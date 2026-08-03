ICT Trap Hunter Pro

"Discover institutional liquidity traps before they trigger! The 3-Step Institutional Trap Indicator identifies smart money reversal patterns by detecting market sweeps, rejections, and confirmations - giving you institutional-grade entry signals with built-in trend confirmation."

The 3-Step Institutional Trap Indicator is not your typical lagging indicator. It's a sophisticated pattern-recognition tool that identifies institutional liquidity traps - those precise moments when smart money hunts stop-losses before reversing the market.

Unlike standard indicators that simply plot lines or oscillators, this system follows a proprietary 3-step confirmation process that mimics institutional order flow analysis:

🔍 The 3-Step Process (Visible to You):

Step 1 - The Sweep 📉📈

  • Price aggressively breaks beyond recent support/resistance

  • This represents institutional stop-loss hunting

  • Creates the initial liquidity grab

Step 2 - The Rejection 

  • Price immediately reverses and closes back inside the range

  • Confirms the sweep was a false breakout

  • Smart money has collected their liquidity

Step 3 - The Shift 🚀

  • Price confirms the reversal with a decisive close

  • The final trigger for entry

  • High-probability trade setup confirmed

📊 What You See:

  • Recent High/Low Levels - Dynamic support/resistance zones

  • Step 1 Markers - Initial sweep signals (buy/sell)

  • Step 2 Markers - Rejection confirmation

  • Trigger Levels - The exact price to watch for Step 3

  • Final Signals - Confirmed entry points (Trap Buy/Trap Sell)

  • Trend EMA - Built-in trend filter (always active)

💡 Key Features:

 Institutional-Grade Pattern Recognition - Identifies smart money reversal patterns
 3-Step Confirmation Process - Reduces false signals significantly
 Built-in Trend Filter - 200-period EMA ensures trades align with the larger trend
 Visual Multi-Stage Tracking - See each step of the process unfold in real-time
 Non-Repainting - Signals are confirmed on closed bars only
 Popup Alerts - Get notified when confirmed signals appear

📈 Why This Works:

Institutional traders and smart money don't trade like retail. They:

  1. Hunt stop-losses - Breaking key levels to trigger retail stops

  2. Create false breakouts - Trapping traders on the wrong side

  3. Reverse direction - After collecting liquidity

This indicator does the heavy lifting of identifying these patterns automatically, so you can focus on execution rather than manual pattern scanning.



⚠️ Important Notes:

  • Not a standalone system - Use alongside your existing strategy for confluence

  • Always confirm - Consider multiple timeframes for higher probability

  • Risk management - Always use proper stop-loss and position sizing

  • Practice first - Test thoroughly on demo before live trading


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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