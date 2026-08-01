Regime Structure Pro MT5

Regime Structure Pro is a configurable market-regime, support and resistance, price-action, and level-interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It classifies current conditions as an uptrend, downtrend, range, or chop. It also maps confirmed support and resistance, breaks of structure, changes of character, liquidity, sweeps, fair value gaps, order blocks, dealing-range location, and psychological reference prices.

Market structure and level analysis

The indicator follows an anchored interaction sequence:

Approach - Decision - Post-break behavior - Retest - Resolution

Its rule-based engine can classify rejection, breakout, breakdown, fake breakout, fake breakdown, retest, support-resistance flip, sweep, consolidation, compression, absorption, continuation, reversal, expansion, and chop.

Fake breaks are separated from wick-only liquidity sweeps. A fake-break state requires a close beyond an anchored level followed by an ATR-qualified reclaim and movement away. Historical confirmed fake-break sequences can be displayed with configurable chart arrows.

Dashboard

The chart dashboard displays the active regime, estimated strength, efficiency, directional context, volatility, higher-timeframe alignment, nearby structure levels, price-action context, active interaction, primary and alternate outcomes, and weighted historical-analog counts.

Displayed percentages are conditional estimates derived from similar historical conditions. They are not profit probabilities or guarantees.

Main functions

Four market regimes: uptrend, downtrend, range, and chop

Automatic higher-timeframe context

Confirmed support and resistance zones with role-reversal tracking

Break of structure and change of character mapping

Buy-side and sell-side liquidity analysis

Fair value gaps and order blocks

Daily, weekly, dealing-range, and psychological reference levels

Separate sweep, fake-break, retest, and flip states

Conditional next-outcome estimates with analog counts

Adaptive chart decluttering for lower timeframes

Configurable colors, thresholds, styles, alerts, and display limits

Forty documented indicator buffers for Expert Advisor integration

Recommended starting configuration

The compiled defaults use the XAUUSD H4 Accuracy profile. Attach the indicator to an XAUUSD H4 chart and keep closed-bar evaluation and higher-timeframe confirmation enabled for the documented starting configuration. The automatic higher-timeframe context uses completed D1 data on H4.

H1, D1, other symbols, and other timeframes are supported through the inputs. Lower timeframes generally contain more market noise and use stronger visual decluttering by default.

Signals and integration

The indicator can display regime transitions, signal arrows, trend lines, adaptive stops, and optional trade-planning levels. Popup, sound, push-notification, and email alerts are configurable.

EA developers can access regime, strength, direction, efficiency, higher-timeframe bias, structure, liquidity, price-action, reaction state, outcome, probability, and active-level data through documented public buffers.

Important information

Regime Structure Pro is an analytical indicator. It does not automatically open, modify, or close trades. Historical classification results do not guarantee future market behavior or trading profitability. Test the indicator on a demo account with the broker, symbol specification, spread, and timeframe you intend to use.