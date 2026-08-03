ICT Trap Hunter Pro

"Discover institutional liquidity traps before they trigger! The 3-Step Institutional Trap Indicator identifies smart money reversal patterns by detecting market sweeps, rejections, and confirmations - giving you institutional-grade entry signals with built-in trend confirmation."

The 3-Step Institutional Trap Indicator is not your typical lagging indicator. It's a sophisticated pattern-recognition tool that identifies institutional liquidity traps - those precise moments when smart money hunts stop-losses before reversing the market.

Unlike standard indicators that simply plot lines or oscillators, this system follows a proprietary 3-step confirmation process that mimics institutional order flow analysis:

🔍 The 3-Step Process (Visible to You):

Step 1 - The Sweep 📉📈

  • Price aggressively breaks beyond recent support/resistance

  • This represents institutional stop-loss hunting

  • Creates the initial liquidity grab

Step 2 - The Rejection 

  • Price immediately reverses and closes back inside the range

  • Confirms the sweep was a false breakout

  • Smart money has collected their liquidity

Step 3 - The Shift 🚀

  • Price confirms the reversal with a decisive close

  • The final trigger for entry

  • High-probability trade setup confirmed

📊 What You See:

  • Recent High/Low Levels - Dynamic support/resistance zones

  • Step 1 Markers - Initial sweep signals (buy/sell)

  • Step 2 Markers - Rejection confirmation

  • Trigger Levels - The exact price to watch for Step 3

  • Final Signals - Confirmed entry points (Trap Buy/Trap Sell)

  • Trend EMA - Built-in trend filter (always active)

💡 Key Features:

 Institutional-Grade Pattern Recognition - Identifies smart money reversal patterns
 3-Step Confirmation Process - Reduces false signals significantly
 Built-in Trend Filter - 200-period EMA ensures trades align with the larger trend
 Visual Multi-Stage Tracking - See each step of the process unfold in real-time
 Non-Repainting - Signals are confirmed on closed bars only
 Popup Alerts - Get notified when confirmed signals appear

📈 Why This Works:

Institutional traders and smart money don't trade like retail. They:

  1. Hunt stop-losses - Breaking key levels to trigger retail stops

  2. Create false breakouts - Trapping traders on the wrong side

  3. Reverse direction - After collecting liquidity

This indicator does the heavy lifting of identifying these patterns automatically, so you can focus on execution rather than manual pattern scanning.



⚠️ Important Notes:

