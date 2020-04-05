SureETF

  • Эксперты
  • Looi Kah Fung
    Looi Kah Fung

    Looi Kah Fung

    I'm an independent algorithmic trading systems developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor design, based in Malaysia. Under the A1 brand, I build institutional-style automated trading systems from the ground up — strategy logic, risk management, licensing infrastructure, and dashboard
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5

WHAT IS SureETF Portfolio EA?

SureETF Portfolio EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for index exchange-traded funds on MetaTrader 5 — specifically SPY (S&P 500 ETF) and QQQ (Nasdaq-100 ETF). It runs seven independent, rules-based strategies side by side as a single diversified portfolio, rather than betting on one trading idea. No martingale. No grid. No fixed-price averaging in.

Every position is opened and closed on signal, never on a fixed schedule, and every strategy is re-evaluated once per session, near the market close, by a shared portfolio engine that ranks and allocates between competing signals automatically.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

SureETF Portfolio EA evaluates SPY and QQQ once per session, close to the close, watching for short-term oscillator extremes, multi-session down-streaks, and sessions that fail to confirm a breakout or a strong close.

Index ETFs like SPY and QQQ spend the large majority of their history in a long-term uptrend — SPY has closed above its own 200-day moving average on roughly 77% of all trading days since November 1993. That structural upward bias is the actual reason a portfolio weighted toward buying short-term weakness, rather than shorting strength, has a genuine statistical tailwind on these two products specifically. It would not carry the same edge on an instrument without that long-term character.

When more than one strategy signals in the same session, the portfolio ranks the candidates by each strategy's own historical profit factor and allocates the account's available open-position budget accordingly, instead of firing every signal at once.

KEY FEATURES

Seven-Strategy Architecture: each strategy targets a distinct, independently documented statistical pattern — oversold-oscillator reversion, failed-breakout reversal, multi-day down-streak bounce, and others — rather than variations on the same idea, so the seven return streams tend to be only loosely correlated with each other.

Portfolio-Wide Position Cap: a shared limit on concurrently open positions across all seven strategies, with entries ranked and filled by each strategy's own track record.

Near-Close Execution: all strategies are evaluated once per session, close to the market close, avoiding intraday noise while still capturing the overnight and next-session follow-through these patterns are built around.

Signal-Based Exits: no fixed take-profit or stop-loss price target — every open position is re-evaluated against its own exit condition each session.

Global Drawdown Safeguard: an account-level equity drawdown limit that can pause new entries and, if needed, close every open position across the portfolio.

Spread Filter: entries and exits defer automatically when the current spread is unfavorable.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

  • Martingale: NEVER
  • Grid / Averaging In: NEVER
  • Exit Logic: Signal-based, re-evaluated every session
  • Portfolio Drawdown Safeguard: ACTIVE
  • Spread Filter: ACTIVE
  • Independent Per-Strategy Risk: ACTIVE

REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbols: SPY (S&P 500 ETF), QQQ (Nasdaq-100 ETF)
  • Chart Timeframe: Daily, evaluated near the session close
  • VPS: Recommended, for reliable near-close execution timing
  • Broker: IC Markets (Live) 

RISK WARNING

Trading index ETFs carries risk, including risk of loss of principal. The long-term upward bias described above is a documented historical market characteristic, not a guarantee of future results. Past performance, whether from backtesting or live trading, does not guarantee future performance. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


