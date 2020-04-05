Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla

Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla

Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It combines high-speed execution with an advanced recovery-based strategy to manage market movements dynamically while providing flexible risk control options.

The EA features a unique Validation Mode System, allowing traders to select the trading intensity according to their risk preference and account size.

Validation Modes

Low Mode

  • Designed for conservative trading.

  • Lower recovery exposure and reduced risk level.

  • Suitable for smaller accounts and traders who prefer a more balanced approach.

Medium Mode

  • Balanced setting between risk and recovery performance.

  • Provides increased recovery capability compared to Low Mode.

  • Suitable for traders looking for a moderate trading approach.

High Mode

  • Designed for experienced traders who understand higher risk strategies.

  • Provides approximately 3x the recovery and profit potential compared to Low Mode.

  • Higher exposure means higher risk, requiring proper account management.

Key Features

  • High-Speed Market Execution

  • Intelligent Recovery-Based Strategy

  • Flexible Validation Mode Selection

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Smart Trade Management

  • Automated Recovery Logic

  • Risk Control Features

  • VPS Optimized Performance

  • Fully Automated Operation

Recommended Setup

  • A low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for stable 24/7 operation and faster execution.

  • A Cent account is recommended for initial testing and safer evaluation before moving to a standard account.

  • Use a reliable broker with low spreads and fast execution.

  • Select the Validation Mode according to your balance, risk tolerance, and trading experience.

Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla gives traders the flexibility to choose between conservative, balanced, and aggressive recovery settings while maintaining automated execution and professional trade management.

Risk Warning: This Expert Advisor uses a recovery-based trading approach. Higher Validation Modes increase recovery capability but also increase exposure and risk. No automated trading system can guarantee profits in all market conditions. Always test on a demo or Cent account first and apply proper money management.


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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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3.43 (28)
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.86 (507)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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5 (7)
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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// ===================== INPUTS ===================== input bool InpValidationPatch = true; // FALSE FOR USE EA input group "---- GENERAL SETTINGS ----" input double LotSize = 0.01; input int MagicNumber = 5555; input int MaxSpread = 500; input int Slippage = 1000; input int TradeLockMinutes = 0; input int BE_Profit_Points = 500; // FIX #8: Separate grid step tolerance from order slippage // On XAUUSD Daily, EntryStep is large so a tight tolerance is needed. // This replaces the old Slippage-as-
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