  • Not a standalone system - Use alongside your existing strategy for confluence

  • Always confirm - Consider multiple timeframes for higher probability

  • Risk management - Always use proper stop-loss and position sizing

  • Practice first - Test thoroughly on demo before live trading


Рекомендуем также
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Индикаторы
Обзор В быстроменяющемся мире форекса и финансовых рынков быстрое реагирование и точное принятие решений имеют решающее значение. Однако стандартный терминал MetaTrader 5 поддерживает только графики с минимальным временным интервалом в 1 минуту, что ограничивает чувствительность трейдеров к колебаниям рынка. Чтобы решить эту проблему, мы представляем Индикатор свечных графиков на уровне секунд , который позволяет вам легко просматривать и анализировать динамику рынка с интервалами от 1 до 30 сек
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Индикаторы
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
Sniper Boleta Pro
Paulo Barros Pereira
Утилиты
SNIPER BOLETA PRO Watch the Official Product Video Demo Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Execute Faster. Manage Risk Smarter. Stay in Full Control. A Professional Trading Assistant SNIPER BOLETA PRO is a professional manual trading panel designed to simplify order execution and improve trade management in MetaTrader 5. Instead of manually calculating position size, configuring Stop Loss and Take Profit, and monitoring account information across different windows, everything
Aussenstab Markttechnik
Alexander Josef Zeidler
Индикаторы
This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable. Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik". All other candles are inner bars.
Smart Level EAQL
Vitali Vasilenka
Индикаторы
Smart Level EAQL — Индикатор Smart Money Concepts (SMC) для MetaTrader 5 Smart Level EAQL — это продвинутый индикатор, основанный на концепции Smart Money (SMC), который автоматически выстраивает структурный след институциональных денежных потоков на любом графике.  Он в реальном времени определяет смену рыночной структуры, подсвечивает зоны интереса крупных игроков и проецирует сценарии сделок с визуализацией риска и прибыли Индикатор объединяет проверенные принципы анализа структуры рынка с с
Aurum Quant Engine Pro
Javed Ali Khan Patan
Эксперты
Aurum Quant Engine Pro A disciplined execution model designed for decision clarity, trend alignment, and precise signal filtration. Trades are triggered only when price structure, directional context, and pattern strength align cohesively. Aurum Quant Engine Pro is the enhanced Version 2 of the original release Aurum Quant Engine now equipped with advanced filtering layers for improved trade quality, precision entries, and stronger overall performance. Support & Feedback If you have any qu
Accurate Gold MT5
Willie Lim
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Accurate Gold   - это удобный инструмент, который интуитивно понятен и прост в использовании, независимо от уровня опыта трейдера. Он предназначен для трейдеров, ищущих точные сигналы на временном интервале M5 на рынке золота. Этот индикатор использует передовые математические алгоритмы для анализа движения цен и динамики объема, генерируя точные сигналы на покупку и продажу. Отличительные особенности этого индикатора, включая его нерепейнтовый характер, предоставляют трейдерам ценны
Gann Box MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Индикаторы
aИндикатор Gann Box — это мощный и многофункциональный инструмент, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в выявлении и использовании ключевых уровней на рынке. Этот индикатор позволяет нарисовать на графике прямоугольник, который автоматически разделяется на несколько зон со стратегическими уровнями 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 . Когда цена касается одного из этих уровней, срабатывают предупреждения, что является ценным помощником в принятии торговых решений. Вы мгновенно видите, как развивается рынок п
TMA Channel PRO Non repaint PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
Professional Non-Repainting TMA Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 5 TMA Channel PRO Non Repaint is a professional trend and volatility channel indicator designed for traders who work with dynamic support/resistance zones, trend continuation, reversals, and channel-based trading systems. MAIN FEATURES • Non-Repainting Logic • Dynamic TMA Channel • Vertical Histogram Cloud • Median Trend Lines • Buy & Sell Signal Zones • Adaptive Volatility Structure • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility • Suita
Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Индикаторы
Product Name: Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator Harmonic Confluence Pro is a scanner and signal indicator. It is designed to assist manual traders by detecting harmonic structures and applying price action and zone filters. The indicator calculates entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure, displaying them on the chart with arrows and labels. The indicator scans for over forty types of harmonic patterns. It includes classic structures like Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab,
Engulfing Candle Alert MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Индикаторы
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
