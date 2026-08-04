Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map

Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map

Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map is a visual market-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays BTCUSD reversal analysis and reference levels without opening, closing or managing trades.

MAIN FEATURES

• Separate SCALP, MID and LONG analysis profiles
• Multi-timeframe market analysis
• Reversal-plan and directional market context
• Entry-reference, Stop Loss reference and target levels
• Retest, rejection and breakout-confirmation information
• Confidence and current market-state display
• On-chart dashboard with active plan information
• No DLL imports
• No automatic trading capability

HOW TO USE

1. Attach the indicator to a BTCUSD chart.
2. Begin with the default settings.
3. Review the SCALP, MID and LONG analysis sections.
4. Observe the current direction, confidence and active reversal plan.
5. Use the displayed entry, stop and target lines as analytical references.
6. Confirm market conditions and apply your own risk-management rules before making any trading decision.

This product is a technical indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

It cannot:

• Open trades
• Close trades
• Modify trades
• Control lot sizes
• Manage positions
• Access automatic trading
• Send trading orders

The displayed entry, Stop Loss and target levels are analysis references only.

SCALP, MID AND LONG ANALYSIS

The indicator separates its analysis into three profiles.

SCALP is designed to display closer and shorter-term reversal conditions.

MID is designed to display intermediate market movement and reversal structure.

LONG is designed to display broader directional and reversal context.

Each profile may display different reference levels because it evaluates a different portion of the market structure.

REVERSAL PLANS

The indicator monitors price structure and may display a potential reversal plan when its internal conditions are satisfied.

A displayed plan can include:

• Expected direction
• Entry-reference area
• Stop Loss reference
• Target reference
• Current confidence
• Retest status
• Rejection status
• Breakout status
• Current market state

A displayed plan is not a guaranteed buy or sell signal.

Price may:

• Reverse before reaching a displayed level
• Move through a displayed level
• Invalidate the current plan
• Consolidate around a level
• Break a level and continue
• Retest a level after a breakout

MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map uses multi-timeframe information to provide additional market context.

The chart timeframe does not necessarily limit the timeframes used by the analysis engine.

Begin with the default configuration and allow sufficient BTCUSD price history to load before evaluating the display.

BROKER DIFFERENCES

The display and calculated levels may differ between brokers because of differences in:

• BTCUSD pricing
• Symbol suffixes
• Available historical data
• Spread
• Server time
• Minimum price movement
• Market-session data
• Broker-specific symbol specifications

The exact Bitcoin symbol may vary between brokers.

Examples can include:

• BTCUSD
• BTCUSD.s
• BTCUSDm
• BTCUSDT

Use the symbol offered by your broker and confirm that sufficient chart history is available.

INSTALLATION

1. Open MetaTrader 5.
2. Sign in to the MQL5 account used to obtain the product.
3. Open the Market or Navigator section.
4. Install Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map.
5. Open a BTCUSD chart.
6. Press Ctrl+N to open Navigator.
7. Expand Indicators.
8. Locate Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map.
9. Drag the indicator onto the chart.
10. Review the Inputs tab.
11. Click OK.

DLL imports are not required.

RECOMMENDED FIRST SETUP

• Platform: MetaTrader 5
• Primary market: BTCUSD
• Begin with default settings
• Allow sufficient chart history to load
• Review every displayed level before using it in market analysis
• Use a demo environment while learning how the indicator behaves

INPUT SETTINGS

Start with the default inputs.

Change one input at a time so that its effect can be clearly observed.

Use the Reset button in the indicator Inputs window to restore the original default configuration.

The available inputs may control items such as:

• SCALP analysis
• MID analysis
• LONG analysis
• Timeframe settings
• Confidence requirements
• Reversal conditions
• Retest conditions
• Breakout conditions
• Entry-reference display
• Stop-reference display
• Target-reference display
• Dashboard display
• Line and label visibility
• Chart colors

TROUBLESHOOTING

INDICATOR DOES NOT APPEAR

• Confirm that MetaTrader 5 is being used
• Refresh Navigator
• Restart MetaTrader 5
• Confirm that the indicator is attached to the main chart
• Confirm that BTCUSD history has loaded
• Review the Experts and Journal tabs for messages

LEVELS ARE NOT DISPLAYED

• Allow additional historical data to load
• Restore the default settings
• Confirm that the required analysis profile is enabled
• Check that the broker provides BTCUSD price history
• Wait for the indicator to complete its calculations
• Review the chart after a new market update

DISPLAY DIFFERS FROM THE PRODUCT SCREENSHOTS

Product screenshots represent specific market conditions and broker data.

Current price, broker history, spread, timeframe and input settings can cause the indicator to display different levels.

The indicator should not be expected to reproduce old screenshots exactly.

SUPPORT

For product support, use the official MQL5 product comments or MQL5 messaging system.

When reporting a problem, include:

• MetaTrader 5 build number
• Broker name
• Exact BTC symbol
• Chart timeframe
• Input settings
• Screenshot of the chart
• Screenshot of the Inputs window
• Relevant Experts or Journal message

Do not post account passwords, identification documents or private financial information.

IMPORTANT LIMITATIONS

No technical indicator can predict every market movement.

Displayed reversal plans, entries, stops, targets and confidence values are analytical references and do not guarantee that price will move in the displayed direction.

This indicator does not provide personalized investment advice.

It does not guarantee:

• Profit
• Accuracy
• Win rate
• Successful entries
• Successful reversals
• Protection from loss
• Future market performance

RISK NOTICE

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk.

Liquidity Labs BTC Reversal Map provides technical-analysis information only. All trading, position-sizing and risk-management decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.

Past market behavior does not guarantee future results.

PRODUCT INFORMATION

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Product type: Technical indicator

Version: 1.00

Primary market: BTCUSD

Automatic trading: No

Trade execution: No

Position management: No

DLL required: No

Developer branding: Liquidity Labs
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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5 (4)
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
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5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder
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Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder is a visual market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to organize BTCUSD price action using supply zones, demand zones, equilibrium areas, and intermediate ladder levels. The indicator helps traders see the major price areas surrounding the current market and follow movement between those areas more clearly. Main Features Displays major supply areas above or around the current price. Displays major
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