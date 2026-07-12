Visual Risk Panel

https://youtu.be/E5AqInoWcFc

Visual Risk Panel Pro is a premium, lightweight utility designed specifically for manual traders who value speed, precision, and strict risk management.

Instead of typing numbers into a clunky panel or calculating position sizes on a separate app mid-trade, this utility brings interactive math directly onto your charts. Simply draw your structural zone, drag your entry or exit lines, and let the panel manage the rest flawlessly.

✨ Key Advantages

  • Zero Math Anxiety: The panel automatically calculates your exact lot size down to the decimal based on your custom risk profile.

  • Prop Firm Safety Net: Protect your equity and never breach maximum daily drawdowns by locking in exact cash risk variables before you execute.

  • Clean Trading Environment: On launch, the utility automatically sweeps away lagging visual indicator clutter so you can focus 100% on raw price action.

  • Instant & Delayed Flexibility: Seamlessly execute lightning-fast instant market orders or place structural pending orders (Stops and Limits) right from the visual lines.

🛠️ Core Features Matrix

  • Dynamic Range Box ( RangeBox ): A custom, stretchable timeline rectangle designed for accumulation, breakout, and session high/low tracking. Fully unlocked—drag and resize with absolute freedom.

  • Live Order Metrics: Real-time on-chart monitoring that updates your live risk/reward cash values, candle counters inside your zones, and pip distances instantly on every tick.

  • Anti-Flood Protection: A built-in security cooldown window that blocks accidental double-clicks or erratic trade entry spam during high-volatility news events.

  • Telegram Alert Integration: Automatically pushes comprehensive transaction logs, hit targets, and emergency exit metrics straight to your mobile device.

🎛️ Input Parameters & Configuration Guide

🎨 Visual Layout Customization

  • InpLogoFile [Default: "vrp_logo.bmp" ] — The filename of your custom 260x50 brand banner image (Must be placed in the /MQL5/Images/ folder).

  • InpHeaderBg [Default: Dark Green ] — The color theme for the panel's main title header block.

  • InpRowBg [Default: Blue ] — The background color theme applied to the text data matrix lines.

  • InpTextCol [Default: White ] — The font color used for static data titles.

📦 Breakout Box Settings

  • InpBoxColor [Default: Medium Purple ] — The visual border color of your interactive on-chart RangeBox .

  • InpBoxOpacity [Default: 30 ] — The transparency level for the highlighted price accumulation zone fill.

🚀 Execution Mode Toggles

  • InpAllowInstant [Default: true ] — Enables or disables the quick-action Market Buy and Market Sell buttons.

  • InpAllowPending [Default: true ] — Enables or disables the automated pending structure buttons (Buy/Sell Stops & Limits).

🔒 Order Security & Controls

  • InpMagicNumber [Default: 123456 ] — Unique identifier assigned to this utility's trades, preventing overlapping order conflicts with other EAs on your account.

  • InpMaxSlippage [Default: 30 Points ] — The maximum allowed price deviation for order fills before the trade is safely rejected.

  • InpCooldownSeconds [Default: 5 ] — The protective anti-flood security time window required between execution clicks.

📱 Telegram Notifications

  • InpUseTelegram [Default: false ] — Set to true to route transaction reports directly to your personal phone channel.

  • InpBotToken [Default: "YOUR_BOT_TOKEN" ] — The secure API token generated by Telegram's BotFather.

  • InpChatID [Default: "YOUR_CHAT_ID" ] — Your unique Telegram user or channel destination address.

⏰ Auto Close Management

  • InpUseHourlyClose [Default: false ] — Set to true to activate automated structural day-end position flattening.

  • InpHourToClose [Default: 22 ] — The designated hour (0-23 Server Time) to close out all open panel positions and cancel remaining pending orders.


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