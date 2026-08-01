Regime Structure Pro MT5

Regime Structure Pro MT5

Regime Structure Pro is a configurable market-regime, support and resistance, price-action, and level-interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It classifies current conditions as an uptrend, downtrend, range, or chop. It also maps confirmed support and resistance, breaks of structure, changes of character, liquidity, sweeps, fair value gaps, order blocks, dealing-range location, and psychological reference prices.

Market structure and level analysis

The indicator follows an anchored interaction sequence:

Approach - Decision - Post-break behavior - Retest - Resolution

Its rule-based engine can classify rejection, breakout, breakdown, fake breakout, fake breakdown, retest, support-resistance flip, sweep, consolidation, compression, absorption, continuation, reversal, expansion, and chop.

Fake breaks are separated from wick-only liquidity sweeps. A fake-break state requires a close beyond an anchored level followed by an ATR-qualified reclaim and movement away. Historical confirmed fake-break sequences can be displayed with configurable chart arrows.

Dashboard

The chart dashboard displays the active regime, estimated strength, efficiency, directional context, volatility, higher-timeframe alignment, nearby structure levels, price-action context, active interaction, primary and alternate outcomes, and weighted historical-analog counts.

Displayed percentages are conditional estimates derived from similar historical conditions. They are not profit probabilities or guarantees.

Main functions

  • Four market regimes: uptrend, downtrend, range, and chop
  • Automatic higher-timeframe context
  • Confirmed support and resistance zones with role-reversal tracking
  • Break of structure and change of character mapping
  • Buy-side and sell-side liquidity analysis
  • Fair value gaps and order blocks
  • Daily, weekly, dealing-range, and psychological reference levels
  • Separate sweep, fake-break, retest, and flip states
  • Conditional next-outcome estimates with analog counts
  • Adaptive chart decluttering for lower timeframes
  • Configurable colors, thresholds, styles, alerts, and display limits
  • Forty documented indicator buffers for Expert Advisor integration

Recommended starting configuration

The compiled defaults use the XAUUSD H4 Accuracy profile. Attach the indicator to an XAUUSD H4 chart and keep closed-bar evaluation and higher-timeframe confirmation enabled for the documented starting configuration. The automatic higher-timeframe context uses completed D1 data on H4.

H1, D1, other symbols, and other timeframes are supported through the inputs. Lower timeframes generally contain more market noise and use stronger visual decluttering by default.

Signals and integration

The indicator can display regime transitions, signal arrows, trend lines, adaptive stops, and optional trade-planning levels. Popup, sound, push-notification, and email alerts are configurable.

EA developers can access regime, strength, direction, efficiency, higher-timeframe bias, structure, liquidity, price-action, reaction state, outcome, probability, and active-level data through documented public buffers.

Important information

Regime Structure Pro is an analytical indicator. It does not automatically open, modify, or close trades. Historical classification results do not guarantee future market behavior or trading profitability. Test the indicator on a demo account with the broker, symbol specification, spread, and timeframe you intend to use.

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Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Issam Kassas
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (8)
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Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
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5 (1)
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ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
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5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
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Mustafa Güler 2026.08.08 06:33 
 

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