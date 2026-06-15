Envisioned Trading Robot

Envisioned-Trot Expert Advisor is a multi-indicator automated trading system designed to programmatically analyze market conditions and execute trades based on confluenced signals (Buy/Sell) and thorough signal filtering. All these indicator periods were backtested before being plugged in for functionality tests in order to make the system's decision-making more precise and intelligent. This system contains functions and classes that are in favor of making it to make rapid and safe trade executions by using indicators data retrieved for trade executing threshold that further confirms the market sentiment strength in the next few candlesticks, periods, or bars .
Most Expert Advisors often fail in functionality where trade executions stop after trade logic conditions are met due to overfitting, but ETR (Envisioned Trading Robot) has been advanced in data retrieval and usage towards finalizing the decision-making part of the project. With these multiple indicators, I designed the EA to integrate trend, volatility, volume, sentiment strength, and spread conditions to determine high-probability trading opportunities. Trade execution is performed only when all predefined market confirmations align, helping to reduce unnecessary risk exposure. All this in detail was far only tested on trading tools such as XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,US30,US100 and Step Index(Recommended broker:Deriv) .
The development process involved continuous experimentation, testing, and refinement of trading logic while implementing essential risk-control mechanisms such as dynamic risk control (Stop Loss and Take Profit Prices), trailing stop management, Money Management (Risk:Reward ratio by account risk percentage or standard lot sizing), Enable/Disable pending order handling, and signal validation.
To improve market timing and liquidity participation, the EA allows trading sessions to be controlled through market sessions timers for Asian, London, New York, and custom trading sessions.
Envisioned-Trot aims to provide a structured, disciplined, and automated approach to trading while maintaining flexibility for traders to adapt parameters to different market environments.
Pending Order Explanation:
Pending order user functions input includes both the Pending Order Enable/Disable functionality option and an integer input option to set the distance of both Stop and Limit order lengths in pips from the first order placed. With the comfort of your zone and hard-earned purchase, all you have to do is: Set it up. Let it operate. And let precision define your results.
Minimum Requirements & Recommendations:
• Currency Pair: XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,US30,US100 and Step Index. • Timeframe: Scalping ,Hedging, Trend . • Recommended Minimum Deposit: $250 • Recommended Deposit: $750+ • Account Type: Standard,Pro (mandatory very low spreads) • Leverage: 1:100-1:500 minimum recommended. • Recommended Brokers: EXNESS, HEADWAY and DERIV • Recommended Max Trades: 1

This is a professional tool built for traders who understand the value of patience, structure, and long-term consistency.


Disclaimer:
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first. Envisioned-TROT focuses on high-quality setups, not high-frequency trading. There will be periods of low activity and periods of increased engagement depending entirely on market conditions. Its primary objective is capital preservation and disciplined execution, not aggressive or unrealistic returns.
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Masingita Nimrod Maluleke
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ENVISIONED MADEL-DRACK NEXT-GENERATION AI-POWERED TRADING SYSTEM Smart Trading Powered by Adaptive Intelligence & Precision Envisioned Madel-Drack   is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for modern traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance. Built with a hybrid approach combining advanced signal scoring for high signal provision precision, dynamic risk management, and real-time market analysis. KEY FEATURES 1. ADAPTIVE SIGNAL SCORING ENGINE Combines up to 5 ind
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