Pendora 100

Synthetic indices are defined artificial financial instruments that were created to mimic real-world market movements in different markets based on a random number generator that is secured through cryptography. This mechanism is used to prevent market manipulation and improve financial transparency.


Background About EA

The Pandora is the is the first EA of The Alpha Phoenix Academy. This is version 2 of the Pandora 100x

The Pandora 100x only trades the Volatility 100 index. In my understanding this is the first EA that trade synthetic indices, Due to the data of the Synthetic index in previous years it was almost impossible to have an Expert Advisor and to the popularity slightly increasing is has became less volatile that it make it possible for us to gather statistical data and filter out what doesn't work from what works. 

The EA uses Multi-Entry system that have been individually tested  to have desired outcome. The Taksoe Profit and Stop Loss are automatically set as they have different market conditions.

Parameters:

  • Trades Volatility 100 index only
  • 30 minute timeframe
  • Can Set the number of entries for Buy and Sell trades (10 Maximum)
  • Set Time Filter
  • $200 minimum deposit for the Default settings

Built-ins

  1. You can set the number of trades you which to execute per condition that is met individually for Buys and Sells. This increases the risk and the return see the screen shots below where you able to see the difference.
  2. The Time Filter has simple instructions noticed the EA losses mostly in these times and excluded those times these are time approaching the swap period. I am in South Africa GMT+ 2 Hours this is important because the EA uses the time in you PC, Hence a change in the start Hour(means the time when the robot starts operating) and end Hour (means the time when the robot stops operating) will need to be changed accordingly. e.g. for a person in the US is 2 hours behind, thus the person needs to add 2 to 21 (End hour) = 23 and also to add 2 to 2 (Start hour).
  3. Feel free to email us about the time settings in your region. @thealphaphoenixacademy@yahoo.com

Additions

  • The will be Quarterly updates for Pandora 100 so if you buy it you will be added to our Database so you receive the the new versions

  1. Deriv
  2. Pepperstone
  3. AvaTrade

Risk vs Reward

The default settings are a lower risk @2 - 5% max per trade on a $200 minimum deposit, but this depends on the type of condition presented by the market.


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Quantum Nexus MT5
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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