SureETF

  • Experts
  • Looi Kah Fung
    Looi Kah Fung

    Looi Kah Fung

    I'm an independent algorithmic trading systems developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor design, based in Malaysia. Under the A1 brand, I build institutional-style automated trading systems from the ground up — strategy logic, risk management, licensing infrastructure, and dashboard
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

WHAT IS SureETF Portfolio EA?

SureETF Portfolio EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for index exchange-traded funds on MetaTrader 5 — specifically SPY (S&P 500 ETF) and QQQ (Nasdaq-100 ETF). It runs seven independent, rules-based strategies side by side as a single diversified portfolio, rather than betting on one trading idea. No martingale. No grid. No fixed-price averaging in.

Every position is opened and closed on signal, never on a fixed schedule, and every strategy is re-evaluated once per session, near the market close, by a shared portfolio engine that ranks and allocates between competing signals automatically.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

SureETF Portfolio EA evaluates SPY and QQQ once per session, close to the close, watching for short-term oscillator extremes, multi-session down-streaks, and sessions that fail to confirm a breakout or a strong close.

Index ETFs like SPY and QQQ spend the large majority of their history in a long-term uptrend — SPY has closed above its own 200-day moving average on roughly 77% of all trading days since November 1993. That structural upward bias is the actual reason a portfolio weighted toward buying short-term weakness, rather than shorting strength, has a genuine statistical tailwind on these two products specifically. It would not carry the same edge on an instrument without that long-term character.

When more than one strategy signals in the same session, the portfolio ranks the candidates by each strategy's own historical profit factor and allocates the account's available open-position budget accordingly, instead of firing every signal at once.

KEY FEATURES

Seven-Strategy Architecture: each strategy targets a distinct, independently documented statistical pattern — oversold-oscillator reversion, failed-breakout reversal, multi-day down-streak bounce, and others — rather than variations on the same idea, so the seven return streams tend to be only loosely correlated with each other.

Portfolio-Wide Position Cap: a shared limit on concurrently open positions across all seven strategies, with entries ranked and filled by each strategy's own track record.

Near-Close Execution: all strategies are evaluated once per session, close to the market close, avoiding intraday noise while still capturing the overnight and next-session follow-through these patterns are built around.

Signal-Based Exits: no fixed take-profit or stop-loss price target — every open position is re-evaluated against its own exit condition each session.

Global Drawdown Safeguard: an account-level equity drawdown limit that can pause new entries and, if needed, close every open position across the portfolio.

Spread Filter: entries and exits defer automatically when the current spread is unfavorable.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

  • Martingale: NEVER
  • Grid / Averaging In: NEVER
  • Exit Logic: Signal-based, re-evaluated every session
  • Portfolio Drawdown Safeguard: ACTIVE
  • Spread Filter: ACTIVE
  • Independent Per-Strategy Risk: ACTIVE

REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbols: SPY (S&P 500 ETF), QQQ (Nasdaq-100 ETF)
  • Chart Timeframe: Daily, evaluated near the session close
  • VPS: Recommended, for reliable near-close execution timing
  • Broker: IC Markets (Live) 

RISK WARNING

Trading index ETFs carries risk, including risk of loss of principal. The long-term upward bias described above is a documented historical market characteristic, not a guarantee of future results. Past performance, whether from backtesting or live trading, does not guarantee future performance. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


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PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
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