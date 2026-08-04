Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map





Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map is a visual market-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays BTCUSD reversal analysis and reference levels without opening, closing or managing trades.





MAIN FEATURES





• Separate SCALP, MID and LONG analysis profiles

• Multi-timeframe market analysis

• Reversal-plan and directional market context

• Entry-reference, Stop Loss reference and target levels

• Retest, rejection and breakout-confirmation information

• Confidence and current market-state display

• On-chart dashboard with active plan information

• No DLL imports

• No automatic trading capability





HOW TO USE





1. Attach the indicator to a BTCUSD chart.

2. Begin with the default settings.

3. Review the SCALP, MID and LONG analysis sections.

4. Observe the current direction, confidence and active reversal plan.

5. Use the displayed entry, stop and target lines as analytical references.

6. Confirm market conditions and apply your own risk-management rules before making any trading decision.





This product is a technical indicator, not an Expert Advisor.





It cannot:





• Open trades

• Close trades

• Modify trades

• Control lot sizes

• Manage positions

• Access automatic trading

• Send trading orders





The displayed entry, Stop Loss and target levels are analysis references only.





SCALP, MID AND LONG ANALYSIS





The indicator separates its analysis into three profiles.





SCALP is designed to display closer and shorter-term reversal conditions.





MID is designed to display intermediate market movement and reversal structure.





LONG is designed to display broader directional and reversal context.





Each profile may display different reference levels because it evaluates a different portion of the market structure.





REVERSAL PLANS





The indicator monitors price structure and may display a potential reversal plan when its internal conditions are satisfied.





A displayed plan can include:





• Expected direction

• Entry-reference area

• Stop Loss reference

• Target reference

• Current confidence

• Retest status

• Rejection status

• Breakout status

• Current market state





A displayed plan is not a guaranteed buy or sell signal.





Price may:





• Reverse before reaching a displayed level

• Move through a displayed level

• Invalidate the current plan

• Consolidate around a level

• Break a level and continue

• Retest a level after a breakout





MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS





Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map uses multi-timeframe information to provide additional market context.





The chart timeframe does not necessarily limit the timeframes used by the analysis engine.





Begin with the default configuration and allow sufficient BTCUSD price history to load before evaluating the display.





BROKER DIFFERENCES





The display and calculated levels may differ between brokers because of differences in:





• BTCUSD pricing

• Symbol suffixes

• Available historical data

• Spread

• Server time

• Minimum price movement

• Market-session data

• Broker-specific symbol specifications





The exact Bitcoin symbol may vary between brokers.





Examples can include:





• BTCUSD

• BTCUSD.s

• BTCUSDm

• BTCUSDT





Use the symbol offered by your broker and confirm that sufficient chart history is available.





INSTALLATION





1. Open MetaTrader 5.

2. Sign in to the MQL5 account used to obtain the product.

3. Open the Market or Navigator section.

4. Install Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map.

5. Open a BTCUSD chart.

6. Press Ctrl+N to open Navigator.

7. Expand Indicators.

8. Locate Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map.

9. Drag the indicator onto the chart.

10. Review the Inputs tab.

11. Click OK.





DLL imports are not required.





RECOMMENDED FIRST SETUP





• Platform: MetaTrader 5

• Primary market: BTCUSD

• Begin with default settings

• Allow sufficient chart history to load

• Review every displayed level before using it in market analysis

• Use a demo environment while learning how the indicator behaves





INPUT SETTINGS





Start with the default inputs.





Change one input at a time so that its effect can be clearly observed.





Use the Reset button in the indicator Inputs window to restore the original default configuration.





The available inputs may control items such as:





• SCALP analysis

• MID analysis

• LONG analysis

• Timeframe settings

• Confidence requirements

• Reversal conditions

• Retest conditions

• Breakout conditions

• Entry-reference display

• Stop-reference display

• Target-reference display

• Dashboard display

• Line and label visibility

• Chart colors





TROUBLESHOOTING





INDICATOR DOES NOT APPEAR





• Confirm that MetaTrader 5 is being used

• Refresh Navigator

• Restart MetaTrader 5

• Confirm that the indicator is attached to the main chart

• Confirm that BTCUSD history has loaded

• Review the Experts and Journal tabs for messages





LEVELS ARE NOT DISPLAYED





• Allow additional historical data to load

• Restore the default settings

• Confirm that the required analysis profile is enabled

• Check that the broker provides BTCUSD price history

• Wait for the indicator to complete its calculations

• Review the chart after a new market update





DISPLAY DIFFERS FROM THE PRODUCT SCREENSHOTS





Product screenshots represent specific market conditions and broker data.





Current price, broker history, spread, timeframe and input settings can cause the indicator to display different levels.





The indicator should not be expected to reproduce old screenshots exactly.





SUPPORT





For product support, use the official MQL5 product comments or MQL5 messaging system.





When reporting a problem, include:





• MetaTrader 5 build number

• Broker name

• Exact BTC symbol

• Chart timeframe

• Input settings

• Screenshot of the chart

• Screenshot of the Inputs window

• Relevant Experts or Journal message





Do not post account passwords, identification documents or private financial information.





IMPORTANT LIMITATIONS





No technical indicator can predict every market movement.





Displayed reversal plans, entries, stops, targets and confidence values are analytical references and do not guarantee that price will move in the displayed direction.





This indicator does not provide personalized investment advice.





It does not guarantee:





• Profit

• Accuracy

• Win rate

• Successful entries

• Successful reversals

• Protection from loss

• Future market performance





RISK NOTICE





Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk.





Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map provides technical-analysis information only. All trading, position-sizing and risk-management decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.





Past market behavior does not guarantee future results.





PRODUCT INFORMATION





Platform: MetaTrader 5





Product type: Technical indicator





Version: 1.00





Primary market: BTCUSD





Automatic trading: No





Trade execution: No





Position management: No





DLL required: No





Developer branding: Liquidity Labs