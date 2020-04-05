WHAT IS SureTripleCombo3X? WinRate: 90%

SureTripleCombo3X is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and USTEC as one coordinated portfolio rather than three separate systems. A single fresh-zone swing-breakout strategy runs across all three instruments in parallel, with entries qualified against price structure — not a fixed schedule or indicator crossover — and every open position managed from entry onward by an active trailing stop. No martingale. No grid. No fixed price averaging-in.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

On each new bar, SureTripleCombo3X detects confirmed swing highs and swing lows on each instrument and arms a pending stop order exactly at any level price has not yet traded back through — a "fresh zone." A break above a swing high arms a buy stop; a break below a swing low arms a sell stop. Once filled, the position carries a fixed protective stop-loss as a hard backstop, but the actual exit is driven entirely by an active trailing stop that locks in profit as the market moves in its favor — no trade is waiting on a fixed take-profit price to be hit. Unfilled pending orders expire automatically, and the pool of eligible swing levels is refreshed and pruned continuously so stale structure never sits live indefinitely.

Because the three instruments run independently within the same portfolio engine — each with its own magic number, spread limit, and position sizing — a quiet session on one instrument doesn't affect signal generation or risk on the other two.

KEY FEATURES

Three-Instrument Portfolio: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and USTEC trade in parallel from a single EA instance, each fully isolated by magic number, spread filter, and lot sizing.

XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and USTEC trade in parallel from a single EA instance, each fully isolated by magic number, spread filter, and lot sizing. Fresh-Zone Swing Detection: entries are qualified against price structure — a swing level only stays eligible while price has not already traded back through it.

entries are qualified against price structure — a swing level only stays eligible while price has not already traded back through it. Trailing-Stop Exit Management: every position is managed by an active trailing stop from entry onward, with a fixed stop-loss as the only hard backstop.

every position is managed by an active trailing stop from entry onward, with a fixed stop-loss as the only hard backstop. Balance-Proportional Position Sizing: lot size scales automatically with account balance per instrument; fixed-lot and fixed-percent-risk modes are also available.

lot size scales automatically with account balance per instrument; fixed-lot and fixed-percent-risk modes are also available. Session-Aware Order Handling: live trading-session checks (not a hardcoded weekly clock) confirm an instrument is actually tradeable before any order is sent, and pending orders are cleared ahead of the weekly close.

live trading-session checks (not a hardcoded weekly clock) confirm an instrument is actually tradeable before any order is sent, and pending orders are cleared ahead of the weekly close. Spread & Anti-Slippage Filters: entries defer automatically when the current spread is unfavorable, and failed order sends are retried with a short backoff.

entries defer automatically when the current spread is unfavorable, and failed order sends are retried with a short backoff. Commercial-Grade Dashboard: a live on-chart panel showing per-instrument pending/position counts and floating P/L, portfolio-wide totals, account balance/equity, and current trading-window status.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

Martingale: NEVER

Grid / Averaging In: NEVER

Entry Logic: Fresh-zone swing breakout, evaluated per new bar per instrument

Exit Logic: Active trailing stop from entry; fixed stop-loss as a hard backstop only

Spread Filter: ACTIVE

Anti-Slippage Retry Engine: ACTIVE

Session-Table Safeguard: ACTIVE

Independent Per-Instrument Risk: ACTIVE

REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Instruments traded: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, USTEC (broker symbol suffixes/prefixes auto-detected)

XAUUSD, BTCUSD, USTEC (broker symbol suffixes/prefixes auto-detected) Chart to attach: XAUUSD, M15 — this drives a reliable, near-continuous tick stream for the portfolio engine; each instrument's own trading logic runs independently of the attached chart's timeframe

XAUUSD, M15 — this drives a reliable, near-continuous tick stream for the portfolio engine; each instrument's own trading logic runs independently of the attached chart's timeframe Account type: ECN, low spread

ECN, low spread Broker: Vantage Markets or IC Markets (live)

Vantage Markets or IC Markets (live) VPS: Required — a low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for reliable order placement and trailing-stop management

Required — a low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for reliable order placement and trailing-stop management Backtest: Every tick based on real ticks for complete mimicking of real trade environment. Don't use every ticks modelling for this EA backtest.

RISK WARNING

Trading XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and USTEC carries risk, including risk of loss of principal. Cryptocurrency and index CFDs in particular can experience rapid, large price movements. Past performance, whether from backtesting or live trading, does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.