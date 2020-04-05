SureTripleCombo3X

  • Experts
  • Looi Kah Fung
    Looi Kah Fung

    Looi Kah Fung

    I'm an independent algorithmic trading systems developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor design, based in Malaysia. Under the A1 brand, I build institutional-style automated trading systems from the ground up — strategy logic, risk management, licensing infrastructure, and dashboard
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

WHAT IS SureTripleCombo3X? WinRate: 90%

SureTripleCombo3X is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and USTEC as one coordinated portfolio rather than three separate systems. A single fresh-zone swing-breakout strategy runs across all three instruments in parallel, with entries qualified against price structure — not a fixed schedule or indicator crossover — and every open position managed from entry onward by an active trailing stop. No martingale. No grid. No fixed price averaging-in.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

On each new bar, SureTripleCombo3X detects confirmed swing highs and swing lows on each instrument and arms a pending stop order exactly at any level price has not yet traded back through — a "fresh zone." A break above a swing high arms a buy stop; a break below a swing low arms a sell stop. Once filled, the position carries a fixed protective stop-loss as a hard backstop, but the actual exit is driven entirely by an active trailing stop that locks in profit as the market moves in its favor — no trade is waiting on a fixed take-profit price to be hit. Unfilled pending orders expire automatically, and the pool of eligible swing levels is refreshed and pruned continuously so stale structure never sits live indefinitely.

Because the three instruments run independently within the same portfolio engine — each with its own magic number, spread limit, and position sizing — a quiet session on one instrument doesn't affect signal generation or risk on the other two.

KEY FEATURES

  • Three-Instrument Portfolio: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and USTEC trade in parallel from a single EA instance, each fully isolated by magic number, spread filter, and lot sizing.
  • Fresh-Zone Swing Detection: entries are qualified against price structure — a swing level only stays eligible while price has not already traded back through it.
  • Trailing-Stop Exit Management: every position is managed by an active trailing stop from entry onward, with a fixed stop-loss as the only hard backstop.
  • Balance-Proportional Position Sizing: lot size scales automatically with account balance per instrument; fixed-lot and fixed-percent-risk modes are also available.
  • Session-Aware Order Handling: live trading-session checks (not a hardcoded weekly clock) confirm an instrument is actually tradeable before any order is sent, and pending orders are cleared ahead of the weekly close.
  • Spread & Anti-Slippage Filters: entries defer automatically when the current spread is unfavorable, and failed order sends are retried with a short backoff.
  • Commercial-Grade Dashboard: a live on-chart panel showing per-instrument pending/position counts and floating P/L, portfolio-wide totals, account balance/equity, and current trading-window status.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

  • Martingale: NEVER
  • Grid / Averaging In: NEVER
  • Entry Logic: Fresh-zone swing breakout, evaluated per new bar per instrument
  • Exit Logic: Active trailing stop from entry; fixed stop-loss as a hard backstop only
  • Spread Filter: ACTIVE
  • Anti-Slippage Retry Engine: ACTIVE
  • Session-Table Safeguard: ACTIVE
  • Independent Per-Instrument Risk: ACTIVE

REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Instruments traded: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, USTEC (broker symbol suffixes/prefixes auto-detected)
  • Chart to attach: XAUUSD, M15 — this drives a reliable, near-continuous tick stream for the portfolio engine; each instrument's own trading logic runs independently of the attached chart's timeframe
  • Account type: ECN, low spread
  • Broker: Vantage Markets or IC Markets (live)
  • VPS: Required — a low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for reliable order placement and trailing-stop management
  • Backtest: Every tick based on real ticks for complete mimicking of real trade environment. Don't use every ticks modelling for this EA backtest. 

RISK WARNING

Trading XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and USTEC carries risk, including risk of loss of principal. Cryptocurrency and index CFDs in particular can experience rapid, large price movements. Past performance, whether from backtesting or live trading, does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


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4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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