📌 Project Overview

Totz Visual Risk Calculator EA is an interactive, on-chart Risk Management panel for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It replaces manual position size calculations by automatically computing appropriate lot sizes based on visual, draggable Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) lines.

Key Features

Automated Risk Calculation: Lot sizing automatically adjusts to target a specific percentage of account balance or equity.

Interactive Visual Lines: Drag-and-drop horizontal lines directly on the chart to set Entry, SL, and TP.

One-Click Execution: Instant market orders, pending stops, and limit orders directly from the dashboard panel.

Trade Management: Emergency "Close All" button for quick risk mitigation.

Anti-Flood Protection: Cooldown timer prevents accidental order spamming.

Telegram Integration: Instant order and alert notifications sent to your Telegram chat.

🛠️ How to Install

Open MT5 Data Folder: Open MetaTrader 5.

Go to File → Open Data Folder. Place the File: Navigate to MQL5 → Experts .

Paste your VisualRiskCalculator_EA.mq5 file into this folder. Compile the EA: Return to MT5 and press F4 to open the MetaEditor .

In MetaEditor, find VisualRiskCalculator_EA.mq5 in the Navigator panel on the left and double-click it.

Click the Compile button at the top (or press F7 ). Ensure there are no red errors. Allow WebRequest (Required for Telegram Alerts): Go back to MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors .

Check Allow WebRequest for listed URL .

Add: [https://api.telegram.org](https://api.telegram.org) to the allowed URL list.

Check Allow Algo Trading. Attach to Chart: In MT5, open the Navigator ( Ctrl + N ).

Drag VisualRiskCalculator_EA onto any chart.

🎮 How to Use

1. Setting Up Inputs

When attaching the EA, set your desired inputs:

Risk Percent ( InpRiskPercent ): Percentage of your account balance to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0 for 1%).

Telegram Settings: Enter your InpTGToken and InpTGChatID if you want alerts enabled.

2. Chart Interaction

Adjusting Levels: Click and drag the on-chart Entry , SL , or TP horizontal lines. The dashboard will instantly update the calculated lot size, cash risk, cash reward, and Risk-to-Reward ratio.

Toggling Mode: Click the MODE: BUY / SELL button on the panel to flip between Buy and Sell modes.

3. Executing Orders

Click any of the panel buttons to execute your setup: