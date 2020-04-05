SVR Nasdaq Flip Pro

SVR Nasdaq Flip Pro is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for trading Nasdaq/USTEC. It uses a proprietary combination of trend analysis, price confirmation, and trade management, allowing the system to operate without requiring the user to monitor the chart continuously.

The robot can operate with buy trades, sell trades, or both directions. Trading hours can also be configured according to the broker’s server time, providing greater control over when new positions may be opened.

Main Advantages

  • Fully automated trading.
  • Developed for Nasdaq/USTEC.
  • Entries based on a proprietary technical logic.
  • Supports both buy and sell operations.
  • Configurable trading hours.
  • Conservative, normal, and aggressive management profiles.
  • Maximum number of trades per cycle.
  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  • Maximum cycle-loss protection.
  • Automated recovery and trade-management system.
  • Visual panel with real-time robot information.
  • Additional protection against broker execution issues.

The system includes mechanisms that automatically adjust Stop Loss and Take Profit levels when the broker requires a minimum distance. It can also attempt to reapply the physical protection levels when they are not immediately accepted. Virtual stop and target protection are included as an additional safety feature.

Risk Management

The user can select different exposure profiles and define a maximum financial loss limit for each trading cycle. The robot uses sequential trade management and may increase the position volume according to the selected profile. For this reason, it is important to use an account with sufficient margin and select settings that match your risk tolerance.

Monitoring Panel

The panel displayed directly on the chart makes it easier to monitor the robot. It shows the current system status, cycle information, open positions, and operational messages. It also includes controls designed to make monitoring and management more convenient.

Important Notice

SVR Nasdaq Flip Pro is an automation tool. Previous results, simulations, and backtests do not guarantee future performance. Before using the product on a live account, we recommend testing it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account.


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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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