Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder

Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder is a visual market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to organize BTCUSD price action using supply zones, demand zones, equilibrium areas, and intermediate ladder levels.

The indicator helps traders see the major price areas surrounding the current market and follow movement between those areas more clearly.

Main Features

Displays major supply areas above or around the current price.

Displays major demand areas below or around the current price.

Shows an equilibrium area representing the approximate balance point of the active price structure.

Adds intermediate ladder levels between major zones.

Helps organize higher-timeframe and lower-timeframe market structure.

Displays zones above and below the active price section.

Provides clear chart labels and structured reference levels.

Designed primarily for BTCUSD analysis.

Does not require DLL imports.

Does not open, close, or manage trades.

Understanding the Display

Supply Zones

Supply zones identify price areas where selling pressure or resistance may become relevant.

These zones are displayed above or around the current market structure. Price may reject a supply zone, consolidate near it, break through it, or retest it after a breakout.

Demand Zones

Demand zones identify price areas where buying pressure or support may become relevant.

These zones are displayed below or around the current market structure. Price may react before reaching a demand zone, enter the zone, trade through it, or retest it later.

Equilibrium

The equilibrium area represents the approximate midpoint or balance area between the active supply and demand structure.

This area can help traders evaluate whether price is trading in the upper, middle, or lower portion of the current market section.

Ladder Levels

Ladder levels divide the space between major supply and demand areas into smaller structured reference points.

They are intended to help traders follow price as it moves through the active market section instead of viewing the chart as one large open range.

Suggested Workflow

Open a BTCUSD chart in MetaTrader 5. Attach Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder. Begin with the default indicator settings. Start with the H1 timeframe. Review the broader market structure on H4. Use H1 or M30 to evaluate the active price section. Use M15 or M5 for closer observation around displayed zones. Identify the nearest supply area above price. Identify the nearest demand area below price. Review the equilibrium and ladder levels between those zones. Observe how price reacts, consolidates, breaks, or retests around the displayed areas.

A displayed zone is not automatically a buy or sell signal. It is a technical-analysis reference area that should be combined with the user’s own confirmation and risk-management process.

Recommended Timeframes

Higher-timeframe structure:

H4

H1

Active market analysis:

H1

M30

Closer chart observation:

M15

M5

The indicator may appear differently on each timeframe because the visible market structure and available chart data change.

Installation

Open MetaTrader 5. Sign in using the same MQL5 account used to obtain the product. Download and install the indicator from the MQL5 Market. Press Ctrl+N to open the Navigator. Expand the Indicators section. Locate Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder. Drag the indicator onto a BTCUSD chart. Review the Inputs tab. Begin with the default settings. Click OK.

DLL imports are not required.

Important Information

This product is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor or automated trading robot.

The indicator does not:

Open trades.

Close trades.

Modify open positions.

Select lot sizes.

Set Stop Loss.

Set Take Profit.

Manage account risk.

Guarantee market direction.

Guarantee trading results.

All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Broker and Symbol Differences

BTCUSD pricing and historical data can differ between brokers.

The chart display may vary because of:

Broker pricing.

BTC symbol naming.

Available historical data.

Server time.

Spread.

Market volatility.

Chart timeframe.

User-selected settings.

Allow MetaTrader 5 to load sufficient BTCUSD history before evaluating the indicator.

The indicator is designed for BTCUSD and may support broker suffixes depending on the symbol format used by the broker.

Input Settings

For the first installation, use the default settings.

Available settings may control items such as:

Historical calculation range.

Visible chart history.

Supply zone display.

Demand zone display.

Ladder-level display.

Equilibrium display.

Labels and chart text.

Zone colors.

Line colors and styles.

Zone extension.

Display layout.

Higher-timeframe calculations.

Change one setting at a time so its effect can be clearly understood.

Use the Reset button inside the Inputs window to restore the default configuration.

Troubleshooting

The Indicator Does Not Appear

Confirm that MetaTrader 5 is being used.

Refresh the Navigator.

Restart MetaTrader 5.

Confirm that the indicator is attached to the main chart.

Confirm that sufficient BTCUSD chart history is loaded.

Check the Experts and Journal tabs for messages.

Zones Are Missing

Change to H1 and allow the indicator to recalculate.

Load additional BTCUSD chart history.

Confirm that the relevant display settings are enabled.

Restore the default input settings.

Confirm that the broker provides sufficient BTCUSD historical data.

The Chart Is Too Crowded

Reduce optional labels or levels.

Zoom the chart out.

Increase the chart width.

Disable optional display elements.

Review the indicator’s Inputs tab.

The Display Differs From Product Screenshots

The displayed zones may differ because of broker pricing, current market conditions, timeframe, historical data, and symbol specifications.

Product screenshots are examples of how the indicator organizes market structure. They are not fixed trade signals.

Support

For product assistance, use the official MQL5 product comments or the MQL5 messaging system.

When reporting a problem, include:

MetaTrader 5 build number.

Broker name.

Exact BTC symbol.

Chart timeframe.

Screenshot of the chart.

Screenshot of the Inputs window.

Any message shown in the Experts or Journal tab.

Do not post account passwords, private financial information, or identification documents.

Risk Notice

Trading financial instruments involves risk.

Liquidity Labs BTC Supply Demand Ladder provides visual technical-analysis information only. It does not provide personalized financial advice and does not guarantee accuracy, profitability, or future market performance.

Supply zones, demand zones, equilibrium areas, and ladder levels are areas of interest, not guaranteed reversal or breakout points.

The user is solely responsible for all trading decisions, position sizing, risk management, and account activity.

Product Information

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Product type: Indicator

Current version: 1.14

Primary market: BTCUSD

Automatic trading: No

DLL required: No

Developer branding: Liquidity Labs