Range Volume Profile with Trading Panel
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 July 2026
Range Volume Profile with Risk Management Panel
Professional Trading Utility for MetaTrader 5
The Range Volume Profile with Risk Management Panel is an advanced trading utility designed for traders who manually execute trades while maintaining strict money management.
Unlike a traditional Expert Advisor that automatically opens trades, this utility helps traders identify important volume areas, calculate accurate lot sizes based on account risk, and place pending orders directly from the chart.
It combines a dynamic Volume Profile, Risk Calculator, and Trading Panel into one easy-to-use interface.
Main Features
✅ Dynamic Range Volume Profile
Draw a rectangle on any price range.
Automatically generates a Volume Profile.
Identifies the Point of Control (POC).
Displays Market Bias.
✅ Professional Risk Management
Automatically calculates:
Risk Percentage
Dollar Risk
Recommended Lot Size
Risk Reward Ratio
Potential Profit
Account Balance
✅ Interactive Trading Lines
Move the trading lines directly on the chart.
Entry Line
Stop Loss Line
Take Profit Line
The utility automatically updates:
SL Pips
TP Pips
Risk
Lot Size
Reward
✅ One-Click Pending Orders
Supports
Buy Limit
Sell Limit
Buy Stop
Sell Stop
All orders include
Stop Loss
Take Profit
Calculated Lot Size
✅ Close All Function
Instantly closes
All open positions
All pending orders
for the current symbol.
Supported Markets
Works with
Forex
Gold (XAUUSD)
Silver
Indices
Cryptocurrency
CFDs
Compatible with all MT5 brokers.
Inputs
Input Description
Profile Resolution Number of Volume Profile rows
Profile Color Histogram color
Point of Control Color POC line color
Histogram Width Width of profile
Default Risk % Percentage of account risk
Default Stop Loss Initial SL (Pips)
Default Take Profit Initial TP (Pips)
How to Install
Step 1
Download the product from the MQL5 Market.
Step 2
Open MetaTrader 5.
Step 3
Open
Navigator → Expert Advisors
Locate
Range Volume Profile with Risk Management Panel
Step 4
Drag the utility onto any chart.
Step 5
Enable
✔ Allow Algo Trading
Click OK.
Step 6
The panel will appear on the left side of the chart.
How to Use
1. Draw the Analysis Box
When the utility starts, a default rectangle is created automatically.
You can:
Resize it
Move it
Create your own rectangle
The utility immediately recalculates the Volume Profile.
2. Read the Volume Profile
The histogram displays where most trading volume occurred.
The red line represents the Point of Control (POC).
Use these areas as potential support and resistance.
3. Set Your Risk
Enter your preferred risk percentage.
Example
1.0%
The utility automatically calculates:
Dollar Risk
Lot Size
4. Adjust Entry, SL and TP
Simply drag:
Yellow Line → Entry
Red Line → Stop Loss
Green Line → Take Profit
Everything updates automatically.
5. Review the Panel
The panel displays:
Account Balance
Market Bias
Number of Bars in Range
Risk %
Stop Loss
Take Profit
Calculated Lot Size
Dollar Risk
Potential Reward
Risk : Reward Ratio
6. Place Pending Orders
Click one of the buttons
BUY LIMIT
SELL LIMIT
BUY STOP
SELL STOP
The utility automatically submits the pending order using:
Entry Line
Stop Loss Line
Take Profit Line
Calculated Lot Size
7. Close Everything
Click
CLOSE ALL
The utility immediately closes:
Open Positions
Pending Orders
for the current chart symbol.
Typical Workflow
Open a chart.
Draw or adjust the Volume Profile rectangle.
Observe the Point of Control.
Decide your trade direction.
Enter your Risk %.
Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.
Verify the calculated lot size.
Click the desired pending order button.
Manage your trade.
Notes
This utility does not generate automatic buy or sell signals.
It is designed to assist manual traders with professional trade planning and risk management.
Always verify your trade before placing an order.
Performance depends on market conditions and broker specifications.
Installation Guide for MetaTrader 5
Open MetaTrader 5.
Log in to your MQL5 account.
Download the product from the Market tab.
Restart MetaTrader 5 if necessary.
Open the Navigator window (Ctrl + N).
Expand Expert Advisors.
Drag Range Volume Profile with Risk Management Panel onto your chart.
Ensure Algo Trading is enabled.
The trading panel and volume profile will appear automatically.
Best Practices
Use higher timeframes (H1, H4, or Daily) for more reliable Volume Profile analysis.
Keep your risk between 0.5% and 2% per trade.
Combine the Volume Profile with your preferred market structure, trend, or price action strategy.
Always test the utility on a demo account before using it on a live account.
This documentation is written in a style suitable for the MQL5 Market and gives prospective buyers clear installation steps, usage instructions, and feature explanations.