ICT Trap Hunter Pro

"Discover institutional liquidity traps before they trigger! The 3-Step Institutional Trap Indicator identifies smart money reversal patterns by detecting market sweeps, rejections, and confirmations - giving you institutional-grade entry signals with built-in trend confirmation."



The 3-Step Institutional Trap Indicator is not your typical lagging indicator. It's a sophisticated pattern-recognition tool that identifies institutional liquidity traps - those precise moments when smart money hunts stop-losses before reversing the market.

Unlike standard indicators that simply plot lines or oscillators, this system follows a proprietary 3-step confirmation process that mimics institutional order flow analysis:

🔍 The 3-Step Process (Visible to You):

Step 1 - The Sweep 📉📈

Price aggressively breaks beyond recent support/resistance

This represents institutional stop-loss hunting

Creates the initial liquidity grab

Step 2 - The Rejection ⚡

Price immediately reverses and closes back inside the range

Confirms the sweep was a false breakout

Smart money has collected their liquidity

Step 3 - The Shift 🚀

Price confirms the reversal with a decisive close

The final trigger for entry

High-probability trade setup confirmed

📊 What You See:

Recent High/Low Levels - Dynamic support/resistance zones

Step 1 Markers - Initial sweep signals (buy/sell)

Step 2 Markers - Rejection confirmation

Trigger Levels - The exact price to watch for Step 3

Final Signals - Confirmed entry points (Trap Buy/Trap Sell)

Trend EMA - Built-in trend filter (always active)

💡 Key Features:

✅ Institutional-Grade Pattern Recognition - Identifies smart money reversal patterns

✅ 3-Step Confirmation Process - Reduces false signals significantly

✅ Built-in Trend Filter - 200-period EMA ensures trades align with the larger trend

✅ Visual Multi-Stage Tracking - See each step of the process unfold in real-time

✅ Non-Repainting - Signals are confirmed on closed bars only

✅ Popup Alerts - Get notified when confirmed signals appear

📈 Why This Works:

Institutional traders and smart money don't trade like retail. They:

Hunt stop-losses - Breaking key levels to trigger retail stops Create false breakouts - Trapping traders on the wrong side Reverse direction - After collecting liquidity

This indicator does the heavy lifting of identifying these patterns automatically, so you can focus on execution rather than manual pattern scanning.

⚠️ Important Notes: