AURA GOLD 

Can your EA explain WHY it won? Most EAs only give you results. Won, lost, balance up, balance down. Why it entered, why it is not entering now, which type of signal actually earns in YOUR account — you never know. You just keep it running and hope. KURAMA GOLD SWING AUTO is fundamentally different. [The one thing that makes this EA different] This EA tracks which signals earn in YOUR account — and tells you. Every signal is auto-graded S / A / B / . Every signal is also classified by ta