SVR Nasdaq Flip Pro is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for trading Nasdaq/USTEC. It uses a proprietary combination of trend analysis, price confirmation, and trade management, allowing the system to operate without requiring the user to monitor the chart continuously.

The robot can operate with buy trades, sell trades, or both directions. Trading hours can also be configured according to the broker’s server time, providing greater control over when new positions may be opened.

Main Advantages

Fully automated trading.

Developed for Nasdaq/USTEC.

Entries based on a proprietary technical logic.

Supports both buy and sell operations.

Configurable trading hours.

Conservative, normal, and aggressive management profiles.

Maximum number of trades per cycle.

Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Maximum cycle-loss protection.

Automated recovery and trade-management system.

Visual panel with real-time robot information.

Additional protection against broker execution issues.

The system includes mechanisms that automatically adjust Stop Loss and Take Profit levels when the broker requires a minimum distance. It can also attempt to reapply the physical protection levels when they are not immediately accepted. Virtual stop and target protection are included as an additional safety feature.

Risk Management

The user can select different exposure profiles and define a maximum financial loss limit for each trading cycle. The robot uses sequential trade management and may increase the position volume according to the selected profile. For this reason, it is important to use an account with sufficient margin and select settings that match your risk tolerance.

Monitoring Panel

The panel displayed directly on the chart makes it easier to monitor the robot. It shows the current system status, cycle information, open positions, and operational messages. It also includes controls designed to make monitoring and management more convenient.

Important Notice

SVR Nasdaq Flip Pro is an automation tool. Previous results, simulations, and backtests do not guarantee future performance. Before using the product on a live account, we recommend testing it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account.