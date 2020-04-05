Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla

Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It combines high-speed execution with an advanced recovery-based strategy to manage market movements dynamically while providing flexible risk control options.

The EA features a unique Validation Mode System, allowing traders to select the trading intensity according to their risk preference and account size.

Validation Modes

Low Mode

Designed for conservative trading.

Lower recovery exposure and reduced risk level.

Suitable for smaller accounts and traders who prefer a more balanced approach.

Medium Mode

Balanced setting between risk and recovery performance.

Provides increased recovery capability compared to Low Mode.

Suitable for traders looking for a moderate trading approach.

High Mode

Designed for experienced traders who understand higher risk strategies.

Provides approximately 3x the recovery and profit potential compared to Low Mode.

Higher exposure means higher risk, requiring proper account management.

Key Features

High-Speed Market Execution

Intelligent Recovery-Based Strategy

Flexible Validation Mode Selection

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

Smart Trade Management

Automated Recovery Logic

Risk Control Features

VPS Optimized Performance

Fully Automated Operation

Recommended Setup

A low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for stable 24/7 operation and faster execution.

A Cent account is recommended for initial testing and safer evaluation before moving to a standard account.

Use a reliable broker with low spreads and fast execution.

Select the Validation Mode according to your balance, risk tolerance, and trading experience.

Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla gives traders the flexibility to choose between conservative, balanced, and aggressive recovery settings while maintaining automated execution and professional trade management.

Risk Warning: This Expert Advisor uses a recovery-based trading approach. Higher Validation Modes increase recovery capability but also increase exposure and risk. No automated trading system can guarantee profits in all market conditions. Always test on a demo or Cent account first and apply proper money management.