Institutional SMC Robot
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
INSTITUTIONAL SMC ROBOT 1.0 Продвинутая торговая система Smart Money Concepts для MetaTrader 5 Обзор системы Institutional SMC Robot 1.0 — это автоматическое торговое решение, разработанное для современных финансовых рынков. Построенный на архитектуре институциональных концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC), алгоритм определяет и исполняет высоковероятные сделки на основе институционального потока ордеров, смены рыночной структуры и динамики ликвидности. В отличие от стандартных ритейл-индикаторов
Defense Line
Silvio Marcos Garcia
Индикаторы
Indicator that determines very accurately "future" where BUYERS and SELLERS will defend their positions. DOES NOT use moving averages, Fibonacci or any other underlying indicators. SIMPLE AND EFFICIENT !! In these defense regions "DEFENSE LINE" is the best region for decision making to buy / sell. 1- Place the indicator on the chart 2 - Move the Vertical lines to the period to be analyzed 3 - The Defense Line will be drawn automatically 4 - To erase the Defense Line, press the "R" key
LT Support and Resistance Generator
Thiago Duarte
Индикаторы
LT Support Resistance — Автоматическое определение уровней поддержки и сопротивления на 100% Вы устали тратить время на ручное построение линий поддержки и сопротивления? Или расстраиваетесь из-за того, что постоянно упускаете важный уровень? Индикатор LT Support Resistance разработан для того, чтобы избавить вас от этой рутины: он автоматически определяет и отмечает наиболее значимые зоны вашего актива одновременно на нескольких таймфреймах. == УМНАЯ АВТОМАТИЗАЦИЯ КРИТИЧЕСКИХ УРОВНЕЙ == Вместо
Flow Matrix Supply Demand
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Индикаторы
FZ-100 Flow Matrix — Structural Supply & Demand Intelligence Most supply and demand indicators stop at drawing rectangles. FZ-100 Flow Matrix goes further by transforming market structure into a complete decision framework. It identifies the origin of institutional-style displacement, confirms the resulting zone, evaluates its quality, monitors the retest, validates the reaction, and generates a structured risk map—all directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. FZ-100 is designed for traders who want
Candle Timer Countdown with Early Trend Detection
Deyna Kurniawan
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown v2.5 is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your trading precision. It provides a live countdown for each candle while simultaneously analyzing multiple timeframes to detect trend direction and potential early reversals. Key features include: Candle Countdown & Progress Bar: Monitor the exact time remaining for each candle with a clear progress visualization. Advanced Trend Detection: Analyze both fast and slow trends with configurable sensitivity and multi-time
DR Assistant Lite
Diogo Cesar Toigo
Утилиты
Ferramenta derivada do DR Assistant, a versão Lite conta com recursos semelhantes, mas sendo mais específica em sua aplicação, destina-se exclusivamente ao uso para gestão de ordens abertas a partir de suas funções. Deste modo, quaisquer outras negociações ou posições abertas por outras ferramentas ou manuais serão ignoradas pelo Assitant Lite. Os parâmetros e configurações disponíveis, bem como suas principais funções são: - Take Profit e Stop Loss: duas opções de Steps, em pontos, para ambas a
Weekday Stats
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Индикаторы
Weekday Stats Обзор Weekday Stats — это индикатор количественного анализа, предназначенный для статистического исследования поведения цены путем классификации данных свечей в соответствии с днем недели , в который сформировалась каждая свеча. Индикатор обрабатывает исторические свечи выбранного инструмента и предоставляет статистическую информацию для каждого дня недели, позволяя отдельно анализировать направление движения и изменение цены для каждого дня недели. Период выборки, статистические п
RastroBot EA
Raquel Costa
Эксперты
RastroBot usa o indicador Donchian Channel para identificar sinais de entrada, inspirados nas famosas estratégias Turtle. Simples e eficaz, é amplamente utilizado por traders profissionais e está integrado ao MT5. Ideal para quem quer usar esses sinais em operações de scalping. Não usa IA, Martingale ou Grid. Não é um "santo graal" do trading, mas uma estratégia honesta para lucrar com rápidas acelerações de tendência. O EA pode ser usado além do scalping, ajustando ou desativando o trailing
Binary Flow
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Индикаторы
Индикатор просто обеспечивает большое количество последовательных побед, выдавая сигналы, в которых вы можете определить время начала и время окончания в настройках, когда сигналы должны начинать и прекращать поступать, что позволяет использовать его в программах автоматизации для выполнения автоматических сделок. ️ Его можно использовать на нескольких таймфреймах, рекомендуется 1 минута, 5 минут, 15 минут. Режим торговли > Для той же свечи, на которой возникает сигнал. ️ Сигнал возникает
Volume Imbalance MT5
Agus Santoso
Индикаторы
