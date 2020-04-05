Fx Navdeep EA

Fx Navdeep EA - High Yield Gold Scalper & Grid System

Fx Navdeep EA is an automated trading tool specially designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines fast scalping with a grid strategy to capture small price movements and deliver high potential returns.


Key Strategy & Features:

- Pair & Timeframe: Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Works consistently across any timeframe.
- Strategy: High-frequency scalping combined with a grid execution system to take advantage of short-term volatility.
- High Return Focus: Designed for traders looking for aggressive balance growth.
- Fully Automated: Runs 24/5 on your terminal without manual intervention.

Risk & Account Recommendations:
- Minimum Capital: $500 on a Cent Account (Recommended for maximum safety and grid margin support).
- Stop Loss: This EA operates WITHOUT a fixed Stop Loss (uses grid recovery). Proper equity management is essential.
- High Impact News: Highly recommended to turn off the EA during major high-impact news events (CPI, NFP, FOMC) to protect capital.
- VPS Required: Requires a stable VPS (Virtual Private Server) running 24/7 for low latency and smooth execution.

Direct Support & Contact:
Have questions, need set files, or require setup guidance? Connect directly with us:
- Instagram: @fx_navdeep
- Telegram: @fx_navdeep
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BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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