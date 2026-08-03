Totz Visual Risk Calculator

📌 Project Overview

Totz Visual Risk Calculator EA is an interactive, on-chart Risk Management panel for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It replaces manual position size calculations by automatically computing appropriate lot sizes based on visual, draggable Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) lines.

Key Features

  • Automated Risk Calculation: Lot sizing automatically adjusts to target a specific percentage of account balance or equity.

  • Interactive Visual Lines: Drag-and-drop horizontal lines directly on the chart to set Entry, SL, and TP.

  • One-Click Execution: Instant market orders, pending stops, and limit orders directly from the dashboard panel.

  • Trade Management: Emergency "Close All" button for quick risk mitigation.

  • Anti-Flood Protection: Cooldown timer prevents accidental order spamming.

  • Telegram Integration: Instant order and alert notifications sent to your Telegram chat.

🛠️ How to Install

  1. Open MT5 Data Folder:

    • Open MetaTrader 5.

    • Go to File Open Data Folder.

  2. Place the File:

    • Navigate to MQL5 Experts .

    • Paste your VisualRiskCalculator_EA.mq5 file into this folder.

  3. Compile the EA:

    • Return to MT5 and press F4 to open the MetaEditor.

    • In MetaEditor, find VisualRiskCalculator_EA.mq5 in the Navigator panel on the left and double-click it.

    • Click the Compile button at the top (or press F7 ). Ensure there are no red errors.

  4. Allow WebRequest (Required for Telegram Alerts):

  5. Attach to Chart:

    • In MT5, open the Navigator ( Ctrl + N ).

    • Drag VisualRiskCalculator_EA onto any chart.

🎮 How to Use

1. Setting Up Inputs

When attaching the EA, set your desired inputs:

  • Risk Percent ( InpRiskPercent ): Percentage of your account balance to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0 for 1%).

  • Telegram Settings: Enter your InpTGToken and InpTGChatID if you want alerts enabled.

2. Chart Interaction

  • Adjusting Levels: Click and drag the on-chart Entry, SL, or TP horizontal lines. The dashboard will instantly update the calculated lot size, cash risk, cash reward, and Risk-to-Reward ratio.

  • Toggling Mode: Click the MODE: BUY / SELL button on the panel to flip between Buy and Sell modes.

3. Executing Orders

Click any of the panel buttons to execute your setup:

  • EXECUTE INSTANT ORDER: Opens a market trade immediately using current Ask/Bid prices and calculated position size.

  • PLACE PENDING STOP: Places a Buy Stop or Sell Stop pending order at your drawn Entry line.

  • PLACE REVERSAL LIMIT: Places a Buy Limit or Sell Limit pending order at your drawn Entry line.

  • CLOSE ALL POSITIONS: Closes all active open positions on the current symbol.


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Vyacheslav Izvarin
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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4.59 (74)
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Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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4.78 (23)
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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