Рекомендуем также
Your Grox EA MT5
Dilipbhai Mavjibhai Makwana
Эксперты
Your Grox EA   –   The Next Evolution in Automated Trading Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a   unique Buy and Sell strategy . Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this   EA follows the trend with precision , leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators. Revolutionary Buy Sell Powered Strategy: This cutting-edge advisor doesn’t rely on ordinary trading logic— it utilizes your exclusive strategy and optimized se
Hakeem Golden Guard
Abdul Hakeem 'amur Salim Aamir Al Hajri
Эксперты
Hakeem Golden Guard Protect Profits. Cut Losses. Let Winners Run. ---  Professional Advanced Trade Management System Take full control of your trades with institutional-grade trade protection logic. Hakeem Golden Guard is designed for serious traders who demand: • Precision • Discipline • Capital Protection • Intelligent Profit Management Built and refined through extensive testing on both LIVE and DEMO accounts. ---  What Makes It Different This is NOT a basic trailing stop EA. Hakeem
Gold 5 minutes strategy
Mohanad Layth Muslim Radhi
Эксперты
MultiIndicatorEA Pro v2.0 Advanced Triple-Confirmation Trading System with Dynamic Swing Protection OVERVIEW Gold scalper Pro   is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution engineered for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify high-probability market reversals through   triple-indicator convergence . By synergistically combining   RSI, Money Flow Index (MFI), and Stochastic Oscillator , the EA captures precise entry signals at market extremes while implementing institutional-grade risk managem
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (4)
Эксперты
Робот пытается спасти убыточные сделки. Если сделка двинется в убыточном направлении, сработает алгоритм зоны восстановления (Zone Recovery algorithm). На двух ценовых уровнях определяются начальные точки серии покупок и продаж. Для каждого из двух сделок устанавливаются по две точки выхода (выше и ниже). При достижении одной из точек выхода, все сделки закрываются с суммарной прибылью или в зоне безубытка. Версия для MT4 Использование Общие настройки Close_All: закрыть все сделки Magic: магиче
Skyway breakout scalping
Patel Manojkumar
Эксперты
skyway traders provides copy tradding , algo service and course this algo is based on breakout strategy with trailing stoploss which is best feature of this algo you can use on eurusd with default setting and you may change the 400tp points and set 10% risk of per trade msg me for discound or get more details about algo  telegram id- @pb150817 A breakout represents a price movement after a period of consolidation, often characterized by increasing volume and volatility. Basically, trader
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Эксперты
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
ACTrendRider
Cedric Jose Bernardino Antonio
Эксперты
ACTrendRider – Advanced Trend Following Expert Advisor Institutional-grade, low-risk, swing-based trend follower Premium quality comes at a premium value: ACTrendRider is a lifetime investment into your algorithmic portfolio. Optimized for gold (XAUUSD) and volatile trending assets MQL5 Market compliant – simple to install, ready to trade ACTrendRider is a professional trading robot designed to ride clean market trends. It combines multiple confirmation filters to avoid noise and opti
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
BTC Master Pro — ваш надежный инструмент для дисциплинированной торговли Bitcoin. Новая версия теперь усилена искусственным интеллектом OpenAI , обеспечивая более точное исполнение сделок и улучшенную фильтрацию торговых сигналов в условиях высокой волатильности крипторынка. Этот профессиональный торговый робот разработан специально для торговли Bitcoin (BTCUSD) на платформе MetaTrader 5 , с акцентом на структурированное исполнение, контролируемую нагрузку на депозит и интеллектуальное управлени
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.75 (106)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
WIN Trend Follow 9 21
Aguinaldo Ferreira Costa
Эксперты
Trend Follow Pro: Domine a Tendência com Precisão O Trend Follow Pro é um robô de negociação (Expert Advisor) desenvolvido para capturar movimentos direcionais no mercado. Ele utiliza a clássica e poderosa estratégia de cruzamento de Médias Móveis Exponenciais (EMA) , otimizada com filtros de segurança e uma interface visual moderna que permite o acompanhamento em tempo real diretamente no gráfico. Como ele funciona? O princípio de funcionamento é baseado na dinâmica de preços: Sinal de Compra:
CloseAllOrders in a button
ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
Эксперты
CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
Session Sweep Pro
Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
5 (2)
Эксперты
Стартовое предложение: Вступительная цена действует ограниченное время. Ранние покупатели получают полный доступ по специальной стартовой скидке до повышения цены. Стратегия Institutional Session Sweep Никаких преувеличенных обещаний, нереалистичных оптимизаций или иллюзий. Только проверенная стратегия, основанная на реальной рыночной логике. SessionSweep — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для захвата разворотов после снятия ликвидности на ключевых торговых сессиях. Основан
