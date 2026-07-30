Manzano Institutional Structure Pro

Manzano Institutional Structure Pro

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Description

Manzano Institutional Structure Pro brings together thirteen institutional analysis and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) modules in a single MetaTrader 5 indicator — market structure, liquidity, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, multi-timeframe context and more — that would normally require installing and coordinating several separate indicators.

The entire workspace is controlled from an interactive panel built directly into the chart: each module can be switched on or off with a single click, and four presets (Clean, Scalp, SMC, Full) reconfigure the workspace instantly to match your trading style, without ever opening the input parameters dialog.

The indicator does not execute trades, does not send orders, and does not guarantee results. It is an analysis tool designed to support discretionary decision-making.

Key Features

Structure and liquidity • Major and Minor market structure: HH, HL, LH, LL • Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) • Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with automatic mitigation tracking • Smart Order Blocks with a full lifecycle (Fresh · Touched · Mitigated · Breaker) and a quality score • Equal Highs / Equal Lows and Liquidity Sweeps • Liquidity Pools with a strength score (BSL/SSL) • Automatic Dealing Range with Premium, Discount and Equilibrium

Context and confluence • Higher Timeframe Engulfing Context • CRT / Turtle Soup patterns • Multi-Timeframe Dashboard: trend, structural events and real alignment across timeframes • Institutional Score: a 0-100 score with Stable, Balanced and Reactive profiles • Estimated Tick Volume Profile (POC, VAH/VAL)

Workspace and usability • On-chart control panel with a dedicated button per module • 4 one-click presets: Clean, Scalp, SMC, Full • Visual density control (Low, Balanced, High) to adapt the amount of information to the timeframe and screen size • Data Health warning: alerts you when the available history is insufficient for a given module, instead of failing silently • Fully configurable interface (colors, sizes, margins, fonts)

Institutional Score

The Institutional Score combines, into a single 0-100 score per side (LONG/SHORT), the factors already computed by the other modules:

• Major and Minor structural trend, BOS/CHoCH • Nearby Smart Order Blocks and their quality • Nearby Liquidity Pools and their strength • Location in Premium or Discount • Real Multi-Timeframe alignment (structure recalculated across the dashboard's 5 timeframes) • CRT patterns and Higher Timeframe Engulfing

You can choose between three weighting profiles (Stable, Balanced, Reactive) depending on whether you prefer a more conservative reading or one more sensitive to short-term moves. The panel also displays, in a context line, exactly which factors contributed to the score — it is not a black box.

This is not an automatic buy/sell signal: it is an objective, transparent read of the confluence currently present in the market.

Estimated Tick Volume Profile

A volume profile calculated from the Tick Volume and OHLC behavior available in MetaTrader 5.

Important: this module is an estimate. It does not represent real Bid/Ask volume or Order Flow from centralized markets, since MetaTrader 5 does not expose that information for most symbols. It is always labeled "EST. TICK VOLUME" on the chart so this remains clear at all times.

Customization

Each of the 13 modules can be enabled or disabled independently. You can build anything from a minimalist chart showing only structure and the dashboard, to a full workspace with every tool active — and switch between both extremes with a single click thanks to the control panel presets.

Intended For

Discretionary traders working with Market Structure, Smart Money Concepts, liquidity, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps and multi-timeframe confluence.

Does not place automatic trades and does not use data external to the terminal. Built entirely for MetaTrader 5.

Free Trial

If you'd like to evaluate the indicator before purchasing or renting a license, message me privately on MQL5. I'll be happy to provide a fully functional trial version.

Support and Updates

Actively developed: improvements, optimizations and new features are released through product updates. If you have a suggestion or notice something that could be improved, message me privately on MQL5 — user feedback is a core part of how the indicator keeps evolving.


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