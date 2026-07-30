BTC JUICE Sloth – Institutional Multi‑Mode Bitcoin EA

BTC JUICE Sloth is an institutional-grade, fully automated trading system built exclusively for Bitcoin (BTCUSD, M5). The algorithm combines rigorous quantitative analysis with the “Smart Laziness” concept: it completely ignores market noise 21 hours a day and activates only during the most predictable liquidity window (02:00–05:00 UTC). No grids, no averaging, no martingale – only pure price-action logic and statistical confidence scoring.

The strategy has been validated by a 9-year backtest (08.08.2017 – 25.07.2026) on 100% real tick data with variable spreads, slippage, and execution delays up to 500 ms. It successfully survived the 2018 crypto winter, the 2021 liquidation cascades, and the 2022 FTX collapse while maintaining strict drawdown control.

Dual‑Engine Architecture: One‑Click Switching

Two fundamentally different trade‑management presets are built in and selected with a single parameter.

1. PROP SAFE – “The Prop‑Firm Standard”

Designed for conservative investors and passing prop‑firm challenges. Partial closes and intelligent Kijun‑sen (Ichimoku) trailing are enabled, creating a smooth equity curve and psychological comfort.

Key metrics (2017.08.08–2026.07.25, $10,000 deposit, 100 ms execution delay):

Net Profit: $192,524

Win Rate: 67.3%

Max Equity Drawdown (relative): 20.5%

Sharpe Ratio: 3.81

Recovery Factor: 5.83

Profit Factor: 2.73

Linear Regression Correlation: 0.92

Z‑Score: –11.00 (99.74% statistical significance)





Latency stress tests (2017.08.08–2026.07, $10,000):



Delay

Net Profit

Sharpe

Max Equity DD

Z‑Счет

0 мс

$147 650

3.67

19.73%

–10.92

50 мс

$194 186

3.79

21.22%

–11.02

100 мс

$192 524

3.81

20.52%

–11.00

500 мс

$198 195

3.77

19.78%

–11.22

All metrics are from 100% real tick backtests with variable spread and simulated execution delay. Profit increases with latency instead of degrading – a unique property of the adaptive logic.

2. MAX YIELD – “The Trend Hunter”

For aggressive traders seeking maximum mathematical expectancy. Partial closes and trailing are disabled – the robot holds until a reverse signal appears, letting trends fully develop.

Key metrics on the modern market (2020.01.01–2026.07.25, $10,000 deposit):

Net Profit: $262,917 (Safe Mode: $162,018 over the same 6 years → +62% more )

(Safe Mode: $162,018 over the same 6 years → ) Max Balance Drawdown: 9.22%

Win Rate: 23.9% (rare but massive wins)

(rare but massive wins) Average Win / Average Loss: 9.8x

Sharpe Ratio: 3.16

Recovery Factor: 6.07

Z‑Score: 2.50 (98.76% confidence)

Why is the period from 2017 excluded? The early Bitcoin market was significantly less liquid, causing anomalous drawdowns without partial closes. We publish Max Yield metrics on the mature, high‑liquidity market to avoid misleading. A full 9‑year run is available in our blog/report.

Why Is This EA Institutional‑Grade?

Statistical significance over a 10‑year horizon. Z‑Score = –11.00 (probability of randomness <0.26%). The negative value is an advantage: the system recovers quickly from losses and avoids long losing streaks. Sharpe Ratio above 3.8. Return per unit of risk almost 4× higher than typical retail systems. Recovery Factor > 5.8. Every dollar of drawdown is repaid almost sixfold. LR Correlation = 0.92. The balance growth graph is close to a straight line – minimal noise, maximum predictability. Adaptive risk management. Lot multiplication (up to 2×) occurs only when confidence > 90% and equity is above its moving average. In a drawdown the lot is automatically reduced. Full prop‑firm compliance. Max relative equity DD < 21% over 9 years, strict daily loss control.

Intelligent Technologies (work in both modes)

Multi‑Timeframe Confidence Matrix – aggregates EMA, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, and Ichimoku Cloud on M5, M15, and H1. Entry only when confidence > 77%.

– aggregates EMA, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, and Ichimoku Cloud on M5, M15, and H1. Entry only when confidence > 77%. Confidence Risk Scaling – position size increased up to 2× when confidence > 90% and equity above its 50‑period moving average.

– position size increased up to 2× when confidence > 90% and equity above its 50‑period moving average. Adaptive Trade Frequency – up to 3 trades/day when equity is rising, otherwise conservative.

– up to 3 trades/day when equity is rising, otherwise conservative. Anti‑Seriality Cooldown – 5‑bar pause after a loss to prevent revenge trading.

– 5‑bar pause after a loss to prevent revenge trading. Reverse Signal Logic – flips position instantly when opposite confidence becomes dominant.

– flips position instantly when opposite confidence becomes dominant. Kijun‑sen Trailing (Ichimoku) – stop‑loss follows the Kijun line after partial profit is secured.

– stop‑loss follows the Kijun line after partial profit is secured. Spread and Latency Resilience – tested up to 500 ms delays; works on any standard VPS.

Technical Details

Trading Instrument: BTCUSD (XBTUSD for validation)

BTCUSD (XBTUSD for validation) Timeframe: M5

M5 Minimum Deposit: from $500 (with proper risk adjustment)

from $500 (with proper risk adjustment) Leverage: 1:100 (tested; works from 1:1 to 1:500)

1:100 (tested; works from 1:1 to 1:500) Broker: any with reasonable spreads. MaxSpread is set in terminal points (1 point = 0.001 USD for BTCUSD on 5‑digit quotes). Recommended live value: 80000 . This value was verified with a broker that has a traditionally wide night spread (~23 000 points during the 02:00–05:00 UTC window). A setting of 80 000 provides a 3× safety margin and ensures no trades are skipped. If your broker specialises in crypto or has significantly tighter spreads, you can lower the value. The 100 000 limit used in tests is solely to prevent skipped trades on historical data.

any with reasonable spreads. MaxSpread is set in terminal points (1 point = 0.001 USD for BTCUSD on 5‑digit quotes). 80000 . This value was verified with a broker that has a traditionally wide night spread (~23 000 points during the 02:00–05:00 UTC window). A setting of 80 000 provides a 3× safety margin and ensures no trades are skipped. If your broker specialises in crypto or has significantly tighter spreads, you can lower the value. The 100 000 limit used in tests is solely to prevent skipped trades on historical data. Magic Number: 258888

Package Contents

BTC_Juice_Sloth.ex5 (compiled EA)

Complete user guide (PDF)

Ready‑to‑use .set files for PROP SAFE and MAX YIELD

Take your Bitcoin trading to the institutional level. Try BTC JUICE Sloth today – and join the elite.