Версия для MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157433 Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167286 Volume Imbalance — это легкий инструмент визуализации профиля объема + дельта-дисбаланса, разработанный для того, чтобы помочь вам выявить зоны высокой активности, направленное давление и «пустые» ценовые области в пределах настраиваемого диапазона ретроспективного анализа. В отличие от классического профиля объема, который показывает только общий объем, этот индикатор р
Hydra Trend Rider MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
Hydra Trend Rider   is a premium multi-timeframe dashboard that instantly reveals the market trend across 9 timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a highly accurate, non-repainting AI-Powered algorithm, it helps you trade in the direction of the dominant market momentum. Quick Links: User Manual & Guide: Here MT4 Version: Here MQL5 Channel - For daily market insights & updates: Join Here Disclaimer: Read the full product description before purchasing. Due to regulatory and compliance restrictions,
Multi Strategy Scanner
Mohamed Samsudeen
Индикаторы
Multi-Strategy Scanner is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors multiple technical analysis methods and displays signal indications based on user-defined configurations. This product does not execute trades or manage positions. Included Analysis MethodsThe indicator evaluates the following methods: Trend Pullback Liquidity Sweep Breakout and Retest Asian Range Breakout VWAP Reversal Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Bollinger Band Squeeze Fibonacci Pullback Supply and Demand Volatility
Fx Trend Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Эксперты
Fx Trend Scalper uses the Bollinger Bands indicator with intelligent settings and combinations. Furthermore, it uses various Price Action features to identify specific patterns on the chart to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Trend Scalper is for you. Fx Trend Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample
Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data
Ugur Ucak
4 (3)
Утилиты
(Графики криптовалюты) Он приносит историю столько, сколько вы указали столбцов, и начинает напрямую отображать мгновенные данные. Дает возможность работать на любых таймфреймах. Позволяет работать с несколькими символами. Это приложение является фоновой службой. Он загружает историю всех символов, начинающихся с буквы "S", на экране обзора рынка и показывает данные по тикам. Автоматически передает торговые данные Binance Spot в MT5 в реальном времени. Запустите скрипт по ссылке, ч
Button for Trade in Multi Layer with TP and SL
Sutardi
Утилиты
Tools to open multiple positions/trades all at once?  We've created your easy solution. You can now enter multiple positions at one time. You can set you Lot size, Number of positions, Interval every open position, Take profit, and stop loss and trailing stop too. an addition button for Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Sell Close All Buy For example: You want to buy 2, 4, 6 or any number of positions with a certain lot size, every 10 second. You can now do so by simply
StudentK Sync Chart
Chui Yu Lui
Индикаторы
--- StudentK Sync Chart --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming
AutoSignals Trend
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Индикаторы
Indikator otslezhivayet trend v 5 raznykh vremenakh grafika dlya odnogo i togo zhe aktiva, osnovyvayas' na 6 signalakh dlya kazhdogo vremeni grafika.  Osnovnaya tsel' indikatora - pokazat' nam tendentsiyu bol'shinstva finansovogo aktiva, v kotorom on byl razmeshchen. Sistema peredayet informatsiyu o tendentsiyakh v neskol'ko graficheskikh periodov, takim obrazom, pol'zovatel' mozhet imet' shirokoye predstavleniye o dvizhenii aktiva, etot tip instrumenta dayet pol'zovatelyu boleye vysokuyu chasto
Ultimate World Clock
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Индикаторы
Every Trader trades in a market zone. If you are not living in the time zone you are trading, you need a clock to show you what time it is in your favorite time zone, and it should be small at the same time to not interrupt your trading process.  In this small indicator, you have access to 3 major clocks around the world, and you can easily look at them. We have some other products that I am sure will help you with your trading career. Please have a look at the link: LINK our all-in-one trading
TrendIQ pro
Shipra Gupta
Индикаторы
TrendIQ Pro — адаптивный индикатор тренда и волатильности для MT5 TrendIQ Pro — это профессиональный торговый индикатор тренда для MT5, разработанный для трейдеров, торгующих на Forex, золоте (XAUUSD), индексах, криптовалюте, а также для скальперов, которым требуются высоковероятные сигналы на покупку/продажу с адаптивным анализом волатильности. Созданный на основе передового метода определения тренда по ATR, фильтрации Ehlers Super Smoother, оценки импульса и технологии динамического трендового
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Индикаторы
FX Trend NG: Следующее поколение интеллектуального анализа трендов на разных рынках Обзор FX Trend NG — это профессиональный инструмент анализа трендов и мониторинга рынка с поддержкой нескольких таймфреймов. Он позволяет за секунды получить полное структурное понимание текущего состояния рынка. Вместо переключения между десятками графиков вы мгновенно видите, какие инструменты находятся в тренде, где импульс ослабевает и где наблюдается сильная синхронизация между таймфреймами. Специальное пр
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв