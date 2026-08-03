Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder

Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder

Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder is a visual market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to organize BTCUSD price action using supply zones, demand zones, equilibrium areas, and intermediate ladder levels.

The indicator helps traders see the major price areas surrounding the current market and follow movement between those areas more clearly.

Main Features

  • Displays major supply areas above or around the current price.
  • Displays major demand areas below or around the current price.
  • Shows an equilibrium area representing the approximate balance point of the active price structure.
  • Adds intermediate ladder levels between major zones.
  • Helps organize higher-timeframe and lower-timeframe market structure.
  • Displays zones above and below the active price section.
  • Provides clear chart labels and structured reference levels.
  • Designed primarily for BTCUSD analysis.
  • Does not require DLL imports.
  • Does not open, close, or manage trades.

Understanding the Display

Supply Zones

Supply zones identify price areas where selling pressure or resistance may become relevant.

These zones are displayed above or around the current market structure. Price may reject a supply zone, consolidate near it, break through it, or retest it after a breakout.

Demand Zones

Demand zones identify price areas where buying pressure or support may become relevant.

These zones are displayed below or around the current market structure. Price may react before reaching a demand zone, enter the zone, trade through it, or retest it later.

Equilibrium

The equilibrium area represents the approximate midpoint or balance area between the active supply and demand structure.

This area can help traders evaluate whether price is trading in the upper, middle, or lower portion of the current market section.

Ladder Levels

Ladder levels divide the space between major supply and demand areas into smaller structured reference points.

They are intended to help traders follow price as it moves through the active market section instead of viewing the chart as one large open range.

Suggested Workflow

  1. Open a BTCUSD chart in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Attach Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder.
  3. Begin with the default indicator settings.
  4. Start with the H1 timeframe.
  5. Review the broader market structure on H4.
  6. Use H1 or M30 to evaluate the active price section.
  7. Use M15 or M5 for closer observation around displayed zones.
  8. Identify the nearest supply area above price.
  9. Identify the nearest demand area below price.
  10. Review the equilibrium and ladder levels between those zones.
  11. Observe how price reacts, consolidates, breaks, or retests around the displayed areas.

A displayed zone is not automatically a buy or sell signal. It is a technical-analysis reference area that should be combined with the user’s own confirmation and risk-management process.

Recommended Timeframes

Higher-timeframe structure:

  • H4
  • H1

Active market analysis:

  • H1
  • M30

Closer chart observation:

  • M15
  • M5

The indicator may appear differently on each timeframe because the visible market structure and available chart data change.

Installation

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.
  2. Sign in using the same MQL5 account used to obtain the product.
  3. Download and install the indicator from the MQL5 Market.
  4. Press Ctrl+N to open the Navigator.
  5. Expand the Indicators section.
  6. Locate Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder.
  7. Drag the indicator onto a BTCUSD chart.
  8. Review the Inputs tab.
  9. Begin with the default settings.
  10. Click OK.

DLL imports are not required.

Important Information

This product is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor or automated trading robot.

The indicator does not:

  • Open trades.
  • Close trades.
  • Modify open positions.
  • Select lot sizes.
  • Set Stop Loss.
  • Set Take Profit.
  • Manage account risk.
  • Guarantee market direction.
  • Guarantee trading results.

All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Broker and Symbol Differences

BTCUSD pricing and historical data can differ between brokers.

The chart display may vary because of:

  • Broker pricing.
  • BTC symbol naming.
  • Available historical data.
  • Server time.
  • Spread.
  • Market volatility.
  • Chart timeframe.
  • User-selected settings.

Allow MetaTrader 5 to load sufficient BTCUSD history before evaluating the indicator.

The indicator is designed for BTCUSD and may support broker suffixes depending on the symbol format used by the broker.

Input Settings

For the first installation, use the default settings.

Available settings may control items such as:

  • Historical calculation range.
  • Visible chart history.
  • Supply zone display.
  • Demand zone display.
  • Ladder-level display.
  • Equilibrium display.
  • Labels and chart text.
  • Zone colors.
  • Line colors and styles.
  • Zone extension.
  • Display layout.
  • Higher-timeframe calculations.

Change one setting at a time so its effect can be clearly understood.

Use the Reset button inside the Inputs window to restore the default configuration.

Troubleshooting

The Indicator Does Not Appear

  • Confirm that MetaTrader 5 is being used.
  • Refresh the Navigator.
  • Restart MetaTrader 5.
  • Confirm that the indicator is attached to the main chart.
  • Confirm that sufficient BTCUSD chart history is loaded.
  • Check the Experts and Journal tabs for messages.

Zones Are Missing

  • Change to H1 and allow the indicator to recalculate.
  • Load additional BTCUSD chart history.
  • Confirm that the relevant display settings are enabled.
  • Restore the default input settings.
  • Confirm that the broker provides sufficient BTCUSD historical data.

The Chart Is Too Crowded

  • Reduce optional labels or levels.
  • Zoom the chart out.
  • Increase the chart width.
  • Disable optional display elements.
  • Review the indicator’s Inputs tab.

The Display Differs From Product Screenshots

The displayed zones may differ because of broker pricing, current market conditions, timeframe, historical data, and symbol specifications.

Product screenshots are examples of how the indicator organizes market structure. They are not fixed trade signals.

Support

For product assistance, use the official MQL5 product comments or the MQL5 messaging system.

When reporting a problem, include:

  • MetaTrader 5 build number.
  • Broker name.
  • Exact BTC symbol.
  • Chart timeframe.
  • Screenshot of the chart.
  • Screenshot of the Inputs window.
  • Any message shown in the Experts or Journal tab.

Do not post account passwords, private financial information, or identification documents.

Risk Notice

Trading financial instruments involves risk.

Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder provides visual technical-analysis information only. It does not provide personalized financial advice and does not guarantee accuracy, profitability, or future market performance.

Supply zones, demand zones, equilibrium areas, and ladder levels are areas of interest, not guaranteed reversal or breakout points.

The user is solely responsible for all trading decisions, position sizing, risk management, and account activity.

Product Information

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Product type: Indicator
Current version: 1.14
Primary market: BTCUSD
Automatic trading: No
DLL required: No
Developer branding: Liquidity Labs


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Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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5 (4)
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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