Gold Correlator
Wilna Barnard
Эксперты
Gold Correlator EA (XAUUSD · M5) Обзор Gold Correlator EA — это автоматический советник для торговли XAUUSD на таймфрейме M5 . Основная логика основана на фильтре корреляции с EURUSD , который служит главным механизмом подтверждения сделок. Советник открывает пробойные сделки только тогда, когда движение EURUSD совпадает с направлением золота, что обеспечивает поддержку сделок динамикой доллара США на двух рынках одновременно. Такой подход помогает отфильтровывать ложные пробои и повышает качес
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
Titan Forge Gold Engine
Shipra Gupta
Эксперты
Titan Forge Gold Engine — AI-вдохновленная торговая система для золота на MetaTrader 5 Titan Forge Gold Engine — это полностью автоматизированный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD. Вдохновленный современными нейронными моделями принятия решений, Titan Forge объединяет несколько технических сигналов в структурированную аналитическую систему, которая оценивает силу тренда, волатильность, потенциал пробоя и рыночные условия перед исполнением сде
PropScore Pro XAU
Sharique
Эксперты
PropScore Pro PropScore Pro is a complete scoring engine for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike basic Expert Advisors that trade on simple crossovers, PropScore calculates a weighted confluence score based on seven different market factors. A trade is only executed when the score exceeds your defined threshold, ensuring high-probability setups. Live Performance and Backtest Results Profit Factor: 1.83 Monthly Growth: +150% (Aggressive Mode) Risk Management: Integrated Daily Loss Limit (Prop Firm Ready) How
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Эксперты
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Only Gold XAU
Ramzi Abuwarda
Эксперты
ONLY GOLD EA Expert — это высокоэффективный торговый робот для золота (XAUUSD EA), разработанный для точной и автоматизированной торговли на платформе MetaTrader 4. В отличие от универсальных Forex-роботов, данная автоматическая торговая система сосредоточена исключительно на золоте (XAUUSD) — одном из самых ликвидных и волатильных активов на рынке Forex, что обеспечивает более чистые сигналы, точный вход в рынок и эффективное исполнение сделок. Этот советник MT4 создан для трейдеров, которые це
Azazim Pro
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Azazim Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, developed using advanced quantitative modeling and algorithmic logic. The strategy is built on structured market analysis principles, combining price action evaluation, volatility adaptation, and rule-based execution. It operates fully automatically and applies predefined risk controls to every trade. Azazim Pro is designed for traders seeking systematic execution without emotional interference. Core Strategy Logic Azazim
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Эксперты
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
Sentinel Heikin Ashi
Daniel Eduardo San Martin
Эксперты
Хотите максимизировать прибыль и минимизировать риски? SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi сочетает сигналы Heikin-Ashi с мощным управлением рисками модуля SENTINEL, оптимизированного для предоставления вам продвинутых, но простых в использовании инструментов. Начальные точки (тестирование на исторических данных в 2024 году): EURUSD M15 , XAUUSD M12 , USDJPY M5 · Адаптируется к различным активам и временным интервалам Идентификация точных возможностей : Получайте прибыльные сделки благодаря сочетанию сигнало
ForexM
Marius Civilis
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический торговый советник ForexM Советник ForexM торгует акциями в соответствии с профессиональным анализом рынка в режиме реального времени. Все выставленные ордера имеют рыночное исполнение и хорошо взвешены благодаря работе рыночных аналитиков в режиме реального времени. Советник поставляется с лучшими начальными настройками и готов к работе. Функции: - Полностью автоматизированная торговля. - Управление рисками. - Работает на любом количестве инструментов одновременно. -
Fx Navdeep EA
Navdeep Sharma
Эксперты
Fx Navdeep EA - High Yield Gold Scalper & Grid System Fx Navdeep EA is an automated trading tool specially designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines fast scalping with a grid strategy to capture small price movements and deliver high potential returns. Key Strategy & Features: - Pair & Timeframe: Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Works consistently across any timeframe. - Strategy: High-frequency scalping combined with a grid execution system to take advantage of short-term volatility.
Weekly Gold Pro
Handy Ban
Эксперты
GoldWeeklyPro GoldWeeklyPro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a rule-based technical strategy. The Expert Advisor operates on higher timeframes and opens trades only when predefined technical conditions are met. Strategy Overview The Expert Advisor evaluates market conditions using a combination of trend filters, momentum indicators, and price pattern detection. Trade entries are generated only when the internal strategy criteria are satisfied. Primary Log
FREE
Gold Excel Trader
Andrew Pun Magar
Эксперты
After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. No Grid, No Martingale This time for XAUUSD, this strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03... the bare minimum possible on $1k account. The DD has remained below 10%.  As Buffet says "There are two rules to making money: 1) Never lose money and 2) Never forget rule no.1"  Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
3 (2)
Эксперты
Эта стратегия сочетает   конверт Надарая-Уотсона ,   RSI (индекс относительной силы)   и   ATR Stop Loss Finder , чтобы находить надежные торговые сигналы и управлять стоп-лоссом на основе волатильности. Подходит для   следования за трендом и торговли на откатах . Как работает: •   Конверт Надарая-Уотсона   – индикатор, основанный на регрессионном сглаживании, определяет динамические уровни поддержки и сопротивления. •   RSI   – измеряет силу тренда и выявляет перекупленность/перепроданность.
FREE
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет Трейдеры! Представляю Стратегию "Дуэнде", Дуэнде — это алгоритм, который обнаруживает шаблоны различных высоких и низких уровней, где они остаются постоянными, чтобы делать хорошие входы, с системой восстановления, запрашивающей различные вещи, такие как безубыточность, и пересечения между одноранговыми узлами. Доказано, что он без проблем контролирует несколько валют, с мощным контролем новостей во время рынка. можно управлять всеми необходимыми символами Моя стратегия оптимизирована
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Эксперты
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Эксперты
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Эксперты
Full Throttle DMX - Реальная стратегия,   реальные результаты   Full Throttle DMX — это мультивалютный торговый советник, предназначенный для работы с валютными парами EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP и AUDNZD. Система построена на классическом торговом подходе, используя известные технические индикаторы и проверенную рыночную логику. Советник содержит 10 независимых стратегий, каждая из которых предназначена для выявления различных рыночных условий и возможностей. В отличие от многих современных
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (15)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Другие продукты этого автора
Liquidity Grab X MT5
Looi Kah Fung
Индикаторы
Liquidity Grab X — Liquidity Sweep & Grab Detector (MT5) Full Description Liquidity Grab X is a free rule-based indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that identifies liquidity grabs — moments where price sweeps above a prior swing high or below a prior swing low, triggers resting stop orders, and then rejects back into range. These sweeps are commonly used by price-action and smart-money-concept (SMC) traders as a sign of exhaustion or a potential reversal trigger. How It Works Pivot Detec
FREE
Liquidity Grab X
Looi Kah Fung
Индикаторы
Liquidity Grab X — Liquidity Sweep & Grab Detector (MT4 & MT5) Liquidity Grab X automatically detects buyside and sellside liquidity sweeps (stop-hunts) at swing pivots and classifies each grab by strength — helping you spot exhaustion moves and potential reversal zones in real time, with instant push notifications to your phone. Full Description Liquidity Grab X is a free rule-based indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that identifies liquidity grabs — moments where price sweeps above a
FREE
Dashboard X
Looi Kah Fung
Утилиты
Dashboard X — Multi-EA Portfolio Observability Monitor Running several EAs on one account and tired of alt-tabbing between charts to know where you actually stand? Dashboard X turns any chart into a full-screen account command center — real-time balance, equity, today's and monthly P/L, open positions, drawdown, and risk exposure, all in one adaptive view. This is a monitor, not a trading robot. Dashboard X places no orders, modifies no positions, and closes nothing. It only reads your account s
FREE
SureNAS100
Looi Kah Fung
Эксперты
WHAT IS SureNAS100 EA? SureNAS100 EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for the NAS100 index CFD on MetaTrader 5. It runs a single, fully documented strategy — the opening range breakout — rather than a basket of overlapping ideas. No martingale. No grid. No fixed-price averaging in. One trade per day, opened only on a confirmed breakout, closed by a predefined reward-to-risk target that the stop advances toward automatically as the trade proves itself. Every position is opened on signal
SureTripleCombo3X
Looi Kah Fung
Эксперты
WHAT IS SureTripleCombo3X? WinRate: 90% SureTripleCombo3X is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and USTEC as one coordinated portfolio rather than three separate systems. A single fresh-zone swing-breakout strategy runs across all three instruments in parallel, with entries qualified against price structure — not a fixed schedule or indicator crossover — and every open position managed from entry onward by an active trailing stop. No martingale. No grid
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв