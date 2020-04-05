Aura Gold

  • Experts
  • Hussein Sameer Mohammed Ali Alderi
    Hussein Sameer Mohammed Ali Alderi

    Hussein Sameer Mohammed Ali Alderi

    Passionate System and Network Engineer with extensive expertise in Linux server administration, cybersecurity, and AI-driven automation. Skilled in developing, optimizing, and securing network and system infrastructures, as well as creating advanced trading tools and Expert Advisors (EAs) on the
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 11
AURA GOLD 

AURA GOLD v1.0 is an automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines advanced market analysis with adaptive trade management to identify trading opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on risk control and capital preservation.

Core Trading Logic

Trend Detection

  • Identifies market direction using price action analysis and volatility confirmation.

Volatility Breakout Strategy

  • Detects potential breakout opportunities during periods of increased market activity and structural price movements.

Adaptive Position Management

  • Utilizes a dynamic position management framework designed to adapt to changing market conditions.

Risk Protection System

  • Incorporates built-in safeguards to help manage exposure during periods of elevated market volatility.

Key Features

  • Intelligent risk and equity management.

  • Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) management.

  • Dynamic adaptation to changing market conditions.

  • Optimized for ECN and Raw Spread trading accounts.

  • Suitable for continuous VPS operation.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

VPS: Recommended for stable execution.

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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WOLF GOLD EA – Pure Trend Engine  Pricing Strategy The introductory price of WOLF GOLD EA is set to provide exceptional value for early users. Launch Price: $120 After the first 3 sales, the price will automatically increase to $200. This limited introductory offer rewards early adopters while reflecting the long-term value of the system as its user base grows. Professional Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) WOLF GOLD PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD on
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