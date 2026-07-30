BTC Juice Sloth

BTC JUICE Sloth – Institutional Multi‑Mode Bitcoin EA

BTC JUICE Sloth is an institutional-grade, fully automated trading system built exclusively for Bitcoin (BTCUSD, M5). The algorithm combines rigorous quantitative analysis with the “Smart Laziness” concept: it completely ignores market noise 21 hours a day and activates only during the most predictable liquidity window (02:00–05:00 UTC). No grids, no averaging, no martingale – only pure price-action logic and statistical confidence scoring.

The strategy has been validated by a 9-year backtest (08.08.2017 – 25.07.2026) on 100% real tick data with variable spreads, slippage, and execution delays up to 500 ms. It successfully survived the 2018 crypto winter, the 2021 liquidation cascades, and the 2022 FTX collapse while maintaining strict drawdown control.

Dual‑Engine Architecture: One‑Click Switching

Two fundamentally different trade‑management presets are built in and selected with a single parameter.

1. PROP SAFE – “The Prop‑Firm Standard”

Designed for conservative investors and passing prop‑firm challenges. Partial closes and intelligent Kijun‑sen (Ichimoku) trailing are enabled, creating a smooth equity curve and psychological comfort.

Key metrics (2017.08.08–2026.07.25, $10,000 deposit, 100 ms execution delay):

  • Net Profit: $192,524
  • Win Rate: 67.3%
  • Max Equity Drawdown (relative): 20.5%
  • Sharpe Ratio: 3.81
  • Recovery Factor: 5.83
  • Profit Factor: 2.73
  • Linear Regression Correlation: 0.92
  • Z‑Score: –11.00 (99.74% statistical significance)

Latency stress tests (2017.08.08–2026.07, $10,000):

Delay
 Net Profit
 Sharpe
 Max Equity DD
 Z‑Счет
0 мс
 $147 650
 3.67
 19.73%
 –10.92
50 мс
 $194 186
 3.79
 21.22%
 –11.02
100 мс
 $192 524
 3.81
 20.52%
 –11.00
500 мс
 $198 195
 3.77
 19.78%
 –11.22

All metrics are from 100% real tick backtests with variable spread and simulated execution delay. Profit increases with latency instead of degrading – a unique property of the adaptive logic.

2. MAX YIELD – “The Trend Hunter”

For aggressive traders seeking maximum mathematical expectancy. Partial closes and trailing are disabled – the robot holds until a reverse signal appears, letting trends fully develop.

Key metrics on the modern market (2020.01.01–2026.07.25, $10,000 deposit):

  • Net Profit: $262,917 (Safe Mode: $162,018 over the same 6 years → +62% more)
  • Max Balance Drawdown: 9.22%
  • Win Rate: 23.9% (rare but massive wins)
  • Average Win / Average Loss: 9.8x
  • Sharpe Ratio: 3.16
  • Recovery Factor: 6.07
  • Z‑Score: 2.50 (98.76% confidence)

Why is the period from 2017 excluded? The early Bitcoin market was significantly less liquid, causing anomalous drawdowns without partial closes. We publish Max Yield metrics on the mature, high‑liquidity market to avoid misleading. A full 9‑year run is available in our blog/report.

Why Is This EA Institutional‑Grade?

  1. Statistical significance over a 10‑year horizon. Z‑Score = –11.00 (probability of randomness <0.26%). The negative value is an advantage: the system recovers quickly from losses and avoids long losing streaks.
  2. Sharpe Ratio above 3.8. Return per unit of risk almost 4× higher than typical retail systems.
  3. Recovery Factor > 5.8. Every dollar of drawdown is repaid almost sixfold.
  4. LR Correlation = 0.92. The balance growth graph is close to a straight line – minimal noise, maximum predictability.
  5. Adaptive risk management. Lot multiplication (up to 2×) occurs only when confidence > 90% and equity is above its moving average. In a drawdown the lot is automatically reduced.
  6. Full prop‑firm compliance. Max relative equity DD < 21% over 9 years, strict daily loss control.

Intelligent Technologies (work in both modes)

  • Multi‑Timeframe Confidence Matrix – aggregates EMA, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, and Ichimoku Cloud on M5, M15, and H1. Entry only when confidence > 77%.
  • Confidence Risk Scaling – position size increased up to 2× when confidence > 90% and equity above its 50‑period moving average.
  • Adaptive Trade Frequency – up to 3 trades/day when equity is rising, otherwise conservative.
  • Anti‑Seriality Cooldown – 5‑bar pause after a loss to prevent revenge trading.
  • Reverse Signal Logic – flips position instantly when opposite confidence becomes dominant.
  • Kijun‑sen Trailing (Ichimoku) – stop‑loss follows the Kijun line after partial profit is secured.
  • Spread and Latency Resilience – tested up to 500 ms delays; works on any standard VPS.

Technical Details

  • Trading Instrument: BTCUSD (XBTUSD for validation)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Deposit: from $500 (with proper risk adjustment)
  • Leverage: 1:100 (tested; works from 1:1 to 1:500)
  • Broker: any with reasonable spreads. MaxSpread is set in terminal points (1 point = 0.001 USD for BTCUSD on 5‑digit quotes). Recommended live value: 80000 . This value was verified with a broker that has a traditionally wide night spread (~23 000 points during the 02:00–05:00 UTC window). A setting of 80 000 provides a 3× safety margin and ensures no trades are skipped. If your broker specialises in crypto or has significantly tighter spreads, you can lower the value. The 100 000 limit used in tests is solely to prevent skipped trades on historical data.
  • Magic Number: 258888

Package Contents

  • BTC_Juice_Sloth.ex5 (compiled EA)
  • Complete user guide (PDF)
  • Ready‑to‑use .set files for PROP SAFE and MAX YIELD

Take your Bitcoin trading to the institutional level. Try BTC JUICE Sloth today – and join the elite.

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专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
专家
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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