Envisioned-Trot Expert Advisor is a multi-indicator automated trading system designed to programmatically analyze market conditions and execute trades based on confluenced signals (Buy/Sell) and thorough signal filtering. All these indicator periods were backtested before being plugged in for functionality tests in order to make the system's decision-making more precise and intelligent. This system contains functions and classes that are in favor of making it to make rapid and safe trade executions by using indicators data retrieved for trade executing threshold that further confirms the market sentiment strength in the next few candlesticks, periods, or bars .

Most Expert Advisors often fail in functionality where trade executions stop after trade logic conditions are met due to overfitting, but ETR (Envisioned Trading Robot) has been advanced in data retrieval and usage towards finalizing the decision-making part of the project. With these multiple indicators, I designed the EA to integrate trend, volatility, volume, sentiment strength, and spread conditions to determine high-probability trading opportunities. Trade execution is performed only when all predefined market confirmations align, helping to reduce unnecessary risk exposure. All this in detail was far only tested on trading tools such as XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,US30,US100 and Step Index(Recommended broker:Deriv) .

The development process involved continuous experimentation, testing, and refinement of trading logic while implementing essential risk-control mechanisms such as dynamic risk control (Stop Loss and Take Profit Prices), trailing stop management, Money Management (Risk:Reward ratio by account risk percentage or standard lot sizing), Enable/Disable pending order handling, and signal validation.

To improve market timing and liquidity participation, the EA allows trading sessions to be controlled through market sessions timers for Asian, London, New York, and custom trading sessions.

Envisioned-Trot aims to provide a structured, disciplined, and automated approach to trading while maintaining flexibility for traders to adapt parameters to different market environments.

Pending Order Explanation:

Pending order user functions input includes both the Pending Order Enable/Disable functionality option and an integer input option to set the distance of both Stop and Limit order lengths in pips from the first order placed. With the comfort of your zone and hard-earned purchase, all you have to do is: Set it up. Let it operate. And let precision define your results.

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations:

• Currency Pair: XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,US30,US100 and Step Index. • Timeframe: Scalping ,Hedging, Trend . • Recommended Minimum Deposit: $250 • Recommended Deposit: $750+ • Account Type: Standard,Pro (mandatory very low spreads) • Leverage: 1:100-1:500 minimum recommended. • Recommended Brokers: EXNESS, HEADWAY and DERIV • Recommended Max Trades: 1



This is a professional tool built for traders who understand the value of patience, structure, and long-term consistency.





Disclaimer:

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first. Envisioned-TROT focuses on high-quality setups, not high-frequency trading. There will be periods of low activity and periods of increased engagement depending entirely on market conditions. Its primary objective is capital preservation and disciplined execution, not aggressive or unrealistic returns.