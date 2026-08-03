ICT Trap Hunter Pro
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
The 3-Step Institutional Trap Indicator is not your typical lagging indicator. It's a sophisticated pattern-recognition tool that identifies institutional liquidity traps - those precise moments when smart money hunts stop-losses before reversing the market.
Unlike standard indicators that simply plot lines or oscillators, this system follows a proprietary 3-step confirmation process that mimics institutional order flow analysis:
🔍 The 3-Step Process (Visible to You):
Step 1 - The Sweep 📉📈
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Price aggressively breaks beyond recent support/resistance
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This represents institutional stop-loss hunting
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Creates the initial liquidity grab
Step 2 - The Rejection ⚡
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Price immediately reverses and closes back inside the range
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Confirms the sweep was a false breakout
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Smart money has collected their liquidity
Step 3 - The Shift 🚀
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Price confirms the reversal with a decisive close
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The final trigger for entry
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High-probability trade setup confirmed
📊 What You See:
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Recent High/Low Levels - Dynamic support/resistance zones
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Step 1 Markers - Initial sweep signals (buy/sell)
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Step 2 Markers - Rejection confirmation
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Trigger Levels - The exact price to watch for Step 3
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Final Signals - Confirmed entry points (Trap Buy/Trap Sell)
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Trend EMA - Built-in trend filter (always active)
💡 Key Features:
✅ Institutional-Grade Pattern Recognition - Identifies smart money reversal patterns
✅ 3-Step Confirmation Process - Reduces false signals significantly
✅ Built-in Trend Filter - 200-period EMA ensures trades align with the larger trend
✅ Visual Multi-Stage Tracking - See each step of the process unfold in real-time
✅ Non-Repainting - Signals are confirmed on closed bars only
✅ Popup Alerts - Get notified when confirmed signals appear
📈 Why This Works:
Institutional traders and smart money don't trade like retail. They:
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Hunt stop-losses - Breaking key levels to trigger retail stops
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Create false breakouts - Trapping traders on the wrong side
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Reverse direction - After collecting liquidity
This indicator does the heavy lifting of identifying these patterns automatically, so you can focus on execution rather than manual pattern scanning.
⚠️ Important Notes:
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Not a standalone system - Use alongside your existing strategy for confluence
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Always confirm - Consider multiple timeframes for higher probability
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Risk management - Always use proper stop-loss and position sizing
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Practice first - Test thoroughly on demo before live trading