Price Control
- Vitalii Zakharuk
The Price Control indicator determines a short-term and long-term trend. The analysis is based on the selected timeframe. The indicator shows the points of opening deals for sale or purchase, and also indicates the direction of the trend at:
- Short term
- Long term
The indicator not only signals an immediate purchase or sale. It indicates a short-term and long-term trend. The indicator allows you to examine in more detail the real and historical market trends!