Pendora 100

Synthetic indices are defined artificial financial instruments that were created to mimic real-world market movements in different markets based on a random number generator that is secured through cryptography. This mechanism is used to prevent market manipulation and improve financial transparency.





Background About EA

The Pandora is the is the first EA of The Alpha Phoenix Academy. This is version 2 of the Pandora 100x

The Pandora 100x only trades the Volatility 100 index. In my understanding this is the first EA that trade synthetic indices, Due to the data of the Synthetic index in previous years it was almost impossible to have an Expert Advisor and to the popularity slightly increasing is has became less volatile that it make it possible for us to gather statistical data and filter out what doesn't work from what works.

The EA uses Multi-Entry system that have been individually tested to have desired outcome. The Taksoe Profit and Stop Loss are automatically set as they have different market conditions.

Parameters:

Trades Volatility 100 index only

only 30 minute timeframe

Can Set the number of entries for Buy and Sell trades (10 Maximum)

(10 Maximum) Set Time Filter

$200 minimum deposit for the Default settings

Built-ins

You can set the number of trades you which to execute per condition that is met individually for Buys and Sells. This increases the risk and the return see the screen shots below where you able to see the difference. The Time Filter has simple instructions noticed the EA losses mostly in these times and excluded those times these are time approaching the swap period. I am in South Africa GMT+ 2 Hours this is important because the EA uses the time in you PC, Hence a change in the start Hour(means the time when the robot starts operating) and end Hour (means the time when the robot stops operating) will need to be changed accordingly. e.g. for a person in the US is 2 hours behind, thus the person needs to add 2 to 21 (End hour) = 23 and also to add 2 to 2 (Start hour). Feel free to email us about the time settings in your region. @thealphaphoenixacademy@yahoo.com

Additions

The will be Quarterly updates for Pandora 100 so if you buy it you will be added to our Database so you receive the the new versions

Not a martingale

Not a Grid

To access the weekly updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03DB57EC1046D901

The are three brokers who allow you to trade Synthetic Indices:

Deriv Pepperstone AvaTrade

Risk vs Reward The default settings are a lower risk @2 - 5% max per trade on a $200 minimum deposit, but this depends on the type of condition presented by the market.



