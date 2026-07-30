BTC Juice Sloth

BTC JUICE Sloth – Institutional Multi‑Mode Bitcoin EA

BTC JUICE Sloth is an institutional-grade, fully automated trading system built exclusively for Bitcoin (BTCUSD, M5). The algorithm combines rigorous quantitative analysis with the “Smart Laziness” concept: it completely ignores market noise 21 hours a day and activates only during the most predictable liquidity window (02:00–05:00 UTC). No grids, no averaging, no martingale – only pure price-action logic and statistical confidence scoring.

The strategy has been validated by a 9-year backtest (08.08.2017 – 25.07.2026) on 100% real tick data with variable spreads, slippage, and execution delays up to 500 ms. It successfully survived the 2018 crypto winter, the 2021 liquidation cascades, and the 2022 FTX collapse while maintaining strict drawdown control.

Dual‑Engine Architecture: One‑Click Switching

Two fundamentally different trade‑management presets are built in and selected with a single parameter.

1. PROP SAFE – “The Prop‑Firm Standard”

Designed for conservative investors and passing prop‑firm challenges. Partial closes and intelligent Kijun‑sen (Ichimoku) trailing are enabled, creating a smooth equity curve and psychological comfort.

Key metrics (2017.08.08–2026.07.25, $10,000 deposit, 100 ms execution delay):

  • Net Profit: $192,524
  • Win Rate: 67.3%
  • Max Equity Drawdown (relative): 20.5%
  • Sharpe Ratio: 3.81
  • Recovery Factor: 5.83
  • Profit Factor: 2.73
  • Linear Regression Correlation: 0.92
  • Z‑Score: –11.00 (99.74% statistical significance)

Latency stress tests (2017.08.08–2026.07, $10,000):

Delay
 Net Profit
 Sharpe
 Max Equity DD
 Z‑Счет
0 мс
 $147 650
 3.67
 19.73%
 –10.92
50 мс
 $194 186
 3.79
 21.22%
 –11.02
100 мс
 $192 524
 3.81
 20.52%
 –11.00
500 мс
 $198 195
 3.77
 19.78%
 –11.22

All metrics are from 100% real tick backtests with variable spread and simulated execution delay. Profit increases with latency instead of degrading – a unique property of the adaptive logic.

2. MAX YIELD – “The Trend Hunter”

For aggressive traders seeking maximum mathematical expectancy. Partial closes and trailing are disabled – the robot holds until a reverse signal appears, letting trends fully develop.

Key metrics on the modern market (2020.01.01–2026.07.25, $10,000 deposit):

  • Net Profit: $262,917 (Safe Mode: $162,018 over the same 6 years → +62% more)
  • Max Balance Drawdown: 9.22%
  • Win Rate: 23.9% (rare but massive wins)
  • Average Win / Average Loss: 9.8x
  • Sharpe Ratio: 3.16
  • Recovery Factor: 6.07
  • Z‑Score: 2.50 (98.76% confidence)

Why is the period from 2017 excluded? The early Bitcoin market was significantly less liquid, causing anomalous drawdowns without partial closes. We publish Max Yield metrics on the mature, high‑liquidity market to avoid misleading. A full 9‑year run is available in our blog/report.

Why Is This EA Institutional‑Grade?

  1. Statistical significance over a 10‑year horizon. Z‑Score = –11.00 (probability of randomness <0.26%). The negative value is an advantage: the system recovers quickly from losses and avoids long losing streaks.
  2. Sharpe Ratio above 3.8. Return per unit of risk almost 4× higher than typical retail systems.
  3. Recovery Factor > 5.8. Every dollar of drawdown is repaid almost sixfold.
  4. LR Correlation = 0.92. The balance growth graph is close to a straight line – minimal noise, maximum predictability.
  5. Adaptive risk management. Lot multiplication (up to 2×) occurs only when confidence > 90% and equity is above its moving average. In a drawdown the lot is automatically reduced.
  6. Full prop‑firm compliance. Max relative equity DD < 21% over 9 years, strict daily loss control.

Intelligent Technologies (work in both modes)

  • Multi‑Timeframe Confidence Matrix – aggregates EMA, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, and Ichimoku Cloud on M5, M15, and H1. Entry only when confidence > 77%.
  • Confidence Risk Scaling – position size increased up to 2× when confidence > 90% and equity above its 50‑period moving average.
  • Adaptive Trade Frequency – up to 3 trades/day when equity is rising, otherwise conservative.
  • Anti‑Seriality Cooldown – 5‑bar pause after a loss to prevent revenge trading.
  • Reverse Signal Logic – flips position instantly when opposite confidence becomes dominant.
  • Kijun‑sen Trailing (Ichimoku) – stop‑loss follows the Kijun line after partial profit is secured.
  • Spread and Latency Resilience – tested up to 500 ms delays; works on any standard VPS.

Technical Details

  • Trading Instrument: BTCUSD (XBTUSD for validation)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Deposit: from $500 (with proper risk adjustment)
  • Leverage: 1:100 (tested; works from 1:1 to 1:500)
  • Broker: any with reasonable spreads. MaxSpread is set in terminal points (1 point = 0.001 USD for BTCUSD on 5‑digit quotes). Recommended live value: 80000 . This value was verified with a broker that has a traditionally wide night spread (~23 000 points during the 02:00–05:00 UTC window). A setting of 80 000 provides a 3× safety margin and ensures no trades are skipped. If your broker specialises in crypto or has significantly tighter spreads, you can lower the value. The 100 000 limit used in tests is solely to prevent skipped trades on historical data.
  • Magic Number: 258888

Package Contents

  • BTC_Juice_Sloth.ex5 (compiled EA)
  • Complete user guide (PDF)
  • Ready‑to‑use .set files for PROP SAFE and MAX YIELD

Take your Bitcoin trading to the institutional level. Try BTC JUICE Sloth today – and join the elite.

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The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
TENET is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. The EA uses a grid-based position management approach combined with predefined risk control, automated trade management, and multiple entry filters. It is designed for traders who prefer short-term market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure. Every position is protected by a Stop Loss, and the EA includes Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions for automated
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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