to your swing high/low, exactly like the native MT5 Fibonacci retracement. On top of it, the indicator draws three colored zones directly on the chart: entry zone (Buy/Sell), SL zone, and TP zone, each with the exact price displayed. Key Features • Manual placement, drag-and-drop like the native tool • Colored zones (entry, SL, TP), fully adjustable • Price and pe
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review