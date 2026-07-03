Funded Prop Firm With Xauusd M5 Signal Indicator

INTRODUCTION PRICE

USD49 - 8x Left! (ongoing)

USD69 - Next 10x buyers

USD99 - Next 10x buyers

Pass Challenges. Protect Funded Accounts. Trade Gold With Confidence.


Designed specifically for Prop Firm traders who want to pass challenges, protect funded accounts, and trade XAUUSD Gold with a structured non-repainting signal system.


Most traders fail Prop Firm Challenges for one simple reason: they enter too early, chase price, overtrade, or trade against market direction.

Funded Prop Firm With Xauusd M5 Signal Indicator was developed specifically to help traders solve this problem.

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe, this indicator provides a clean and structured trading framework that helps traders identify high-probability opportunities without cluttering charts with dozens of confusing indicators.

No complicated analysis.
No indicator overload.
No guesswork.

Simply wait for a confirmed setup and follow the signal.


3 BUILT-IN TRADING MODES FOR PROP FIRM TRADERS

Trading Mode Description
LOW RISK MODE Designed for traders prioritising account protection, drawdown control and challenge consistency. Uses the strictest filtering conditions to focus on higher-quality setups. Ideal for funded accounts and traders approaching drawdown limits.
LOW-MED RISK MODE Designed for traders seeking a balance between account protection and opportunity generation. Maintains structured TrendBox filtering while allowing additional trade opportunities. Suitable for both Challenge and Funded phases.
MED-HIGH FAST SCALPING Designed for traders targeting faster challenge progression and increased market participation. Generates more trade opportunities while maintaining the core TrendBox framework. Suitable for experienced traders who are comfortable managing higher trading activity and risk exposure.

PASS CHALLENGES YOUR WAY

Every Prop Firm trader has different objectives.

Some focus on protecting funded accounts and minimising drawdown. Others seek a balance between consistency and growth. Some traders aim to accelerate challenge completion through increased trading opportunities.

Funded Prop Firm With XAUUSD M5 Signal Indicator allows you to select the mode that best matches your objectives and risk tolerance.


WHY THIS IS DIFFERENT

Most indicators generate endless signals. Some repaint. Others require traders to combine multiple indicators before making a decision.

Funded Prop Firm With Xauusd M5 Signal Indicator takes a different approach.

The proprietary TrendBox structure automatically tracks market direction and highlights potential opportunities through a simple visual framework.

When a valid opportunity appears, a clear BUY or SELL arrow is displayed directly on the chart.

Spend less time analysing and more time executing quality trades.

KEY FEATURES

Designed specifically for XAUUSD Gold
Optimized for M5 trading
Built for Prop Firm trading environments
Clear BUY and SELL arrow signals
Built-in trend filtering
Built-in entry filtering
Non-repainting confirmed TrendBox methodology
Mobile Push Notifications
Email Notifications
Popup Alerts
Clean chart layout
Simple visual decision making

HOW IT WORKS

  • TrendBox changes direction
  • A BUY or SELL arrow appears
  • Alert notifications are triggered
  • The trader executes according to their risk management plan
The indicator performs all calculations internally so traders can focus on execution rather than analysis.

NON-REPAINTING CONFIRMED TRENDBOX TECHNOLOGY

One of the biggest frustrations among traders is repainting indicators.

ProfitFX TrendBox Signal Gold uses confirmed candle closes for TrendBox confirmation.

Once a TrendBox direction has been confirmed and the candle closes, the historical box remains stable and does not continuously redraw itself.

This creates a more reliable chart review experience and helps traders evaluate market behaviour with confidence.

BUILT FOR PROP FIRM TRADERS

Most challenge failures occur because traders:
  • Overtrade
  • Take low-quality setups
  • Enter against the prevailing direction
  • Allow emotions to override their trading plan
The goal is not to increase trading frequency.

The goal is to improve trading quality.

SUITABLE FOR

FTMO
The5ers
FundedNext
Funding Pips
E8 Markets
Alpha Capital
And all other Prop Firm Brokers not mentioned above
All Retail Broker Accounts

WHO THIS INDICATOR IS FOR

  • Gold traders seeking a structured approach
  • Prop Firm challenge participants
  • Funded account traders
  • Intraday traders
  • M5 traders
  • Traders who prefer simple visual signals
  • Traders looking to reduce emotional decision making

WHO THIS INDICATOR IS NOT FOR

  • Traders looking for a fully automated EA
  • Traders who constantly switch between multiple markets
  • Traders seeking hundreds of signals every day
  • Traders unwilling to use proper risk management

INSTANT ALERTS

  • TrendBox Direction Change Alerts
  • BUY Signal Alerts
  • SELL Signal Alerts
  • Mobile Push Notifications
  • Email Notifications
  • Popup Notifications

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Instrument Timeframe Trading Style
XAUUSD (Gold) M5 Scalping - Intraday Trading

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does the indicator repaint especially the Buy/ Sell Arrow Entry?
Absolute No Repaint after candle closed. All the Arrow Entry and Box color remain stable and not repainting after candle closed.

Q: Which market is this indicator designed for?
XAUUSD (Gold).

Q: Which timeframe should I use?
M5 only.

Q: Can I use it with Prop Firms?
Yes. Suitable for FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext, Funding Pips, E8 Markets and many other funded account providers.

Q: Can I use it with a retail broker?
Yes. The indicator works on standard retail broker accounts.

Q: Is there any alert and notifications?
Yes, the Buy/ Sell Arrow Entry have alert and support push notification to your mobile and email.

Q: Can I instant entry after the Buy/ Sell Arrow appear/ Entry notifications?
Yes, you can instant entry as you are not required to do any analysis. That hard part is already done by the Indicator system.

Q: Which trading mode should I use?
Low Risk Mode is designed for traders prioritising account protection, drawdown management and higher setup selectivity. Low-Med Risk Mode is designed for traders seeking a balance between setup quality and trading frequency.

Q: Is this an Expert Advisor?
No. This is a trading indicator providing visual signals and alerts.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

Trading leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARIPoint
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1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
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Indicators
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ORB Seeker MT5
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Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
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5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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