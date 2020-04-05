Gold EA SupplyDemend

🦅 XAU-Sniper Pro: Institutional Engineering for Gold Trading

Forget obsolete indicators and "machine-gun" robots that drain your capital. XAU-Sniper Pro is not a simple algorithm; it is a mathematical replica of bank and market-maker behavior (Smart Money Concepts), specifically developed to master Gold (XAUUSD) volatility.

Designed for demanding traders, fund managers, and Prop Firm challenge success, XAU-Sniper Pro filters market noise to deliver executions with surgical precision.

SEND A MESSAGE TO GET THE BEST CONFIG and don't be afraid to leave a comment

🎯 Why is XAU-Sniper Pro different?

Most algorithms buy blind rebounds. XAU-Sniper Pro maps institutional liquidity injections through an exclusive 6-step validation process:

  1. The Macro-Structural Filter (H4): The robot never trades against major flows. An Exponential Moving Average scanning the 4-hour chart blocks any counter-trend transactions.

  2. Impulse & FVG Detection: The system scans for the creation of Imbalances (Fair Value Gaps). It only enters a position when it detects the footprint of an abnormally powerful institutional volume (measured dynamically via the ATR).

  3. The "Return To Origin" (The Perfect Doji): This is where the magic happens. Instead of buying a wide 500-pip zone, the algorithm isolates the exact indecision candle (the Doji) that preceded the impulse. This is our ultra-precise entry point.

  4. Active Session Filter: Programmed to ignore Asian session "fakeouts", the robot only allocates capital during high-liquidity hours (London and New York opens).

🛡️ Risk Management: Safety Before Profit

A beautiful equity curve means nothing if the account can blow up overnight. XAU-Sniper Pro's risk management is its greatest asset:

  • Adaptive Stop Loss (ATR): No Stop Loss is set at random. The distance is calculated in real-time based on market nervousness (ATR x 2.0), avoiding stop hunts while keeping the asymmetric risk minimal.

  • The Split Entry (Multi-Take Profit): Each signal is split into 3 distinct positions:

    • TP1 (Quick Securing): To lock in an immediate psychological gain.

    • TP2 (The Logical Target): To capitalize on the market structure.

    • TP3 (The Runner): A very distant target to ride major Gold trends.

  • Fixed Breakeven Shield: As soon as the market moves 50 pips in our favor, the remaining positions are instantly protected at Breakeven. "Runners" become 100% risk-free trades.

📊 Performance & System Profile

  • Preferred Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Operational Timeframe: M15 (HTF Analysis on H4)

  • Curve Profile: "Staircase" (Tiny, flat losses; vertical asymmetric gains)

  • Ideal for: Prop Firm Challenges (Low Drawdown), Institutional Accounts, Traders looking for quality (few trades, but ultra-high win-rate setups).

Stop submitting to the market. Put Smart Money on your side. Deploy XAU-Sniper Pro.


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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