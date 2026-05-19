JAGI22 EA is a powerful gold trading

Overview

JAGI22 EA — Professional XAUUSD Grid Execution System

JAGI22 EA is a professional dual-side stop grid trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The strategy is built around controlled execution, fixed stop loss protection, break-even automation, and intelligent trailing management instead of dangerous martingale recovery systems.

The EA uses pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop structures to capture strong directional movement while maintaining controlled exposure and predefined risk parameters.

Core Features

• Dual-side Buy Stop & Sell Stop grid execution

• Fixed Stop Loss on every trade

• Automatic Break-Even protection

• Dynamic trailing stop management

• Spread filter protection

• Market speed / volatility filter

• Time-based trading session filter

• Automatic cycle reset system

• One complete side closes → opposite side reset logic

• Designed for high-volatility XAUUSD environments

Risk Management

Unlike aggressive martingale systems, JAGI22 EA uses controlled lot sizing and fixed risk structures.

Recommended Starting Balance:

• Approximately $500 account balance for 0.01 lot size configuration

Recommended Usage:

• XAUUSD only

• Low-to-medium risk profile

• VPS recommended for stable execution

VPS Recommendation

For best performance and uninterrupted execution, a low-latency Forex VPS is strongly recommended.

Recommended VPS Specifications:

• 2+ GB RAM

• SSD Storage

• Stable 24/7 uptime

• MT5 optimized environment

• Low latency connection to broker server

A VPS helps maintain:

• Faster order execution

• Stable trailing stop updates

• Continuous operation during internet/power outages

• Better performance during volatile market conditions

Strategy Logic

Places Buy Stop orders above market price Places Sell Stop orders below market price Activated trades receive fixed SL protection Break-even activates automatically after defined profit distance Trailing stop manages extended moves dynamically Once one side fully completes, opposite-side exposure resets automatically Speed and spread filters prevent poor market entries

Suitable For

• Traders looking for structured automation

• Users who prefer controlled grid execution

• Gold (XAUUSD) traders

• Traders avoiding high-risk martingale systems

• Users wanting fixed-risk automated management

Important Note

This system is grid-based but designed with controlled exposure, stop-loss protection, and managed execution logic to reduce unnecessary risk escalation. Proper money management and VPS usage are strongly recommended for long-term stability.