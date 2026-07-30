Manzano Institutional Structure Pro

Manzano Institutional Structure Pro

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Description

Manzano Institutional Structure Pro brings together thirteen institutional analysis and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) modules in a single MetaTrader 5 indicator — market structure, liquidity, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, multi-timeframe context and more — that would normally require installing and coordinating several separate indicators.

The entire workspace is controlled from an interactive panel built directly into the chart: each module can be switched on or off with a single click, and four presets (Clean, Scalp, SMC, Full) reconfigure the workspace instantly to match your trading style, without ever opening the input parameters dialog.

The indicator does not execute trades, does not send orders, and does not guarantee results. It is an analysis tool designed to support discretionary decision-making.

Key Features

Structure and liquidity • Major and Minor market structure: HH, HL, LH, LL • Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) • Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with automatic mitigation tracking • Smart Order Blocks with a full lifecycle (Fresh · Touched · Mitigated · Breaker) and a quality score • Equal Highs / Equal Lows and Liquidity Sweeps • Liquidity Pools with a strength score (BSL/SSL) • Automatic Dealing Range with Premium, Discount and Equilibrium

Context and confluence • Higher Timeframe Engulfing Context • CRT / Turtle Soup patterns • Multi-Timeframe Dashboard: trend, structural events and real alignment across timeframes • Institutional Score: a 0-100 score with Stable, Balanced and Reactive profiles • Estimated Tick Volume Profile (POC, VAH/VAL)

Workspace and usability • On-chart control panel with a dedicated button per module • 4 one-click presets: Clean, Scalp, SMC, Full • Visual density control (Low, Balanced, High) to adapt the amount of information to the timeframe and screen size • Data Health warning: alerts you when the available history is insufficient for a given module, instead of failing silently • Fully configurable interface (colors, sizes, margins, fonts)

Institutional Score

The Institutional Score combines, into a single 0-100 score per side (LONG/SHORT), the factors already computed by the other modules:

• Major and Minor structural trend, BOS/CHoCH • Nearby Smart Order Blocks and their quality • Nearby Liquidity Pools and their strength • Location in Premium or Discount • Real Multi-Timeframe alignment (structure recalculated across the dashboard's 5 timeframes) • CRT patterns and Higher Timeframe Engulfing

You can choose between three weighting profiles (Stable, Balanced, Reactive) depending on whether you prefer a more conservative reading or one more sensitive to short-term moves. The panel also displays, in a context line, exactly which factors contributed to the score — it is not a black box.

This is not an automatic buy/sell signal: it is an objective, transparent read of the confluence currently present in the market.

Estimated Tick Volume Profile

A volume profile calculated from the Tick Volume and OHLC behavior available in MetaTrader 5.

Important: this module is an estimate. It does not represent real Bid/Ask volume or Order Flow from centralized markets, since MetaTrader 5 does not expose that information for most symbols. It is always labeled "EST. TICK VOLUME" on the chart so this remains clear at all times.

Customization

Each of the 13 modules can be enabled or disabled independently. You can build anything from a minimalist chart showing only structure and the dashboard, to a full workspace with every tool active — and switch between both extremes with a single click thanks to the control panel presets.

Intended For

Discretionary traders working with Market Structure, Smart Money Concepts, liquidity, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps and multi-timeframe confluence.

Does not place automatic trades and does not use data external to the terminal. Built entirely for MetaTrader 5.

Free Trial

If you'd like to evaluate the indicator before purchasing or renting a license, message me privately on MQL5. I'll be happy to provide a fully functional trial version.

Support and Updates

Actively developed: improvements, optimizations and new features are released through product updates. If you have a suggestion or notice something that could be improved, message me privately on MQL5 — user feedback is a core part of how the indicator keeps evolving.


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Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Индикаторы
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ARIPoint
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Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
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Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
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5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
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Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
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