KCI Trend
- Indicators
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Syamsurizal DimjatiHello traders, I design and develop high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) for MT5 (since 2023), built to help you achieve more consistent and reliable trading results.
- Version: 1.0
KCI Trend Pro: The Predictive Kinematics Engine
The Kinetic Compression Index (KCI) Trend Pro is a visionary trading tool engineered to map the true kinetic gravity of the market. It abandons traditional lagging averages, utilizing a custom-built Pure Kinematics Engine that calculates price equilibrium based on spatial distance, path length, and energy dispersion. The result is a highly adaptive, razor-sharp trend line that cuts through market noise and reveals the underlying momentum of any asset.
Core Features :
- Pure Kinetic Gravity Line: At its core, KCI Trend renders a dynamic equilibrium line. It calculates the net distance versus the total path length of price action, creating a baseline that represents the true center of market mass.
- Polarized Color Engine: The trend line smoothly transitions between Bullish (Blue) and Bearish (Red) states. This shift is not triggered by minor price ticks, but by a rigorous Z-Score validation of the asset's kinetic polarity. It keeps you on the right side of the trend.
- Kinetic Prediction Tail (HUD): A spectacular, futuristic feature that transforms KCI from a reactive tool into a proactive one. By calculating the momentum delta of the most recent bars, the indicator projects a dashed trajectory line into the future (the right side of the chart). It acts as a visual heads-up display, anticipating where the kinetic energy is headed.
- Universal Agnostic Design: Flawlessly adaptive across all standard timeframes (M1 to MN) and completely compatible with custom timeframes or Renko charts.
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