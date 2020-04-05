Totz Daily Breakout EA

Daily Breakout Pro EA

Daily Breakout Pro EA is an automated institutional-grade trading system designed to trade high-probability breakout expansions following session consolidations. Built on strict risk management, dynamic ATR volatility stops, and economic news avoidance, this EA provides reliable execution without grid, martingale, or arbitrary dangerous strategies.

🌟 Key Features

  • Session Breakout Mechanics: Automatically frames Asian session consolidation and identifies high-probability momentum breakouts.

  • Dynamic Volatility Stops: Uses Multiplied Average True Range (ATR) for adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit levels based on live market conditions.

  • Smart News Filter: Integrates MT5 Economic Calendar data to halt trade entries around high-impact news events.

  • Pro Drawdown Protection: Enforces strict Maximum Daily Trade Limits and EOD (End of Day) force-close mechanisms to limit exposure.

  • Live HUD Dashboard: Real-time on-chart telemetry displaying current equity risk, lot calculations, ATR targets, and trade stats.

  • Instant Alerts: Optional Telegram integration for instant trade updates and execution receipts directly on your phone.

  • Prop Firm Ready: Built with strict per-trade risk calculation (% of Equity) ensuring compatibility with prop firm risk models.

📊 Default Parameter Benchmark

⚠️ Important Note: The default inputs have been optimized and backtested exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-Minute (M5) timeframe.

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account Type: Hedging / Netting (ECN / Zero-Spread recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

⚙️ Default Settings Breakdown

Parameter Group Input Name Default Value Description
Session Box InpBoxStartHour 0 Asian Box Start Hour (Server)
InpBoxEndHour 5 Asian Box End Hour (Server)
InpTradeEndHour 20 Hour to stop scanning for entries
Risk & ATR InpRiskPercent 1.0 Risk % per trade based on Equity
InpATR_Period 14 ATR Period for Stop Loss
InpSL_ATR_Mult 7.0 ATR SL Multiplier
InpRR_Ratio 2.0 Take Profit Risk-to-Reward Ratio
Execution InpMaxSpread 300 Max allowed spread in Points (30 Pips)
InpSlippage 10 Max allowed slippage in Points
Protection InpMaxTradesPerDay 1 Max entries per trading day
InpCloseAllHour 22 EOD Hard-Close Server Hour

🚀 How to Install & Set Up

Step 1: Install the EA in MT5

  1. Open MetaTrader 5 and click File > Open Data Folder.

  2. Navigate to MQL5 > Experts.

  3. Copy Daily_Breakout_Simple_EA.mq5 (or compiled .ex5 ) into the Experts folder.

  4. Restart MT5 or right-click Experts in the Navigator panel and click Refresh.

Step 2: Attach to Chart

  1. Open the XAUUSD chart and switch the timeframe to M5.

  2. Drag Daily Breakout Pro EA from the Navigator window onto the chart.

  3. In the Common tab, ensure Allow Algo Trading is checked.

Step 3: Enable WebRequest (Optional for Telegram Alerts)

  1. Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.

  2. Check Allow WebRequest for listed URL.

  3. Add: [https://api.telegram.org](https://api.telegram.org)

  4. Enter your Bot Token and Chat ID in the EA inputs if using Telegram.

💡 How it Operates (Trade Rules)

  1. Range Formation: Between 00:00 and 05:00 server time, the EA builds the Asian High/Low range.

  2. Breakout Execution: After 05:00 , the EA waits for an M5 candle to close above the Asian High (Buy) or below the Asian Low (Sell).

  3. Daily Direction Filter: Long trades require price to be above Daily Open; Short trades require price to be below Daily Open.

  4. Risk Management: Position size is dynamically computed based on your selected RiskPercent and the current ATR distance.

  5. EOD Exit: If a trade remains open by 22:00 server time, the EA automatically closes it to prevent holding over spread expansion windows.


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Experts
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